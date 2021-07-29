Shopping

The 43 Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2021

By ETonline Staff
nordstrom anniversary sale
Nordstrom

From sleek home decor to the perfect cashmere sweater you've been eyeing, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is delivering deep discounts on tons of items from every category. The retailer has pulled out all the stops, offering deals on items like luxury candles, sleek activewear, great shoes and so much more. We shopped during the sale preview and picked out the best deals to pass along to you! 

Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home. Expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Beyond Yoga, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more.

If you're a Nordy Club member or Nordstrom cardholder, you got exclusive early access to its biggest sale of the year, but now anyone can shop the sale from now through Aug. 8. But we promise: You're not going to want to wait too long. 

Browse through the Nordstrom Sale and purchase these best-sellers ASAP. Need help? Shop all of ET Style's selections from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

Good American Leopard Print Mock Neck Midi Dress
Good American Leopard Print Mock Neck Midi Dress
Nordstrom
Good American Leopard Print Mock Neck Midi Dress
We're looking for any and every reason to wear this Leopard Print Mock Neck Midi Dress from Khloe Kardashian's Good American.
$85 (REGULARLY $129)
ONE Lilac Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device
ONE Lilac Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device
Nordstrom
ONE Lilac Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device
This device is designed to get clean and smooth your skin to help makeup and skincare solutions work better. 
$93 (REGULARLY $139)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Leopard Pet Bed
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Pet Bed
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Leopard Pet Bed
Barefoot Dreams come true for your pup, too. 
$99 (REGULARLY $168)
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cleanser Set
This Kiehl's skincare set comes with the Ultra Facial Cleanser, Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado and a travel size of the Retinol Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Serum. 
$88 (REGULARLY $156)
Faherty Arlie Day Long Sleeve Jumpsuit
Faherty Arlie Day Long Sleeve Jumpsuit
Nordstrom
Faherty Arlie Day Long Sleeve Jumpsuit
The Arlie Day Long Sleeve Jumpsuit from Faherty weaves together comfort and style elegantly. 
$110 (REGULARLY $178)
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Beyond Yoga Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank & Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings
Beyond Yoga is a go-to activewear brand for stars like Jennifer Lopez. Get the matching cropped tank and legging set. 
TOP: $46 (REGULARLY $74)
LEGGING: $63 (REGULARLY $97)
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
Nordstrom
T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer
Compact and performance packed, this T3 Fit Compact Hair Dryer is powered by advanced IonAir technology.
$100 (REGULARLY $150)
Versace 56mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses
Versace 56mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses
Nordstrom
Versace 56mm Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses
If you've been putting off getting Versace statement shades, now's the time to splurge. These Gradient Butterfly Sunglasses are 36% off.
$161 (REGULARLY $251)
Wayf Ariana Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Wayf Ariana Turtleneck Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Wayf Ariana Turtleneck Sweater Dress
This dress makes welcoming fall a lot easier. 
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Nordstorm
Adidas PureBoost 21 Primegreen Running Shoe
Get Adidas PureBoost running shoes for under $90. 
$85 (REGULARLY $130)
Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss Set
Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss Set
Nordstrom
Nars Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss Set
Get this set of Afterglow Lip Shine Gloss from Nars for 42% off the regular price. It includes three shades: Orgasm (peachy pink with golden shimmer), Laguna (shimmering bronze with gold pearl) and Broken Glass (shimmering clear with reflective pearl).
$45 (REGULARLY $78)
rag & bone Dre Slim Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
rag & bone Dre Slim Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
Nordstrom
rag & bone Dre Slim Ankle Boyfriend Jeans
Cut from stretch denim and slung low on the waist, these boyfriend jeans have that perfect combo of cool style and laid-back comfort.
$150 (REGULARLY $225)
BP. Sleepy Head Pajamas
BP. Sleepy Head Pajamas
Nordstrom
BP. Sleepy Head Pajamas
Sleep comfortable in these BP. Sleepy Head Pajamas. Just over $25, but definitely a deal you don't want to miss!
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Söfft Carrey Slide Sandal
Sofft Carrey Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Söfft Carrey Slide Sandal
These Carrey Slide Sandals from Söfft are as cushy as they look. 
$70 (REGULARLY $110)
Kate Spade Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote
Kate Spade Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote
Bold stripes make a statement with the Large Molly Stripe Faux Leather Tote.
$137 (REGULARLY $228)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Leopard Dog Sweater
Your pup deserves the cozy comfort of her own Barefoot Dreams cardigan. 
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Tumi Alpha Bravo McCoy Duffle Bag
Tumi Alpha Bravo McCoy Duffle Bag
Nordstrom
Tumi Alpha Bravo McCoy Duffle Bag
If you want a duffle bag that holds up to a lot of wear and tear, this one from Tumi is a great candidate at a great price. 
$350 (REGULARLY $525)
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
Nordstrom
UGG Kids' Classic II Glitz Bootie
These glitzed up booties are one of the hottest Nordstrom Anniversary Sale items.
$75 (REGULARLY $110)
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
Nordstrom
Coach Marlow Leather Crossbody Bag
This Coach crossbody is the perfect everyday bag. Design features include smooth leather, turn-lock closure and a removable chain strap. 
