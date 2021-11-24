Shopping

The 31 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

By Jessica Learish
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
A collage of gifts ideas for men
Reigning Champ/Amazon/Personalization Mall/Oliver Cabell/Shinola

Shopping for a dad, brother, boyfriend, husband or friend and struggling to come up with a thoughtful gift or a unique gift idea? You're not alone. Shopping for guys can be challenging — especially if those guys don't offer much in the way of hints or suggestions. But worry no more: We put together a list with ideas that will bring a smile to the faces of your favorite guy.

Now, you probably won't be able to get Boyz II Men to perform for your family, like Will did on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but short of that, we've definitely got you covered with cool gifts. If you can get Boyz II Men to perform, please call us, because we want to be at that show. If you don't remember this classic Season 4 moment, you can watch the episode on HBO Max.

Of course, to get the hottest holiday gifts, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Shipping delays and supply-chain disruptions are very much in the forecast this holiday shopping season.

We've got gifts for every guy on your list — from the husband who loves to cook to the dad who's still an athlete and the friend who is forever misplacing his phone. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.

Looking for even more holiday gift inspiration? Check out our 2021 holiday gift guide.

Coach Trekker Bag
Trekker Bag
Coach Outlet
Coach Trekker Bag
Every man needs a quality duffel bag. This classy duffel from Coach is all leather and it's 50% off. 
$698$349
Nespresso by De'Longhi VertuoPlus
Nespresso by De'Longhi VertuoPlus
Walmart
Nespresso by De'Longhi VertuoPlus
Coffee lovers say this single-cup coffee maker from Nesspresso is easy to use and makes great lattes. 
$155$119
Verne Bottle Opener
Verne Bottle Opener
Wayfair
Verne Bottle Opener
If the man in your life likes craft beer (or suds in general), this vintage cast iron bottle opener is the perfect addition to any man cave. It also makes a great stocking stuffer!  
$17$10
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
A bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift for anyone on your list, so if you're stumped for that hard-to-shop-for man, the search for the perfect gift (at a $70 discount) is over. 
$370$300
Joyjolt Hammer Whiskey Decanter Set
Joyjolt Hammer Whiskey Decanter Set
Wayfair
Joyjolt Hammer Whiskey Decanter Set
Every whiskey drinker should have an elegant decanter like this one from Wayfair. 
$89
Man Crates The Bacon Crate
Mancrates The Bacon Crate
Mancrates
Man Crates The Bacon Crate
If you haven't discovered Man Crates yet, let us first introduce you to The Bacon Crate. This man crate for bacon lovers includes items like Carnivore Candy Old Fashioned Maple Bacon Jerky and Bourbon Bacon Seasoning Grinder -- and so much more! A Man Crate makes a great birthday gift and Father's Day gift as well.
$70
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Amazon
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Everyone should own a good Chelsea boot. 
$158
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Best Buy
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe from Best Buy. It comes with a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership.
$300
Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather
Coach Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather
Coach Outlet
Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather
We won't be grounded forever. For the frequent flyer in your life, this flight bag from Coach Outlet holds all of the essentials he needs in the air. And at 40% off the price looks as good as the bag! 
$350$140
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Wayfair
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Stay classy and warm all winter long with personalized whiskey glasses from Wayfair. 
$77$25
Apple AirTags (Pack of Four)
Apple AirTags
Amazon
Apple AirTags (Pack of Four)
A wallet stuck in the couch cushions or a misplaced set of keys is no match for these Apple AirTags: The trackers sync to your Find My app. Find nearby items by playing a sound through your AirTag's internal speaker. Or, locate far-away belongings with Apple's encrypted Find My network.
$98
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
Amazon
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
A devoted whiskey drinkers appreciate the value of whiskey stones. They keep your drink cold without watering it down. 
$15$13
FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
Amazon
FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
This Beard and Grooming kits is one of the best gifts for men we've found. It comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard including a beard trimmer and beard oil for growth. Anything onSave 13% while supplies last.
$30$23
Easy Fermenter Starter Kit
Easy Fermenter Starter Kit
Amazon
Easy Fermenter Starter Kit
