The 46 Hottest Holiday Gifts for Men in 2021

By Jessica Learish
Shopping for a dad, brother, boyfriend, husband or friend and struggling to come up with a thoughtful gift or a unique gift idea? You're not alone. Shopping for guys can be challenging -- especially if those guys don't offer much in the way of hints or suggestions. But worry no more: We put together a list with ideas that will bring a smile to the faces of your favorite guy.

Now, you probably won't be able to get Boyz II Men to perform for your family, like Will did on Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but short of that, we've definitely got you covered with cool gifts. If you can get Boyz II Men to perform, please call us, because we want to be at that show. If you don't remember this classic Season 4 moment, you can watch the episode on HBO Max.

Of course, to get the hottest holiday gifts, you'll want to get started shopping ASAP. Shipping delays and supply-chain disruptions are very much in the forecast this holiday shopping season.

We've got gifts for every guy on your list — from the husband who loves to cook to the dad who's still an athlete and the friend who is forever misplacing his phone. You can thank us later. For now, let the shopping begin.

Looking for even more holiday gift inspiration? Check out our 2021 holiday gift guide.

Apple MacBook Pro 13" Display with Touch Bar
Apple MacBook Pro 13" Display with Touch Bar
Best Buy
Apple MacBook Pro 13" Display with Touch Bar
You know what will really make him happy this year? Getting him a Macbook Pro at a $500 discount. 
$1,800$1,300
Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves
Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves
Amazon
Everlast Elite Pro Style Training Gloves
If someone on your list is looking for a new way to work out, boxing gloves might just get them into the ring for the workout of their lives! 
$52$32
TheraGun Elite 4
TheraGun Elite 4
TheraGun via Amazon
TheraGun Elite 4
The TheraGun Elite 4 comes with five specific attachments to target any and all muscles. Give yourself or someone special the deep tissue massage tool that dreams are made of. 
$400$299
Man Crates The Bacon Crate
Mancrates The Bacon Crate
Mancrates
Man Crates The Bacon Crate
If you haven't discovered Man Crates yet, let us first introduce you to The Bacon Crate. This man crate for bacon lovers includes items like Carnivore Candy Old Fashioned Maple Bacon Jerky and Bourbon Bacon Seasoning Grinder -- and so much more! A Man Crate makes a great birthday gift and Father's Day gift as well.
$70
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
Amazon
Premium Whiskey Stones Gift Set
A devoted whiskey drinkers appreciate the value of whiskey stones. They keep your drink cold without watering it down. 
$15$13
TOTO Electronic Bidet with Heated Seat
TOTO Electronic Bidet with Heated Seat
Amazon
TOTO Electronic Bidet with Heated Seat
A bidet with a heated seat might not be a gift *you* want (you don't have to let him open this in front of everyone on Christmas morning), but it's definitely one of the most unique gifts (if not the best gift) he'll ever get. And if you don't get it in time for Christmas, you can save it for Valentine's Day or use it as an anniversary gift. 
$610$427
West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
Uncommon Goods
West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit
For beer enthusiasts who want to take their passion to the next level, this West Coast-Style IPA Beer Brewing Kit from Uncommon Goods is a great brewing starter kit. 
$20 AND UP
Therabody Wave Roller
NBA player Paul George using a Theragun Wave Roller
Therabody
Therabody Wave Roller
This Bluetooth-enabled, vibrating foam roller, from the makers of Theragun, will help your favorite athlete with warm-up and recovery. And at a $50 discount, now's the time to get it!
$149 $99
Pain 100% Hot Sauce
Pain 100% - Organic Hot Sauce - 3.75oz Bottle - 250,000-1,000,000 Scovilles
Amazon
Pain 100% Hot Sauce
For pepper heads, this Pain 100% is the holy grail of hot sauces. If you don't know what 250,000-1,000,000 Scovilles means, he will (and he'll love it!).
$9
Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather
Coach Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather
Coach Outlet
Houston Flight Bag In Signature Leather
We won't be grounded forever. For the frequent flyer in your life, this flight bag from Coach Outlet holds all of the essentials he needs in the air. And at 40% off the price looks as good as the bag! 
$350$159
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
Uncommon Goods
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker
For those who take their cold brew seriously, the Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Maker will blow their mind. 
