There's nothing quite like the panic of realizing you've lost your wallet, followed by hours of searching only to find it exactly where you thought you'd left it. If you're someone whom this happens to on a monthly — or even daily — basis, you might want to consider switching to a wallet outfitted with an Apple Airtag, just in case.

In case you're not familiar, the Apple Airtag is a small metal tracking device that you can throw in your luggage, on a keychain, into your purse and any other important items. To locate your Airtagged belongings, simply pull up the Find My app or ask Siri to find it. If the item is located close by, your iPhone can lead you straight to it with Precision finding.

Apple AirTag Amazon Apple AirTag Some of us just have a knack for losing things, and that's where the Apple AirTag steps in. This device simply needs to be attached to keys, luggage or a handbag, and they can be found wherever you left them by tracking the AirTag on your phone. $29 Shop Now

While it's rather small at just over four inches in diameter and less than half an inch deep, placing an Airtag inside a regular wallet might look bulky. Luckily, plenty of companies have created stylish and functional wallets with a built-in Airtag holder. Whether you're looking to save yourself from future anguish or need a Valentine's Day gift for the serial misplacer in your life, we've found the best Apple Airtag wallets to shop in 2023.

Ekster Wallet for Airtag Ekster Ekster Wallet for Airtag Despite its slim look, this Airtag wallet surprisingly holds up to 12 cards and even bills. At the touch of a button, the wallet fans out your cards for easy access. $99 $79 Shop Now

Claasico Slim Wallet Amazon Claasico Slim Wallet Keep your cards and cash secure with this metal money clip that comes with a detachable Airtag holder. $20 Shop Now

HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case Amazon HLHGR Airtag Wallet Case If you absolutely can't bear to part with your current wallet, you can pop your Airtag into this insert and slide it into a card slot. $10 $8 Shop Now

