Let the countdown begin! Shop the best deals on Advent calendars available at Amazon.
It may seem early to start thinking about Advent calendars in October, but now is actually the perfect time to shop for the best Christmas countdowns. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last. Then, without fail, the most popular Advent calendars sell out because people stock up early.
Advent calendars aren't just for little kids anymore and we've found some festive ones on sale at Amazon right now. December might still be two months away, but you'll want to hurry to snag the best deals on Advent calendars before the holiday gift-buying rush.
From gifts for book lovers to Marvel fanatics, there's no better way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop our favorite finds on Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for kids, coffee drinkers, men and beauty lovers.
Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars for 2023
The Book Lover's Advent Calendar
Add a little more bookish magic and wonder to the holiday season with this Advent calendar for bibliophiles. Each of the 25 pockets has a unique literary surprise from readerly ornaments to a bookmark, reading-themed stickers and so much more.
Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023
Collect 25 Harry Potter keepsakes and collectibles with this enchanting calendar.
Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023
Count down to Christmas with all your Disney and Pixar friends! Unwrap 24 books this festive season and enjoy a magical tale every day in the run-up to Christmas.
Pokémon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar for Kids
Catching them all just got easier with this Pokémon advent calendar.
National Geographic Science Advent Calendar 2023
Educational advent calendars are fun, too!
National Geographic Magic Advent Calendar 2023
This Advent calendar comes with 24 magic tricks and science experiments to conduct. Make the holidays exciting and educational at the same time with activities like creating a water ball, making a coin disappear, and creating a fizzy, color-changing solution.
National Geographic Gemstone Advent Calendar 2023
Each day of December as Christmas approaches, kids can open a gorgeous new gemstone to add to their collection. This Advent calendar includes a collector's pouch to keep all your gems safe.
Christmas Pop Fidgets Advent Calendar 2023
Reveal 24 kinds of the most popular sensory toys to bring fun while helping kids and babies calm down and release stress.
Bracelet Making Kit Countdown Calendar
This DIY bracelet countdown calendar comes 2 adjustable chains and 24 unicorn and Christmas gift-themed charms, so you can make two bracelets or share with a friend.
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
This magnetic ornament Advent calendar is one you'll be able to use every year. The attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.
Lindt Advent Calendar
The official Lindt Advent calendar includes 24 of the brand's most iconic Christmas milk chocolates like mini Santa hollows, mini reindeer hollows and Lindor milk chocolate mini truffles with a smooth melting filling.
CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar
Now your kiddo can play with CoComelon toys while they watch CoComelon on TV.
Crystal Advent Calendar
For surprises that are both fun and educational, this unique and thoughtful Christmas gift lets kids immerse themselves in the world of natural wonder this holiday.
Best Funko Pop Advent Calendar Deals
Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday
Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor
Take your holidays to new heights with the Marvel Funko Advent Calendar! Spider-Man is swinging by to deliver 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! as you count down to your winter festivities.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the DC™ Super Heroes 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your most beloved heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.
Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Your dream of becoming a Trainer is not out of reach. Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the Pokémon 24 Day Advent Calendar.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor
Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Five Nights at Freddy’s 2023
Count down to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the Five Nights at Freddy’s™ 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your favorite animatronic characters dressed in holiday ensembles.
Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise
Which character will you receive from this 24 day Dragon Ball Z Pocket Pop! advent calendar? There's Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Piccolo, and more to discover. Have your new figures fight to be the champion of your collection, or line them up next to their larger Pop! counterparts.
For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.
