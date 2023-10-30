Gifts

The Best Advent Calendars on Sale at Amazon Right Now — Stock Up Before They Sell Out

Advent Calendar
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 8:54 AM PDT, October 30, 2023

Let the countdown begin! Shop the best deals on Advent calendars available at Amazon.

The beloved Christmas ritual of Advent calendars used to be limited to chocolate or small toys, but today they are elaborate constructions running the gamut from luxury beauty products to LEGOs to wine, just to name a few. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last.

Now that the holiday are right around the corner, it's time to pick up your favorite Advent calendar before the best ones sell out. Advent calendars aren't just for little kids anymore either and we've found some festive ones on sale at Amazon right now. December will be here before you know it, so you'll want to hurry to snag the best deals on Advent calendars to beat the holiday gift-buying rush. 

From gifts for Potterheads to Marvel fanatics, there's no better way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop our favorite finds on Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for kids, coffee drinkers, men and beauty lovers.

Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars for 2023

PAW Patrol: 2023 Advent Calendar

PAW Patrol: 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

PAW Patrol: 2023 Advent Calendar

Behind each door is a small holiday-themed Paw Patrol collectible for kids to uncover, like their favorite Pups, animal pals and holiday accessories. Create a snow day in Adventure Bay, then send the pups on exciting holiday missions.

$35 $31

Shop Now

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Advent Calendar

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Advent Calendar
Amazon

Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Advent Calendar

With 25 surprises, kids will have a whole set of Jurassic World toys by Christmas Day for imaginative play.

$43 $29

Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar

Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the 2023 LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogsmeade village adventures. This gift includes 6 Harry Potter minifigures and 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds.

$45 $34

Shop Now

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar

Any young Jedi will adore this LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.

$45 $36

Shop Now

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar

A fun holiday gift for kids and fans of LEGO building sets, this Advent calendar includes a foldout playmat, plus daily surprises from Mr. and Mrs. Claus to an ice hockey player and ice sculptor.

$35 $28

Shop Now

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar
Amazon

LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar

Behind each door of the LEGO Marvel Advent calendar is a gift to kick-start a new adventure. There are 7 super hero minifigures of Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow, plus mini builds and accessories.

$45 $38

Shop Now

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023
Insight Editions

Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023

Collect 25 Harry Potter keepsakes and collectibles with this enchanting calendar.

$30 $20

Shop Now

Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023

Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023

Count down to Christmas with all your Disney and Pixar friends! Unwrap 24 books this festive season and enjoy a magical tale every day in the run-up to Christmas.

$32 $29

Shop Now

Christmas Pop Fidgets Advent Calendar 2023

Christmas Pop Fidgets Advent Calendar 2023
Amazon

Christmas Pop Fidgets Advent Calendar 2023

Reveal 24 kinds of the most popular sensory toys to bring fun while helping kids and babies calm down and release stress.

$40 $20

Shop Now

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
Amazon

Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar

This magnetic ornament Advent calendar is one you'll be able to use every year. The attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.

$30 $25

Shop Now

CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar

CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar
Amazon

CoComelon 2023 Holiday Advent Calendar

Now your kiddo can play with CoComelon toys while they watch CoComelon on TV.

$50 $45

Shop Now

Crystal Advent Calendar

Crystal Advent Calendar
Amazon

Crystal Advent Calendar

For surprises that are both fun and educational, this unique and thoughtful Christmas gift lets kids immerse themselves in the world of natural wonder this holiday.

$32 $23

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday

Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday
Amazon

Funko Pop! Disney: Advent Calendar - Holiday

Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.

$50 $41

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel - Holiday, Multicolor

Take your holidays to new heights with the Marvel Funko Advent Calendar! Spider-Man is swinging by to deliver 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! as you count down to your winter festivities.

$50 $41

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the DC™ Super Heroes 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your most beloved heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.

$50 $28

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures
Amazon

Funko Pop! Holiday Calendar - Pokemon, 24 Pocket Pop! Vinyl Figures

Your dream of becoming a Trainer is not out of reach. Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the Pokémon 24 Day Advent Calendar.

$50 $35

Shop Now

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor
Amazon

Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars - Holiday, Multicolor

Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season.

$60 $50

Shop Now

Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise

Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise
Amazon

Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise

Which character will you receive from this 24 day Dragon Ball Z Pocket Pop! advent calendar? There's Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Piccolo, and more to discover. Have your new figures fight to be the champion of your collection, or line them up next to their larger Pop! counterparts.

$60 $53

Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

