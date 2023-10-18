It may seem early to start thinking about Advent calendars in October, but now is actually the perfect time to shop for the best Christmas countdowns. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last. Then, without fail, the most popular Advent calendars sell out because people stock up early.

Advent calendars aren't just for little kids anymore and we've found some festive ones on sale at Amazon right now. December might still be two months away, but you'll want to hurry to snag the best deals on Advent calendars before the holiday gift-buying rush.

From gifts for book lovers to Marvel fanatics, there's no better way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop our favorite finds on Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for kids, coffee drinkers, men and beauty lovers.

Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars for 2023

The Book Lover's Advent Calendar Amazon The Book Lover's Advent Calendar Add a little more bookish magic and wonder to the holiday season with this Advent calendar for bibliophiles. Each of the 25 pockets has a unique literary surprise from readerly ornaments to a bookmark, reading-themed stickers and so much more. $30 $27 Shop Now

Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023 Amazon Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023 Count down to Christmas with all your Disney and Pixar friends! Unwrap 24 books this festive season and enjoy a magical tale every day in the run-up to Christmas. $32 $29 Shop Now

National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023 Amazon National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023 This Advent calendar comes with 24 magic tricks and science experiments to conduct. Make the holidays exciting and educational at the same time with activities like creating a water ball, making a coin disappear, and creating a fizzy, color-changing solution. $30 $26 With Coupon Shop Now

Lindt Advent Calendar Amazon Lindt Advent Calendar The official Lindt Advent calendar includes 24 of the brand's most iconic Christmas milk chocolates like mini Santa hollows, mini reindeer hollows and Lindor milk chocolate mini truffles with a smooth melting filling. $21 Shop Now

Crystal Advent Calendar Amazon Crystal Advent Calendar For surprises that are both fun and educational, this unique and thoughtful Christmas gift lets kids immerse themselves in the world of natural wonder this holiday. $32 $23 Shop Now

Best Funko Pop Advent Calendar Deals

