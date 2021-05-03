The BaubleBar Rings Julia Roberts Wore Are on Sale for $12

It's no secret that celebrities have access to some of the most luxurious fashion in the world. After all, just look at the pretty Oscar de la Renta dress Meghan Markle wore earlier this year. And don't even get us started on the custom or straight-off-the-runway looks they wear on the red carpet. So when one of Hollywood's top stars opts for something on the affordable side, we know it's worth our attention. Case in point: Julia Roberts' BaubleBar rings, which are currently on sale for $12 (and yes, you did read that right).

While some jewelry trends come and go, others stay on point year after year. BaubleBar's Alidia ring falls into the latter category, and Roberts' timeless look only reinforces them as a jewelry box staple. The actress donned multiple versions of the fashion jewelry brand's best-selling style for an appearance she made in honor of Rita Wilson's Hollywood Walk of Fame star in 2019, and they're just as good today as they were a couple of years ago.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Those of you who love celebrity style -- and getting Hollywood-level pieces in your own wardrobe -- may have already stocked up on BaubleBar's beloved Alidia Ring or its daintier partner, the Mini Alidia Ring. Or maybe you've gotten other pieces from the brand, whether it be statement-making earrings or fine jewelry like a solid gold ring. But in case you haven't (or maybe you're looking for more pieces to wear this season), Julia Roberts' Alidia rings are available for $12 when you use the promo code BB20. And if you want more from the affordable jewelry brand's site, it's all available for 20% off.

For those of you who want some additional celebrity-approved pieces, the exact BaubleBar items stars have worn are also part of the sale, such as Lizzo's baguette initial necklace, Lana Condor's heart-shaped stud earrings and Chrissy Teigen's leopard print face mask.

Whether you're shopping for a last-minute Mother's Day gift or gearing up for your summer wardrobe, there's no doubt that BaubleBar's current sale is one you won't want to miss. To give you a head start on shopping, we've culled together our favorite Alidia rings (because everyone needs a celebrity-approved piece in their closet) as well as other must-have options below. Scroll down to see them all.

Mini Alidia Ring Baublebar Mini Alidia Ring This celeb-loved stackable 14k gold plated ring was worn by Julia Roberts. Available in 11 different colors, this Mini Alidia Ring is a must-buy, especially while it's only $12! $12 (REGULARLY $44) Buy Now

Baguette Initial Necklace BaubleBar Baguette Initial Necklace This Lizzo-approved initial necklace boasts baguette crystals and box chain. Wear the statement-maker alone or layer with additional necklaces. $14 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Herz Earrings BaubleBar Herz Earrings Lana Condor has rocked these adorable, romantic heart-shaped stud earrings. $30 (REGULARLY $38) Buy Now

Liza Earring Kit BaubleBar Liza Earring Kit Part of BaubleBar's fine jewelry range, this five-pair huggie hoop set is available in 18k gold plated sterling silver or just in sterling silver. $78 ($210 VALUE) Buy Now

Lynx Bracelet Set Baublebar Lynx Bracelet Set This Baublebar Lynx Bracelet Set features an iridescent baguette and clear crystal bracelet. Wear them together or separate for a stylish look! $22 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Eloisa Necklace BaubleBar Eloisa Necklace Add some color to your jewelry box this spring with this bright and playful evil eye beaded necklace from BaubleBar. $35 (REGULARLY $44) Buy Now

Bright Alpha Charm BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm Give your jewelry a personalized (and utterly cute) touch with a colorful initial charm. This BaubleBar Bright Alpha Charm is the perfect addition to your bracelet or necklace. $20 (REGULARLY $25) Buy Now

BaubleBar Spillo Earrings BaubleBar BaubleBar Spillo Earrings These 18k gold plated earrings feel edgy, cool and polished. Also available in Silver, these hand-crafted BaubleBar Spillo Earrings will upgrade any casual outfit. $54 Buy Now

Mini Hera Necklace BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace You'll never go wrong with a classic chain necklace. Choose from Silver and Gold Plated Brass, Sterling Silver, and 14k Gold Vermeil options of this BaubleBar Mini Hera Necklace. $62 (REGULARLY $78) Buy Now

Face Mask Set BaubleBar Face Mask Set Safety first, style second. BaubleBar's non-medical face masks were designed by the BaubleBar team to be soft, breathable and comfortable. Each reusable face mask is double layered with comfortable adjustable ear loops. Chrissy Teigen has been spotted wearing the leopard print mask. $6 (REGULARLY $12) Buy Now

Maki Drop Earrings BaubleBar Maki Drop Earrings How cool are these sushi-inspired earrings? Gift these Maki Drop Earrings to the sushi-lover in your life. $43 (REGULARLY $54) Buy Now

Peony Necklace BaubleBar Peony Necklace Looking for another chain to add to your collection or layer with your other go-to necklaces? This chunky rolled style is the perfect way to make a statement. $38 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

Spira Huggie Hoops BaubleBar Spira Huggie Hoops These Huggie Hoops feel like they came from another era and yet still so, so modern. $58 (REGULARLY $72) Buy Now

Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Custom Pisa Bracelet Disney fans, customize the bestselling Pisa bracelet with Mickey Mouse motifs. $38 (REGULARLY $40) Buy Now

Jelly iPhone Case BaubleBar Jelly iPhone Case A fun, customizable jelly iPhone case in cotton candy hues. It may be time to switch up your phone case for the spring. BaubleBar's Jelly iPhone Case is the perfect case! $38 (REGULARLY $48) Buy Now

