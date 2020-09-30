The 10 Bestselling Kate Spade Items

It's no surprise ET Style readers love Kate Spade New York. The brand's classic, feminine designs of handbags, jewelry, clothing and accessories are a hit. The best part? Kate Spade has been consistently offering amazing prices on the Surprise Sale website, and our readers can't get enough.

Ahead, we've gathered our top 10 bestselling products from Kate Spade. Jewelry and bags have been the most popular among our readers from flower stud earrings to crossbody styles and satchels.

Plus, be sure to check out more deals at the Surprise Sale with more handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories up to 75% off through Oct. 6. All sales are final. Currently, the website is offering free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada. The regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section and the newest arrivals.

Shop the Kate Spade items ET Style readers are buying the most.

Rise and Shine Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Rise and Shine Studs Kate Spade New York These stud earrings are the no. 1 seller for our readers. We see why the pair is so popular -- they're elegant and fun! REGULARLY $39 $19 at Kate Spade New York

Flower Studs Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Flower Studs Kate Spade New York Add a pop of color to your look with these coral flower studs. REGULARLY $39 $19 at Kate Spade New York

Lady Marmalade Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lady Marmalade Mini Pendant Kate Spade New York This gold pendant necklace is a classic you can wear every day. REGULARLY $59 $21 at Kate Spade New York

Laurel Way Rima Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Laurel Way Rima Kate Spade New York This square-shaped crossbody bag with multiple pockets is roomy enough to fit all your daytime essentials. REGULARLY $249 $79 at Kate Spade New York

Wellesley Small Camryn Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Wellesley Small Camryn Kate Spade New York This ladylike satchel is the perfect work bag. Carry it as a top-handle style or crossbody. REGULARLY $329 $119 at Kate Spade New York

Cameron Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Cameron Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York A feminine satchel made with soft saffiano leather. REGULARLY $399 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Hollie Spade Clover Geo Small Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Hollie Spade Clover Geo Small Slim Bifold Wallet Kate Spade New York A compact bifold wallet featuring the brand's spade logo in a graphic pattern. REGULARLY $129 $49 at Kate Spade New York

Pippa Flock Party Small Bucket Bag Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Pippa Flock Party Small Bucket Bag Kate Spade New York This bucket bag packs a punch thanks to the playful parrot trio design. REGULARLY $339 $129 at Kate Spade New York

Lakeland Drive Marina Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Lakeland Drive Marina Kate Spade New York A Kate Spade tote is a must-have. This sleek bag is reversible, too! REGULARLY $299 $89 at Kate Spade New York

Jeanne Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York Kate Spade New York Jeanne Medium Satchel Kate Spade New York We love this sophisticated dark blue color on this embossed leather satchel. REGULARLY $359 $251 at Kate Spade New York