$17 AND UP
Garmin InReach Mini
Garmin InReach Mini
Backcountry
Garmin InReach Mini
For the outdoorsman who has every piece of gear to get him up the mountain, he'll need a walkie-talkie for the times a cell phone is not enough. The Garmin InReach Mini has two-way messaging that allows texting and its SOS alerts GEOS in emergencies and GPS tracking location to share with folks back home.
$350
PowerXL Grind & Go Plus Coffee Maker
PowerXL Grind & Go Plus Coffee Maker
Walmart
PowerXL Grind & Go Plus Coffee Maker
This PowerXL Grind & Go Plus Coffee Maker is for serious coffee lovers. It comes with a built in grinder and travel mug. 
$60$45
Canned Beer Draft System
Canned Beer Draft System
SharperImage.com
Canned Beer Draft System
For the beer drinker, this might be the best gift ever. It turns a regular can of beer into a barroom brew -- it really feels like you're taking a pull from a keg! And if you're thinking ahead for thoughtful gifts for Father's Day or an anniversary, you might want to put a pin in it.
$100
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Walmart
Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console
Gaming consoles like the Microsoft Xbox Series S All-Digital 512 GB Console are some of the biggest hot ticket items this shopping season. Score one for only $480 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale event. 
$580$480
Verne Bottle Opener
Verne Bottle Opener
Wayfair
Verne Bottle Opener
If the man in your life likes craft beer (or suds in general), this vintage cast iron bottle opener is the perfect addition to any man cave. It also makes a great stocking stuffer!  
$17$10
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
Walmart
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case
If he needs a new set of Apple AirPods Pro (or he just needs to upgrade) make sure he gets the set with a MagSafe Charging Case.
$249$149
Joyjolt Hammer Whiskey Decanter Set
Joyjolt Hammer Whiskey Decanter Set
Wayfair
Joyjolt Hammer Whiskey Decanter Set
Every whiskey drinker should have an elegant decanter like this one from Wayfair. 
$89
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Blue & Red Joy-Con
Walmart
Nintendo Switch - Neon Blue/Neon Red Joy-Con + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
For the gamer in your life, you can't go wrong with the Nintendo Switch. 
$405$350
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7
Gift the special man in your life the newest series of the Apple Watch. 
$400$350
Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell
Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell
Amazon
Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell
This Bionic Body Soft Kettlebell makes a great home gym accessory for someone who takes their workouts seriously. 
STARTING AT $33
Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress!
Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress!
Running Press via Amazon
Desktop Boxing: Knock Out Your Stress!
For a funny white elephant gift, this is perfect for the workaholic in your life.
$10$8
Reigning Champ Hoodie
Reigning Champ zip hoodie in heather gray
Nordstrom
Reigning Champ Hoodie
These simple, sturdy hoodies are built to last through even the most active winters. The heavy-gauge, two-way zippers stand up to loads of wear, and the durable, ribbed cuffs won't droop or fray.
$165
Omsom Mega Bundle
Omsom Mega Bundle
Omsom
Omsom Mega Bundle
If you're shopping for a guy who loves to cook, this mega-bundle of starters (flavor-packed, dinner-made-easy marinades and sauce packs) from Omsom is a great gift idea. Sisters Vanessa and Kim Pham founded Omsom "to bring proud, loud Asian flavors to your fingertips any day of the week."  The mega-bundle includes 16 starter packs, including the Southeast Asian sampler, the East Asian sampler and four of Pepper Teigen's Krapow Starter.
$76$70
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
Amazon
Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun
The men in your life who like to work out understand the magic of this Theragun Mini Portable Muscle Treatment Massage Gun.
$199
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Mark and Graham
Mark and Graham Travel Watch Roll
Protect your watches, cufflinks and collar stays with this luxury travel watch roll.
$119
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
Amazon
Stanley Classic Vacuum-Insulated Thermos
If you're shopping for an outdoorsman, this 2-quart, vacuum-insulated thermos is a great addition to any camping kitchen. This rugged bottle keeps hot things hot and cold things cold for up to 32 hours. Iced drinks stay cold for a whopping 160 hours.
$51
DEATH WISH COFFEE Ground Coffee Dark Roast
DEATH WISH COFFEE Ground Coffee Dark Roast
Amazon
