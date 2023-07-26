Sales & Deals

The 15 Best Men's Sneaker Deals to Shop at Amazon: Shop Adidas, New Balance, Reebok, Under Armour and More

By Lauren Gruber
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Between the humid weather, sweat-inducing heat and plenty of days spent running around outside, our sneakers have taken a beating this summer. With fall just around the corner, now is a great time to refresh your sneaker collection ahead of the new season.

Thanks to Amazon's plethora of men's sneaker deals, you won't have to spend a lot to replace your current kicks. Right now, the online retailer is offering up to 50% off top brands such as Adidas, New Balance, Under Armour, Reebok and so much more.

Whether you're in the market for supportive running sneakers to help you smash your fitness goals or a polished leather pair to elevate your outfits, we've found the best Amazon sneaker deals for men in every style. 

From over 40% off classic Adidas Stan Smiths to sustainable Sperrys for just $25, these Amazon deals are here to help you upgrade your sneaker wardrobe at a major discount. Below, shop the best Amazon sneaker deals for men.

Adidas Originals Men's NMD_r1 Sneaker
adidas Originals Men's NMD_r1 Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Originals Men's NMD_r1 Sneaker

Get your hands on these lightweight Adidas NMD knit sneakers that have a flexible sock-like upper and energy-returning cushioning. 

$160$92
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers
Amazon
Cole Haan Men's Grand Crosscourt II Sneakers

Made of genuine leather, these Cole Haan shoes give off a dressier look while offering all the comfort of your favorite sneakers.

$90$60
New Balance Men's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
New Balance Men's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer
Amazon
New Balance Men's 623 V3 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer

These shoes are classic '90s sneakers. If you're looking for something to wear to a small kickback with family or while exploring a new city, these shoes have mesh panels underfoot cushioning to provide support for your feet.

$75$50
Sperry Men's Striper Ii CVO Seacycled Sneaker
Sperry Men's Striper Ii CVO Seacycled Sneaker
Amazon
Sperry Men's Striper Ii CVO Seacycled Sneaker

Part of Sperry's sustainable line, these sneakers are fashionable and comfortable for summer outings and walking around town.

$60$25
Reebok Men's Club C 85 Sneaker
Reebok Men's Club C 85 Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Men's Club C 85 Sneaker

White sneakers are a versatile wardrobe staple, and these Reeboks offer superior comfort.

$75$45
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Pureboost 22 Running Shoe

The Adidas Pureboosts help to provide all-day comfort — whether you're gearing up for a major workout or just heading back into the office for work.

$140$66
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker
Amazon
Cole Haan Mens Grandpro Rally Canvas Court Sneaker

These colorblock sneakers have a rubberized EVA outsole for durability and a nice soft sole that's good for walking and great for casual wear.

$85$63
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe
Amazon
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe

Soft shock absorption, a breathable mesh upper and a cushioned midsole provide plenty of comfort and support in a stylish package.

$70$50
Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker
adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker
Amazon
Adidas Originals Men's Stan Smith Sneaker

You can never go wrong with a classic pair of Adidas Stan Smiths.

$100$54
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker
Amazon
Steve Madden Men's Fenta Fashion Sneaker

These Steven Madden shoes are a little more fashionable than your typical sneakers and will pair well with nice outfits.

$60$50
Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe
Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Men's Lite Racer Adapt 4.0 Running Shoe

The Adidas Lite Racer slip-on sneakers are minimalist running shoes with a ventilated mesh upper. They're perfect for keeping your feet fresh and comfortable this summer.

$70$46
Skechers Men's Gorun Altitude: Trail Running and Hiking Shoe
Skechers Men's Gorun Altitude: Trail Running and Hiking Shoe
Amazon
Skechers Men's Gorun Altitude: Trail Running and Hiking Shoe

See all the beauty of nature when you go on a long hike wearing these Skechers sneakers. These trail running, walking and hiking shoes feature an air-cooled memory foam insole. 

$79$57
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Pandora Sneaker
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Pandora Sneaker
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Men's Pandora Sneaker

Lean into the preppy look for summer with a pair of casual Tommy Hilfiger kicks.

$75$49
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe
Amazon
Under Armour Men's Charged Assert 10 Running Shoe

This bestselling Under Armour running shoe has a lightweight mesh upper, durable synthetic overlays and comfortable cushioning. 

$75$55
Reebok Men's Bb4500 Hi 2 Sneaker
Reebok Men's Bb4500 Hi 2 Sneaker
Amazon
Reebok Men's Bb4500 Hi 2 Sneaker

A high-top Reebok sneaker with sleek city vibes will have you feeling trendy. 

$70$45

