The 42 Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021
From sleek home decor to the perfect cashmere sweater you've been eyeing, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is delivering deep discounts on tons of items from every category. The retailer has pulled out all the stops, offering deals on items like luxury candles, sleek activewear, great shoes and so much more. We shopped during the sale preview and picked out the best deals to pass along to you!
Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home. Expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Beyond Yoga, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more.
If you're a Nordy Club member or Nordstrom cardholder, you got exclusive early access to its biggest sale of the year, but now anyone can shop the sale from now through Aug. 8. But we promise: You're not going to want to wait too long.
Browse through the Nordstrom Sale and purchase these best-sellers ASAP. Need help? Shop all of ET Style's selections from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
RELATED CONTENT:
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021: 27 Best Beauty Deals
Best Hair Tool Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
What Our Editors Are Buying from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
This Simple Beauty Secret Is More Than $50 Off at the Nordstrom Sale
Get La Mer Skincare for Under $100 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
J.Lo's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
15 Limited-Edition Finds From Nordstrom’s Mickey & Friends Collection
The Best Influencer-Approved Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
TikTok Says Skinny Jeans Are Out -- Here's What to Buy Instead
Celeb-Loved Spanx Faux Leather Leggings are on Sale
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Shop Celeb-Loved Barefoot Dreams Cardigan
Trendy Sneaker and Shoe at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale 2021
The Aerie Crossover Legging Dupe Loved On TikTok Is 50% Off On Amazon