DEATH WISH COFFEE Ground Coffee Dark Roast
For the coffee lover, the world's strongest coffee is an experience they don't want to miss. 
$20
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit
Uncommon Goods
Make Your Own Hot Sauce Kit
For the cooking enthusiast, a hot sauce kit is in order. Whether you're grilling or hosting a game-watching party, you can't have too much hot sauce.
$42
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Amazon
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
You can never have too many pullovers. 
$45
Coach Trekker Bag
Trekker Bag
Coach Outlet
Coach Trekker Bag
Every man needs a quality duffel bag. This classy duffel from Coach is all leather and it's 50% off. 
$698$349
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Wayfair
Oakmont Custom Rutherford 10 oz. Whiskey Glass Set
Stay classy and warm all winter long with personalized whiskey glasses from Wayfair. 
$77$25
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Walmart
JBL PartyBox 100 High Power Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
A bluetooth speaker is an awesome gift for anyone on your list, so if you're stumped for that hard-to-shop-for man, the search for the perfect gift (at a $70 discount) is over. 
$370$299
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Amazon
Blundstone Men's Original 500 Series
Everyone should own a good Chelsea boot. 
$160
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
Amazon
Lodge L8SK3 10-1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet
For the cook in your life, this Lodge cast iron skillet will pay for itself in less than a month. 
$27$18
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Amazon
Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker
Elevate your morning routine with a freshly brewed cup of coffee from this best-selling Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker.
$28$20
Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler
Personalized 64-ounce beer growler
Personalization Mall
Personalized 64-Ounce Beer Growler
Treat your favorite craft beer lover to a personalized gift -- their own unique growler. Each of the label's four lines can be customized to fit any occasion. Personalization Mall can have a custom growler ready to ship in one to two days.
$36
FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
Amazon
FullLight Tech Beard Kit for Men Grooming & Care
This Beard and Grooming kits is one of the best gifts for men we've found. It comes with everything you need to maintain a healthy and well-groomed beard including a beard trimmer and beard oil for growth. Anything onSave 13% while supplies last.
$30$23
Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet
Shinola bi-fold wallet
Shinola
Shinola Bi-Fold Wallet
This minimalist, bi-fold leather wallet from Shinola has eight slots for cards and a wide bill pocket. Made from Italian vachetta leather, this wallet is available in black and tan.
$165
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
Amazon
Amazon Essentials Men's Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Hooded Puffer Jacket
For a practical gift, this puffer jacket will deliver all the warmth he needs this winter. 
$47$38
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers
Oliver Cabell
Oliver Cabell Low 1 Fashion Sneakers
For those nights that call for something slightly fancier than Converse, these fashionable and understated sneakers from Oliver Cabell are a great option. These shoes are available in men's sizes 6 to 15.
$310$199
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug
Hydroflask
Hydroflask 12 oz Mug
The man in your life likes coffee? Coffee lovers appreciate an insulated mug that can keep their beverage hot no matter what the weather is like.
$25
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Sephora
Dior Sauvage Eau de Toilette
Dior Sauvage cologne is a woody and earthy scent with notes of Bergamot, Pepper and Amberwood. 
$82
Bombas Men's All-Purpose Performance Calf Sock 3-Pack
Men's All-Purpose Performance Calf Sock 3-Pack
Bombas
Bombas Men's All-Purpose Performance Calf Sock 3-Pack
If the man in your life hasn't tried Bombas socks yet, make the introduction this holiday season. 
$50
NBA League Pass
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns square off in a game.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE/Getty Images
NBA League Pass
NBA basketball makes a fantastic Christmas gift — and it requires no shipping. A season of NBA League Pass starts at $120 to watch live games for a single team, or $200 to watch live games from any team (local blackout restrictions apply).
$120-$200
Nike Air Force 1
Nike Air Force 1
Nike
Nike Air Force 1
There's a reason the classic Nike Air Force One sneaker is so popular. 
$90