$100 (REGULARLY $195)
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Every year the Spanx Faux Leather Leggings sell out fast, so get yours when you get the chance! 
$65 (REGULARLY $98)
Alo Cover Tank
Alo Cover Tank
Nordstrom
Alo Cover Tank
Wear this cropped tank with faux wrap hem over jeans, leggings, sweatpants, anything!
$35 (REGULARLY $54)
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Nordstrom
Oribe Magic Duo Full Size Gold Lust Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
Another super popular beauty exclusive that comes back every year is this Oribe set that comes with full sizes of the Gold Lust Dry Shampoo and Dry Texturizing Spray. 
$64 (REGULARLY $96)
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Nordstrom
Bonobos Slim Fit Performance Pants
Stay comfortable and cool while on the move. These slim-fitting pants with a discreet drawstring are soon to become your go-to pair. 
$60 (REGULARLY $98)
Tory Burch Carson Leather Hobo Bag
Tory Burch Carson Leather Hobo Bag
Nordstrom
Tory Burch Carson Leather Hobo Bag
No one makes a hobo bag chic quite the way Tory Burch does. Shop now to get this one for more than $180 off the regular price. 
$275 (REGULARLY $458)
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
Nordstrom
Zella Live In Jogger Pants
With over 1,100 reviews, these lightweight Zella Live In Jogger Pants are a must buy. These Zella Jogger Pants are comfortable and perfect to wear to lounge around in, run errands or work out.
$40 (REGULARLY $59)
Vince Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress
Vince Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress
Nordstrom
Vince Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress
It's time to start going out again. This Pima Cotton Sleeveless Dress from Vince guarantees you'll look good when you do. 
$140 (REGULARLY $225)
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Nordstrom
Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe
Designed to support the biometrics of a woman's foot, the Nike React Escape Run Running Shoe features springy foam and a tread specifically made for the city. 
$75 (REGULARLY $100)
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
Nordstrom
Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra
With sizes from B to H, this Wacoal Red Carpet Convertible Strapless Bra comes with up to 4 hook closures and a set of removable straps. This convertible strapless bra features support, very light padding, and soft fabric for a no-show look.
$40 (REGULARLY $68)
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Nordstrom
La Mer Travel Size Crème de la Mer Set
Now's your chance to score a deal on La Mer. This limited-edition set includes travel sizes of the iconic Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, the Cleansing Foam, the Treatment Lotion and the Renewal Oil. 
$95 (REGULARLY $182)
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
Nordstrom
PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device
Available in pink and black, this PMD Clean Facial Cleansing Device features gentle silicone bristles and four customizable modes.
$66 (REGULARLY $99)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (Plus)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan (Plus)
You'll never want to take off this cozy Barefoot Dreams Cardigan. 
$77 (REGULARLY $116)
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Nordstrom
Alo Airlift High Waist 7/8 Leggings
Save on this bestselling Alo Airlift legging. 
$70 (REGULARLY $114)
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Nordstrom
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Throw Blanket
Barefoot Dreams blankets rarely go on sale. Add the super soft CozyChic throw to wish list right now. 
$98 (REGULARLY $147)
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Set
A limited-edition skin care set featuring full sizes of Charlotte's Magic Cream, Magic Eye Rescue and Magic Serum for dewy, glowing skin.
$160 (REGULARLY $240)
UGG Karoline Fleece Robe
UGG Karoline Fleece Robe
Nordstrom
UGG Karoline Fleece Robe
A cozy and comfortable robe which features a shawl collar, a tie-waist belt and side pockets. This UGG Karoline Fleece Robe is also available in grey, beige, and a leopard print.
$87 (REGULARLY $130)
Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring
Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring
Nordstrom
Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring
This Mini Alidia Ring from Baublebar is a favorite of Julia Roberts. 
$30 (REGULARLY $44)
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper
An indulgently plush slide slipper to take your at-home comfort to the next level. 
$60 (REGULARLY $90)
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
Nordstrom
Slip Pure Silk White Queen Pillowcase Duo
The Slip silk pillowcases are a staple for your beauty sleep. 
$125 (REGULARLY $178)
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
Nordstrom
Diptyque Travel Size Scented Candle Set
A limited-edition set of five travel size Diptyque candles, featuring their bestselling scents. 
$60 (REGULARLY $82)
Nordstrom Soft Wash Wave Quilt & Sham Set
Nordstrom Soft Wash Wave Quilt & Sham Set
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Soft Wash Wave Quilt & Sham Set
Wave-textured quilting adds a homespun touch to the look of this quilt and matching shams made from comfortable and cozy cotton.
$85 AND UP (REGULARLY $169)
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts
Nordstrom
Nike Dri-FIT Tempo Running Shorts
These lightweight and breathable running are a workout staple. 
$23 (REGULARLY $30)
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
Zella Live In High Waist Leggings
These Zella leggings were a hit last year, now they're on sale again! Get workout ready with these stretchy figure-hugging leggings, featuring a fitted no-slip waist band. These Zella leggings can hold up to even the most strenuous activities. Think: hiking, trail running and rock climbing. 
$39 (REGULARLY $59)
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
NuFace White Trinity Facial Toning Kit
Nordstrom
NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Kit
If you're looking to splurge on an at-home facial tool, opt for the cult-favorite, microcurrent NuFace Trinity device. 
$199 (REGULARLY $339)

