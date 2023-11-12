Let the countdown begin! Kickoff your holiday shopping with Amazon's best deals on Advent calendars.
The beloved Christmas ritual of Advent calendars used to be limited to chocolate or small toys, but today they are elaborate constructions running the gamut from luxury beauty products to LEGOs to wine, just to name a few. Each year, as the holiday season approaches, the release of new Advent calendars builds up more and more anticipation than the last.
Now that Christmas is right around the corner, it's time to pick up your favorite Advent calendar before the best ones sell out. Advent calendars aren't just for little kids anymore either and we've found plenty of festive ones on sale at Amazon right now. December will be here before you know it, so you'll want to hurry to snag Amazon's early Black Friday deals on Advent calendars to beat the holiday gift-buying rush.
Whether you're gifting a Potterheads or Marvel fanatic, these Advent calendars are the perfect way to add a little cheer to the holiday season. Ahead, shop our favorite finds on Amazon that are so good you may just want to treat yourself. For even more options, check out our guides to the best Advent calendars for kids, coffee drinkers, men and beauty lovers.
Best Amazon Deals on Advent Calendars
PAW Patrol: 2023 Advent Calendar
Behind each door is a small holiday-themed Paw Patrol collectible for kids to uncover, like their favorite Pups, animal pals and holiday accessories. Create a snow day in Adventure Bay, then send the pups on exciting holiday missions.
Fisher-Price Imaginext Jurassic World Advent Calendar
With 25 surprises, kids will have a whole set of Jurassic World toys by Christmas Day for imaginative play.
Disney100 Advent Calendar 2023
Count down to Christmas with all your Disney and Pixar friends! Unwrap 24 books this festive season and enjoy a magical tale every day in the run-up to Christmas.
Harry Potter Holiday Magic: Official Advent Calendar 2023
Collect 25 Harry Potter keepsakes and collectibles with this enchanting calendar.
LEGO Harry Potter 2023 Advent Calendar
Build inspiration for a magical Christmas with the 2023 LEGO Harry Potter Advent calendar that lets you create your own Hogsmeade village adventures. This gift includes 6 Harry Potter minifigures and 18 Hogsmeade village mini builds.
LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar
Any young Jedi will adore this LEGO Star Wars 2023 Advent Calendar.
LEGO City 2023 Advent Calendar
A fun holiday gift for kids and fans of LEGO building sets, this Advent calendar includes a foldout playmat, plus daily surprises from Mr. and Mrs. Claus to an ice hockey player and ice sculptor.
LEGO Marvel Avengers 2023 Advent Calendar
Behind each door of the LEGO Marvel Advent calendar is a gift to kick-start a new adventure. There are 7 super hero minifigures of Okoye, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Spider-Man, Wong, Iron Man and Black Widow, plus mini builds and accessories.
Crystal Advent Calendar
For surprises that are both fun and educational, this unique and thoughtful Christmas gift lets kids immerse themselves in the world of natural wonder this holiday.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Disney
Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring Mickey and his pals dressed in their holiday finest. Each collectible brings a festive twist to their typical look, making a swell addition to your holiday décor.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Marvel
Take your holidays to new heights with the Marvel Funko Advent Calendar! Spider-Man is swinging by to deliver 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! as you count down to your winter festivities.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: Star Wars
Whether you’re feeling naughty or nice, the Star Wars Funko Advent Calendar will help you count down the holiday season.
Funko Pop! Advent Calendar - DC Super Heroes 2023
Countdown to your favorite holiday, or any special occasion, with the DC™ Super Heroes 24 Day Advent Calendar! Open the tiny doors to reveal 24 unique Funko Pocket Pops! featuring some of your most beloved heroes and villains dressed in holiday ensembles or styled in gingerbread form.
Funko Advent Calendar: Dragon Ball Z - Goku - 24 Days of Surprise
Which character will you receive from this 24 day Dragon Ball Z Pocket Pop! advent calendar? There's Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Piccolo, and more to discover. Have your new figures fight to be the champion of your collection, or line them up next to their larger Pop! counterparts.
Melissa & Doug Countdown to Christmas Wooden Advent Calendar
This magnetic ornament Advent calendar is one you'll be able to use every year. The attached wooden ornament box helps to keep all the pieces together.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
RELATED CONTENT: