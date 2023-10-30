The beloved Christmas ritual of Advent calendars used to be limited to chocolate or small toys, but today they are elaborate constructions running the gamut from luxury beauty products to LEGOs to wine, just to name a few. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last.

Now that the holiday are right around the corner, it's time to pick up your favorite Advent calendar before the best ones sell out. Advent calendars aren't just for little kids anymore either and we've found some festive ones on sale at Amazon right now. December will be here before you know it, so you'll want to hurry to snag the best deals on Advent calendars to beat the holiday gift-buying rush.

From gifts for Potterheads to Marvel fanatics, there's no better way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop our favorite finds on Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more gift ideas, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for kids, coffee drinkers, men and beauty lovers.

Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars for 2023

PAW Patrol: 2023 Advent Calendar Amazon PAW Patrol: 2023 Advent Calendar Behind each door is a small holiday-themed Paw Patrol collectible for kids to uncover, like their favorite Pups, animal pals and holiday accessories. Create a snow day in Adventure Bay, then send the pups on exciting holiday missions. $35 $31 Shop Now

LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar Amazon LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the 2023 LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogsmeade village adventures. This gift includes 6 Harry Potter minifigures and 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds. $45 $34 Shop Now

LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar Amazon LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar A fun holiday gift for kids and fans of LEGO building sets, this Advent calendar includes a foldout playmat, plus daily surprises from Mr. and Mrs. Claus to an ice hockey player and ice sculptor. $35 $28 Shop Now

Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023 Amazon Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023 Count down to Christmas with all your Disney and Pixar friends! Unwrap 24 books this festive season and enjoy a magical tale every day in the run-up to Christmas. $32 $29 Shop Now

Crystal Advent Calendar Amazon Crystal Advent Calendar For surprises that are both fun and educational, this unique and thoughtful Christmas gift lets kids immerse themselves in the world of natural wonder this holiday. $32 $23 Shop Now

