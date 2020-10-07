Shopping

The Best Amazon Holiday Gifts Under $200

By ETonline Staff
If you're looking to splurge on holiday gifts but not spend over $200, Amazon has amazing options to shop on their 2020 holiday gift guide

The under-$200 section on the Amazon gift guide is filled with great gift ideas with products ranging in electronics, kitchen tools and home accessories. Since the list is extensive, ET Style has scoured the offerings and narrowed it down to the best of the best. Some highlights of our selects include the Furbo Dog Camera, Star Wars Waffle Maker, Apple AirPods, Amazon Kindle and more. Plus, many of the items are on sale!

Check back to see if any of these gifting options will be discounted even further during Amazon Prime Day, which will take place Oct. 13 to 14. We will keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the huge sale event. 

Browse through our top under-$200 picks from Amazon's holiday gift guide below. 

Furbo Dog Camera
Dog parents can keep an eye on their best friend while they're away thanks to the full HD wifi camera from Furbo. Talk to your pet whenever with two-way audio and toss treats to reward good behavior. 

REGULARLY $249

Crosley CR6231D-GR Sterling Portable Turntable
Save 25% on this stunningly nostalgic turntable with built-in Bluetooth receiver and full-range stereo speakers. 

REGULARLY $249.95

Amazon Kindle Voyage E-reader
Gift a reader the convenience of the Amazon Kindle, which has a 6" high-resolution display, adaptive front light and long-lasting battery. 

ThinkGeek Star Wars Death Star Waffle Maker
Any Stars Wars fan will geek out over this nifty Death Star waffle maker. 

Sonos One (Gen 2)
The Sonos One fills any room with brilliant sound, which can be controlled with voice, the Sonos app or Apple AirPlay. The smart speaker also has Alexa built-in. 

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven
Save 40% on the famous Le Creuset Dutch oven for the one who loves to cook. This kitchen essential does it all. Great for baking, slow-cooking, roasting and braising. 

REGULARLY $299.95

Apple Watch Series 3
This Apple Watch is the perfect gift for the holidays for those who want a swim proof watch enabled with GPS. This Apple Watch is 15% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $199

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Wired)
These Apple Airpods are designed with an easy setup and come with a charging case. These Airpods are 19% off, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $159

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones
These Beats Solo Pro noise-cancelling headphones are the perfect gift to give someone who's working from home. These Beats headphones are 33% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $299.99

Cosori Smart WiFi Air Fryer 5.8QT
If you know someone without an air fryer, gift this do-it-all design from Cosori. The sleek style not only looks good on any kitchen counter, this air fryer has a digital touchscreen with 11 presets for roasting, toasting, frying and more. The basket is easy to clean and the machine can be controlled and monitored with a mobile phone.

Amazon Echo Show 8
The Amazon Echo Show 8 boasts an 8" HD screen and stereo sound. Alexa helps manage daily schedules, while the tablet enables video calling, streams entertainment and controls your smart home. 

REGULARLY $129.99

