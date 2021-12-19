The 46 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021
Shopping for a dad, brother, boyfriend, husband or friend and struggling to come up with a thoughtful gift or a unique gift idea? You're not alone. Shopping for guys can be challenging -- especially if those guys don't offer much in the way of hints or suggestions. But worry no more: We put together a list with ideas that will bring a smile to the faces of your favorite guy.
Now, you probably won't be able to get Boyz II Men to perform for your family, like Will did on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but short of that, we've definitely got you covered with cool gifts. If you can get Boyz II Men to perform, please call us, because we want to be at that show. If you don't remember this classic Season 4 moment, you can watch the episode on HBO Max.
Of course, to get the hottest holiday gifts, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Shipping delays and supply-chain disruptions are very much in the forecast this holiday shopping season.
We've got gifts for every guy on your list — from the husband who loves to cook to the dad who's still an athlete and the friend who is forever misplacing his phone. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.
Looking for even more holiday gift inspiration? Check out our 2021 holiday gift guide.
