The Best Deals Under $50 to Shop from Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale: Charlotte Tilbury, Spanx and More
With all the sales going on this month, from Amazon Prime Day to Dyson Week to Samsung Black Friday in July, it can be hard to keep track of the best deals to add to your shopping carts. Nevertheless, we've found it. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is one of the top savings events of the year for fashion lovers.
If you're not already familiar with Nordstrom, the department store carries a wide range of brands from innovative new designers such as Skims, Off-White, and Cult Gaia to tried-and-true classics such as Levi's, Saint Laurent, and Ray-Ban. Right now, through July 31, the retailer is offering massive discounts — across the board.
Shop Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale
We've already covered the best shoe, beauty, fashion, and even royal family-approved deals to shop, and now we're showing you the best affordable picks from the retail giant's signature event.
Score great deals on Tiktok-viral makeup, Y2K low-rise jeans, funky mules, Voluspa candles and more with our $50-or-less shopping guide. Some standout items from the sale include an exclusive Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow pencil set, strappy Sam Edelman heels, and over 30% off a Natori bra. Keep scrolling to see our affordable faves, or click on the button below to shop the entire Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.
Fashion Finds Under $50
Conservative enough for the office but cute enough for the bar, this twist-neck top from Halogen is a great day-to-night staple that comes in four colors.
This green printed minidress is your new beach getaway essential this summer.
Small band, big bust ladies rejoice: this feminine lace t-shirt bra from Natori goes up to a size G cup with bands as small as 30.
Everyone needs a classic pair of black jeans, and this timeless straight-leg option is infused with Spandex for maximum comfort.
Get your fall wardrobe in order with this wear-everywhere staple top. At just $24, you'll want to get it in all five colors: wine red, black, white, lilac, and this olive green hue.
Get the blouson look without having to constantly retuck your hem. This surplice top is actually a bodysuit, and comes in black, white, and a funky blue print.
Athletic skorts have been absolutely everywhere this season — this tennis-inspired piece from Spanx features a contoured waistband, sweat-wicking fabric, and UPF 50 sun protection available in classic black or white.
Whether layered under a leather jacket or worn on its own with delicate jewelry, this V-neck cami is a great pick for date night or a girls' night out.
When it comes to trendier pieces, it's better to save than splurge. These low-rise flares are on sale for just $35, making them a great way to try out the Y2K craze without breaking the bank.
It's time to swap out that ratty old band tee for a pair of grown-up pajamas. This classic menswear-inspired pair is made with super soft sustainably produced Tencel modal, and comes in black, brown, and rich purple.
Accessories Under $50
Whether as a gift to your best friend, partner, or yourself, this gold-tone initial pendant makes a great addition to layered necklace stacks or worn on its own.
Both retro and timeless, a good pair of cat-eye sunglasses will last you far beyond this summer. Quay Australia's pair gives 100% UV protection in black or tortoiseshell frames.
A good pair of hoops is a must-have accessory — this affordable pair from Madewell quite literally adds a twist on the classic with a swirl detail.
Treat the tequila lover in your life to these juicy margarita-inspired dangly studs.
Get the look of diamond studs without the diamond price tag. These cubic zirconia earrings have a base of sterling silver with a platinum or gold plating for a luxurious appearance.
Add some shape to flowy summer dresses sans tailor with a wide faux leather belt, available in black and burgundy.
Shop more accessory deals here
Best Beauty Deals Under $50
Charlotte Tilbury's cream eyeshadow pencil set includes Pillow Talk and Smokey Pillow Talk.
Keep your skin hydrated and smooth all summer long with this moisturizing and exfoliating duo by Kopari.
This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.
Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant with Salicylic Acid helps your skin shed dead skin cells while unclogging and clearing pores. This set comes with one full size and one travel sized bottle.
What's the secret behind Meghan Markle's glowing cheeks? The beauty uses cult-favorite Nars blush in Orgasm — now on sale in a two-pack for $40
Achieve razor-sharp wings, bold lines, and graphic designs with ease using Stila's best selling waterproof liquid eyeliner.
Shoes to Shop Under $50
The lime green hue of these strappy, cushy sandals are great for showing off a tan, but they also come in orange, pink, white, black, and tan.
For a trendy pair of summer heels you can actually walk in, try these two-inch faux leather slides, available in black, cream, lime green, and this gorgeous camel color.
Both subversive and stylish, this refreshing take on the prim Mary Jane will pair perfectly with tights and a skirt for fall.
Finding a pair of office-appropriate summer shoes can be a struggle, but these faux suede mules from Nordstrom's BP line make it easy.
Sam Edelman brings you another outfit-making slide sandal with ample texture and a summery color.
Home Gifts Under $50
Give your pies, tarts, and icebox cakes a dish as pretty as they are with this this vibrant printed ceramic pie dish.
We can always use another candle, and this set from Voluspa features five luxe scents: French linen, Moroccan mint tea, freesia clementine, suede blanc, and Saijo persimmon.
Serve up margaritas, old fashioneds, negronis, and more in style with a set of dishwasher-safe glassware.
