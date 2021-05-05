Summer is upon us, which means swimwear is on the mind. As COVID-19 restrictions ease and many are planning for a vacation, it's time to shop for a new swimsuit for your next getaway, staycation or any summer activity that involves a body of water.

If two-piece bikinis aren't your style, ET Style has selected the best one piece swimsuits to shop right now. And the best part? Each one is on sale, so you don't need to spend triple digits on a cute swimsuit. Instead, you can save up those hard-earned dollars for your upcoming summer plans.

We've also found more stylish swim options, like the Nike swimsuit Serena Williams wore to match with her daughter, trendy bikini styles Kylie Jenner and more celebs love, and swimsuits to shop on Amazon.

Ahead, shop our top picks of the best deals on one piece swimsuits.

Sisstrevolution Marie One Piece Nordstrom Rack Sisstrevolution Marie One Piece Nordstrom Rack is having a sale on one piece swimsuits for up to 70% off. Our top pick is this floral print one piece swimsuit, which features a plunging neckline and cutout detail with bow. $40 AT NORDSTROM RACK (REGULARLY $90) Buy Now

Swimsuits For All x GabiFresh Wrap Sash One Piece Swimsuit Swimsuits For All Swimsuits For All x GabiFresh Wrap Sash One Piece Swimsuit Swimsuits For All never fails to give shoppers amazing deals on chic, size-inclusive swimwear. Right now, you can get 55% off a style from influencer GabiFresh's collection with the promo code S4ACINCO, such as this stunning cream one piece. The swimsuit has knot detail straps and a long beautiful sash at the waist. $59 AT SWIMSUITS FOR ALL (REGULARLY $130) Buy Now

Solid & Striped The Anne Marie One-Piece Swimsuit Verishop Solid & Striped The Anne Marie One-Piece Swimsuit For a vintage-inspired look, opt for this Solid & Striped ribbed bathing suit in a fun chartreuse hue. $89 AT VERISHOP (REGULARLY $189) Buy Now

Aerie Printed Ruffle Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit American Eagle Aerie Printed Ruffle Keyhole One Piece Swimsuit This sunny one piece swimsuit from Aerie is too cute to pass up. We love the U-shape ruched neckline and keyhole detail. It has adjustable straps and full butt coverage. $45 AT AMERICAN EAGLE (REGULARLY $60) Buy Now

Eloquii Mesh Detail Swimsuit Eloquii Eloquii Mesh Detail Swimsuit Get 50% off this sexy mesh V-neck swimsuit with the promo code YESPLEASE. This one piece with built-in cups is made from fully-lined heavy weight tricot fabric for a smooth silhouette. $75 AT ELOQUII (REGULARLY $150) Buy Now

La Blanca Island Goddess Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit Macy's La Blanca Island Goddess Off-The-Shoulder Ruffled Tummy-Control One-Piece Swimsuit Black one piece bathing suits are a classic choice that'll never go out of style. This off-the-shoulder ruffle design from La Blanca has tummy control and removable cups. Plus, it has a flirty lace-up cutout on the back. Use the promo code MOM to get 25% off. $93 AT MACY'S (REGULARLY $125) Buy Now

Andie The Amalfi Andie Andie The Amalfi Andie swimwear is all about providing great fits for every body type. The Amalfi one piece swimwear offers medium bust support, bottom coverage and leg cut with UPF 50+ sun protection. The Bloom style boasts a feminine floral pattern texture and a light pink shade. $87 AT ANDIE (REGULARLY $115) Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop Serena Williams' Adorable Mother-Daughter Matching Swimsuits

Everlane Launched a Sustainable Swimwear Collection All Under $75

The TikTok-Favorite Brand Girlfriend Collective Launches Swim

23 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon

8 Celebrity-Loved Swimsuits to Shop Right Now