The Best Deals on One Piece Swimsuits
Summer is upon us, which means swimwear is on the mind. As COVID-19 restrictions ease and many are planning for a vacation, it's time to shop for a new swimsuit for your next getaway, staycation or any summer activity that involves a body of water.
If two-piece bikinis aren't your style, ET Style has selected the best one piece swimsuits to shop right now. And the best part? Each one is on sale, so you don't need to spend triple digits on a cute swimsuit. Instead, you can save up those hard-earned dollars for your upcoming summer plans.
We've also found more stylish swim options, like the Nike swimsuit Serena Williams wore to match with her daughter, trendy bikini styles Kylie Jenner and more celebs love, and swimsuits to shop on Amazon.
Ahead, shop our top picks of the best deals on one piece swimsuits.
RELATED CONTENT:
Shop Serena Williams' Adorable Mother-Daughter Matching Swimsuits
Everlane Launched a Sustainable Swimwear Collection All Under $75
The TikTok-Favorite Brand Girlfriend Collective Launches Swim
23 Best Swimwear Finds under $50 From Amazon