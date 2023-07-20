Shopping for school supplies can quickly add up, which is why it's best not to save your checklist for the end of summer when you'll be fighting the clock to find discounts on the essentials. If you need of a new laptop for classes and homework, Amazon's back-to-school sale is offering can't-miss deals on bestselling tech brands like Apple, Samsung, Lenovo and more.

While Amazon Prime Day may be over, there are still plenty of incredible deals for bargain hunters and students gearing up for the new school year. Right now, you can snag a MacBook Air at its best-ever price and save hundreds on Lenovo's IdeaPads. No matter what your needs are — from gaming to productivity to casual browsing — there's a laptop on sale that will fit your budget.

We've tracked down the best back-to-school laptop deals available at Amazon now. Not only will these deals tick an item off your back-to-school wish list, but they might just motivate you to study harder too. From Windows laptops to the newest MacBooks, here are the biggest laptop savings to score right now.

Best Back-to-School Laptop Deals on Amazon

13" Apple MacBook Air Amazon 13" Apple MacBook Air With up to 18 hours of battery life, take on everything from professional-quality editing to action-packed gaming with ease. The Apple M1 chip with an 8-core CPU delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation while using way less power. $999 $750 Shop Now

Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i Amazon Lenovo 2022 IdeaPad 3i This lightweight and portable Lenovo laptop comes equipped with everything you need to work at home or on the go. It's slim, with a 15.6-inch screen, Intel Core i5 U processor, and Intel Iris Xe GPU, so it can tackle meetings, PowerPoints, or whatever you need to do from your at-home workstation or while on your commute. $650 $490 Shop Now

Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook Amazon Dell Inspiron 16 5635 Notebook Get a jump on your back-to-school shopping with this Dell Inspiron that's now marked down to its lowest price. Along with its fast processing speed and quality resolution, it has built-in technology that reduces blue light to protect your eyes. $1,050 $750 Shop Now

HP 11th Generation Intel Core i5 Laptop Amazon HP 11th Generation Intel Core i5 Laptop Sometimes you just need a laptop to throw in your bag and go. Or a cheap option to browse the internet, answer emails, and do whatever tasks you need to do at home. This laptop is the perfect pick for all those things, with an 11th-gen Intel core processor and a brightly-lit screen. $730 $560 Shop Now

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo Amazon ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo This laptop does double duty with a touch screen display and a touch screen surface above the keyboard, so you get two times the screen for a low price. If you're a heavy multitasker, this is an excellent option that can help you ensure you're getting as much work done as possible. $2,300 $1,568 Shop Now

Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 Amazon Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 This compact laptop is small but mighty. It's surprisingly robust for its size as well as its price point, with a Ryzen 7 5825U CPU and Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti GPU, which in tandem can handle a variety of tasks that might put cheaper models under a considerable amount of stress. You won't even have to break the bank to bring it home. $1,100 $887 Shop Now

HP Pavilion 15 Amazon HP Pavilion 15 This reliable HP laptop is kitted out for anyone in the family to use, especially with a great touchscreen that gives it the versatility of a tablet with the precision of a keyboard and mouse should you prefer to navigate that way. $945 $750 Shop Now

HP Pavilion Plus 14" Amazon HP Pavilion Plus 14" If you need a no-frills business-centered laptop for on-the-go work, you can't go wrong with this HP Pavilion. It's extremely thin and lightweight, and boasts a sharp and bright 90Hz, 2.8k OLED screen. It also comes with a webcam, so you can jump online for any meeting that pops up and be seen with crystal clarity. $1,300 $1,155 Shop Now

