The Best Deals Under $25 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team.
nordstrom anniversary sale under 25 deals
Nordstrom

The deals are so good at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, the best items aren't going to be around for very long! As the biggest sale of the year, the retailer made it a huge shopping event by giving Nordstrom cardholders early access to the deals during the sale preview. The sale is now open to the public for the next week, and it features thousands of deals and discounts. We've been shopping since the beginning and picked out the best budget-friendly buys. 

To help our readers get the best, actually affordable deals worth purchasing from this year's sale, ET Style has narrowed down the list to a selection of must-see items -- each priced under $25. And, the deals are good. These under $25 sale items include popular products from its Beauty Exclusives category along with top brands such as NARS, Kiehl's, Mac, Kate Somerville, Voluspa, Hanky Panky, BP., Herschel and so many more. 

Below, ET Style rounds up all the best deals priced under $25 from the Nordstrom Sale that you can shop or add to your wish list right now.

ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals Under $25 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:

BDG Urban Outfitters Mushroom Baby Graphic Tee
BDG Urban Outfitters Mushroom Baby Graphic Tee
Nordstrom
BDG Urban Outfitters Mushroom Baby Graphic Tee
$22 (REGULARLY $34)
BP. Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater
BP. Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater
Nordstrom
BP. Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater
Fall is coming and a Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater is in order. 
$19 (REGULARLY $30)
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Nordstrom
Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong
Bundle and save on Hanky Panky underwear. Get four pairs of the most comfortable thongs for $59! 
$17 (REGULARLY $22)
Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo
Body Scrub Soap Duo
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Body Scrub Soap Duo
This exfoliating bar soap helps to soothe exhausted muscles while removing dead skin. Its formula of oatmeal and bran helps to alleviate rough patches as it cleanses. Comes in a pack of two. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
Deny Designs Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Wall Art
Deny Designs Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Wall Art
Nordstrom
Deny Designs Indigo Abstract Brush Strokes Wall Art
The Anniversary Sale has a lot of cool wall art on sale, like this minimalist brush stroke print. 
$13 (REGULARLY $20)
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
Tried and true, this is the hand cream our editors swear by. Never greasy and smells like heaven. 
$11 (REGULARLY $16)
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Bliss Plush Throw
This super soft throw is just one of the many luxurious items you can find at the Nordstrom sale. 
$25 (REGULARLY $40)
Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Thong
Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Thong
Nordstrom
Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Thong
If you're looking for a seamless look, the Chantelle Lingerie Soft Stretch Thong is exactly what you need.
$15 (REGULARLY $20)
Soeder Natural Hand Soap
Soeder Natural Hand Soap
Nordstrom
Soeder Natural Hand Soap
Leave your hands smelling fresh with this all-natural hand soap by Soeder. 
$16 (REGULARLY $25)
Commando Solid Thong
Commando Solid Thong
Nordstrom
Commando Solid Thong
An elastic-free thong made from super smooth microfiber that is invisible under clothes -- no more VPL! 
$15 (REGULARLY $22)
BP. Print Mesh Slipdress
BP. Print Mesh Slipdress
Nordstrom
BP. Print Mesh Slipdress
We are obsessed with this trendy printed slip dress. 
$19 (REGULARLY $29)
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Snuggle Plush Faux Fur Slipper
Add these cozy, plush faux fur slippers to your relaxing-at-home uniform. 
$17 (REGULARLY $29)
BP. Boyfriend Plaid Button-Up Shirt
BP. Boyfriend Plaid Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
BP. Boyfriend Plaid Button-Up Shirt
Channel your inner Kurt Cobain in this '90s throwback flannel. 
$32 (REGULARLY $49)
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
Nordstrom
Wellbe Set of 7 Washable Cosmetic Cloths
These washable makeup cloths were designed to reduce waste. Use them to apply lotions, creams, oils and astringent, then toss them into their mesh bag to wash like regular laundry. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)

Additional Must-Buy Deals: Check out our best deals under $50

Nordstrom Moonlight Luxe Comfort Layer Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Nordstrom Moonlight Luxe Comfort Layer Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Moonlight Luxe Comfort Layer Long Sleeve T-Shirt
It won't be long before you need a comfy long sleeve t-shirt to wear under a cozy sweater. 
$17 (REGULARLY $29)
Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt
Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Caslon Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt
Fall is on its way and this Rounded V-Neck T-Shirt is perfect for chilly weather layering. 
$13 (REGULARLY $20)
Nordstrom Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel
Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel
Step out of the bath and into heaven with the Hydro Ribbed Organic Cotton Blend Bath Towel from Nordstrom.
$20 (REGULARLY $29)
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Nordstrom
Zella Favorite Rib Tank
Like the name suggests, this soft, stretchy Zella workout tank will instantly become your favorite. 
$25 (REGULARLY $39)
Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Kate Spade Mini Initial Pendant Necklace
Elegant and dainty, you can't beat the price on this Mini Initial Pendant Necklace from Kate Spade.
$25 (REGULARLY $44)
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
Nordstrom
Mario Badescu Full Size Drying Lotion, Face Mist & Lip Balm Set
A three-piece kit that comes with full-size Mario Badescu staples -- Drying Lotion, Rosewater Facial Spray and Rose Lip Balm.
$23 (REGULARLY $33)
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Nordstrom
NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balm Duo
Get two NARS Afterglow Mini Lip Balms for just $22 in this Nordstrom exclusive set. 
$22
BP. Sleepy Head Pajamas
BP. Sleepy Head Pajamas
Nordstrom
BP. Sleepy Head Pajamas
Sleep comfortable in these BP. Sleepy Head Pajamas. Just over $25, but definitely a deal you don't want to miss!
$30 (REGULARLY $45)
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Adidas Adilette Comfort Slide Sandal
Treat yourself to the iconic striped Adidas Adilette slides. 
$25 (REGULARLY $35)
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
Nordstrom
Voluspa Maison Blanc Mini Tin Candle Trio
The Anniversary Sale is the perfect time to get deals on beloved Voluspa candles. This set includes the Italian Bellini, Saijo Persimmon and Laguna scents, all in adorably designed tins. 
$20 (REGULARLY $30)
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
Nordstrom
MAC Award-Winning Lip Set
Get this Mac Lip set at a discount and you'll have soft, supple lips for the rest of the summer. 
$35 (REGULARLY $55)

