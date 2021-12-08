The 40 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

Shopping for a dad, brother, boyfriend, husband or friend and struggling to come up with a thoughtful gift or a unique gift idea? You're not alone. Shopping for guys can be challenging -- especially if those guys don't offer much in the way of hints or suggestions. But worry no more: We put together a list with ideas that will bring a smile to the faces of your favorite guy.

Now, you probably won't be able to get Boyz II Men to perform for your family, like Will did on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but short of that, we've definitely got you covered with cool gifts. If you can get Boyz II Men to perform, please call us, because we want to be at that show. If you don't remember this classic Season 4 moment, you can watch the episode on HBO Max.

Of course, to get the hottest holiday gifts, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Shipping delays and supply-chain disruptions are very much in the forecast this holiday shopping season.

We've got gifts for every guy on your list — from the husband who loves to cook to the dad who's still an athlete and the friend who is forever misplacing his phone. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.

Looking for even more holiday gift inspiration? Check out our 2021 holiday gift guide.

Canned Beer Draft System The Sharper Image Canned Beer Draft System For the beer drinker, this might be the best gift ever. It turns a regular can of beer into a barroom brew -- it really feels like you're taking a pull from a keg! And if you're thinking ahead for thoughtful gifts for Father's Day or an anniversary, you might want to put a pin in it. $100 Buy Now

Man Crates The Bacon Crate Mancrates Man Crates The Bacon Crate If you haven't discovered Man Crates yet, let us first introduce you to The Bacon Crate. This man crate for bacon lovers includes items like Carnivore Candy Old Fashioned Maple Bacon Jerky and Bourbon Bacon Seasoning Grinder -- and so much more! A Man Crate makes a great birthday gift and Father's Day gift as well. $70 Buy Now

Theragun Wave Roller Therabody Theragun Wave Roller This Bluetooth-enabled, vibrating foam roller, from the makers of Theragun, will help your favorite athlete with warm-up and recovery. And at a $50 discount, now's the time to get it! $149 Buy Now

Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather Coach Outlet Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather We won't be grounded forever. For the frequent flyer in your life, this flight bag from Coach Outlet holds all of the essentials he needs in the air. And at 40% off the price looks as good as the bag! $350 $140 Buy Now

Omsom Mega Bundle Omsom Omsom Mega Bundle If you're shopping for a guy who loves to cook, this mega-bundle of starters (flavor-packed, dinner-made-easy marinades and sauce packs) from Omsom is a great gift idea. Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham founded Omsom "to bring proud, loud Asian flavors to your fingertips any day of the week." The mega-bundle includes 16 starter packs, including the Southeast Asian sampler, the East Asian sampler and four of Pepper Teigen's Krapow Starter. $76 $70 Buy Now

Verne Bottle Opener Wayfair Verne Bottle Opener If the man in your life likes craft beer (or suds in general), this vintage cast iron bottle opener is the perfect addition to any man cave. It also makes a great stocking stuffer! $17 $10 Buy Now

Easy Fermenter Starter Kit Amazon Easy Fermenter Starter Kit With this gift, the man on your holiday shopping list can make lacto-fermented pickles, preserves, krauts and sauces. The starter kit also comes with a book of recipes, so he can get started right away experimenting with different kinds of fermentation. The proprietary lids make the process super simple and food safe -- no jar burping necessary. $44 Buy Now

Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet Shinola Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet This minimalist, bi-fold leather wallet from Shinola has eight slots for cards and a wide bill pocket. Made from Italian vachetta leather, this wallet is available in black and tan. $165 Buy Now

Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler Personalization Mall Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler Treat your favorite craft beer lover to a personalized gift -- their own unique growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit any occasion. Personalization Mall can have a custom growler ready to ship in one to two days. $36 Buy Now

Reigning Champ Hoodie Nordstrom Reigning Champ Hoodie These simple, sturdy hoodies are built to last through even the most active winters. The heavy-gauge, two-way zippers stand up to loads of wear, and the durable, ribbed cuffs won't droop or fray. $165 Buy Now

TheraGun Elite 4 TheraGun via Amazon TheraGun Elite 4 The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of. $400 Buy Now

Coach Trekker Bag Coach Outlet Coach Trekker Bag Every man needs a quality duffel bag. This classy duffel from Coach is all leather and it's 50% off. $698 $299 Buy Now

Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos Amazon Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours. $45 $35 Buy Now

Hydroflask 12 oz Mug Hydroflask Hydroflask 12 oz Mug The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like. $25 Buy Now

NBA League Pass Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images NBA League Pass NBA basketball makes a fantastic Christmas gift — and it requires no shipping. A season of NBA League Pass starts at $120 to watch live games for a single team, or $200 to watch live games from any team (local blackout restrictions apply). $120-$200 Buy Now

