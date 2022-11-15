Shopping

Take an Extra 40% Off Jeans, Sweaters, Handbags and More at Madewell's Black Friday Sale

By ETonline Staff
Madewell Black Friday
Madewell

Madewell's Black Friday Sale is already underway and it's the perfect sale to catch if you need a bit of a refresh on your fall and winter outfits for the crisp cool days still ahead. Luckily for us, there's a massive early Black Friday Madewell sale going on right now on already-discounted fall and winter staples. From bestselling denim to stylish cardigans and jackets, there's no fall and winter essential that's not on sale at Madewell. 

Extra 40% Off Sale Styles 

Until November 24, you can take an extra 40% off of everything on sale with promo code OHJOY at checkout. That means you can save on cozy sweaters, trendy jeans, and beautiful handbags for all your upcoming fall and winter getaways and celebrations.  

This is one of the best early Black Friday sales to shop today and unsurprisingly, items are flying off the shelves. So get shopping now, before you miss out on an unbelievable sale. To help get you started, check out our favorite items from the Madewell Sale below. 

Lynnford Coat in Insuluxe Fabric
Lynnford Coat in Insuluxe Fabric
Madewell
Lynnford Coat in Insuluxe Fabric

Invest in a versatile and timeless coat that will get you through many winters to come. The Insuluxe fabric will keep you warm while naturally repelling water and wind.

$378$227
WITH CODE
The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag
The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag
Madewell
The Transport Shoulder Crossbody Bag

This leather crossbody bag can hold a tablet, a water bottle, your wallet, and the rest of your essentials, easily.

$158$90
WITH CODE
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather
Madewell
The Bradley Lugsole Loafer in Leather

These loafers would be great to wear during a holiday gathering — they're stylish and ultra comfy.

$158$95
WITH CODE
Miller Cardigan Sweater
Miller Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Miller Cardigan Sweater

This super soft cotton cardigan has a relaxed fit so it's easy to wear all day whether you're lounging at home or out running errands.

$110$48
WITH CODE
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Flare Jean in Sherborn Wash

Throw it back to the '90s with these flared jeans. They've also got a little stretch in them for a comfy fit.

$128$48
WITH CODE
The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather
The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather
Madewell
The Rayna Lace-Up Boot in Leather

Lace-up boots will take you anywhere where you need to go regardless of the weather. And you'll look good doing it too.

$198$102
WITH CODE
Lawson Crop Pullover Sweater in Stripe
Lawson Crop Pullover Sweater in Stripe
Madewell
Lawson Crop Pullover Sweater in Stripe

Stripes are so in this season, they're considered a neutral. 

$75$30
WITH CODE
The Sydney Clutch Bag
The Sydney Clutch Bag
Madewell
The Sydney Clutch Bag

A timeless handbag made of smooth luxe leather and the perfect size to carry all of your essentials. Score this Sydney Clutch Bag in one of the two different colors.

$98$36
WITH CODE
Upton Cardigan Sweater
Upton Cardigan Sweater
Madewell
Upton Cardigan Sweater

This cardigan's cropped fit is perfect for showing off your flared pants, long skirts, and more.

$110$48
WITH CODE
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition
Madewell
The Mid-Rise Perfect Vintage Jean in Ainsdale Wash: Knee-Rip Edition

These tapered mom jeans have an old-school look and a touch of give for a perfectly broken-in feel and a laid-back vibe. 

$138$42
WITH CODE