With this gift, the man on your holiday shopping list can make lacto-fermented pickles, preserves, krauts and sauces. The starter kit also comes with a book of recipes, so he can get started right away experimenting with different kinds of fermentation. The proprietary lids make the process super simple and food safe -- no jar burping necessary.
$40
Reigning Champ Hoodie
Reigning Champ zip hoodie in heather gray
Nordstrom
Reigning Champ Hoodie
These simple, sturdy hoodies are built to last through even the most active winters. The heavy-gauge, two-way zippers stand up to loads of wear, and the durable, ribbed cuffs won't droop or fray.
$165
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Walmart
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. Score one for only $499 at Walmart's Black Friday "Deals for Days" event.
$499
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
For a practical gift, this puffer jacket will deliver all the warmth he needs this winter. 
$47
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers
Oliver Cabell
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers
For those nights that call for something slightly fancier than Converse, these fashionable and understated sneakers from Oliver Cabell are a great option. These shoes are available in men's sizes 6 to 15.
$235$199
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Amazon
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.
$199$174
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
Gift the special man in your life the newest series of the Apple Watch. 
$400$380
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
For the cook in your life, this Lodge cast iron skillet will pay for itself in less than a month. 
$27$18
Omsom Mega Bundle
Omsom Mega Bundle
Omsom
Omsom Mega Bundle
If you're shopping for a guy who loves to cook, this mega-bundle of starters (flavor-packed, dinner-made-easy marinades and sauce packs) from Omsom is a great gift idea. Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham founded Omsom "to bring proud, loud Asian flavors to your fingertips any day of the week."  The mega-bundle includes 16 starter packs, including the Southeast Asian sampler, the East Asian sampler and four of Pepper Teigen's Krapow Starter.
$76$70
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1
Nike
Nike Air Force 1
There's a reason these classic Nike Air Force Ones are so popular. 
$90
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Sephora
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood. 
$82
NBA League Pass
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns square off in a game.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images
NBA League Pass
NBA basketball makes a fantastic Christmas gift — and it requires no shipping. A season of NBA League Pass starts at $120 to watch live games for a single team, or $200 to watch live games from any team (local blackout restrictions apply).
$120-$200
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Mark and Graham
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Protect your watches, cufflinks and collar stays with this luxury travel watch roll.
$119
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug
Hydroflask
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug
Man in your life likes coffee? Then he'll appreciate an insulated mug can keep it hot no matter what the weather is like.
$25
Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet
Shinola bi-fold wallet
Shinola
Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet
This minimalist, bi-fold leather wallet from Shinola has eight slots for cards and a wide bill pocket. Made from Italian vachetta leather, this wallet is available in black and tan.
$165
Theragun Wave Roller
NBA player Paul George using a Theragun Wave Roller
Therabody
Theragun Wave Roller
This Bluetooth-enabled, vibrating foam roller, from the makers of Theragun, will help your favorite athlete with warm-up and recovery. And at a $50 discount, now's the time to get it!
$149 $99
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Amazon
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many pullovers. 
$45
Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler
Personalized 64-ounce beer growler
Personalization Mall
Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler
Treat your favorite beer aficionado to a personalized growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit the occasion. Personalization Mall can have your custom growler ready to ship in one to two days.
$36
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
Amazon
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
$45$35

 RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Kitchen Gifts for Chefs

Amazon's Best Holiday Gifts Under $50

The Best Subscription Boxes to Give as Gifts

Oprah's Favorite Things 2021: Shop the Best Home Gifts

Everything Your Teen Wants for Christmas, According to TikTok

Fenty Beauty Black Friday Sale: Rihanna's Makeup Line Is 25% Off

Macy's Black Friday Sale: Shop the Best Jewelry Deals

Adidas Black Friday Sale 2021: Up to 50% Off Shoes, Clothing and More

The Best Black Friday Mattress Deals to Shop Now: Casper, Nectar, More

Apple Black Friday Sales: The Best AirPods Pro Deal is Now Live