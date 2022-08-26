Aside from the extra day off work, the best part of Labor Day weekend is by far one of the best times of the year to save. Shoppers can score deals on everything from fall fashion essentials and cozy new bedding to appliances and tech from all of your favorite brands.

Even though we're still a week away, the Labor Day savings start now: activewear brands, including REI and Outdoor Voices, have savings of up to 50% off, while clothing, home goods, and more from Macy's are up to 65% off. Are you looking to deck out your bedroom? You can take $600 off a brand-new mattress from Casper or save up to $2,400 on state-of-the-art TVs from Samsung.

No matter if you're building your fall wardrobe on a budget, hoping to save big on home improvement projects, or can't wait to snuggle up with some new sheets, you can satisfy all of your shopping needs at a great price by taking advantage of these holiday weekend sales.

Ahead, shop the best early Labor Day sales of 2022 happening right now.

Best Labor Day Fashion Deals 2022

Take an extra 30% off Kate Spade sale styles with the code MORE30. Now through September 5, score double discounts on best-selling totes, wallets, crossbody bags and jewelry.

Knott Large Tote Kate Spade Knott Large Tote The deep green hue of this pebbled leather tote bag makes it a natural choice for fall. $328 $161 WITH CODE MORE30 Buy Now

Penny Small Hobo Bag Toru Burch Penny Small Hobo Bag As adorable as it is versatile, this hobo bag can hold all your essentials for a night out and comes in four classic colors, including this eye-catching icy pink. $298 $125 WITH CODE MORE30 Buy Now

Through August 31, save up to 40% on men’s and women’s clothing, including Patagonia bestsellers like fleece jackets, t-shirts, and Synchilla vests.

Spanx marked down tons of new styles from the best-selling Booty Boost leggings to the fan-favorite AirEssentials Short Sleeve Romper. From activewear to shapewear, check out what's new to Spanx's sale ahead of Labor Day.

The Back to School Sale is on at Girlfriend Collective. Save up to 30% on everyday staples, sleepwear, and essential bundles, such as two- and three-packs of bralettes and tees.

The Bralette 2-Pack Girlfriend Collective The Bralette 2-Pack For everyday comfort and support without the underwire, choose a combo of V-neck and scoop neck bralettes to add to your wardrobe. $56 $45 Buy Now

During Summersalt's biggest sale ever, you can score up to 60% off sitewide through August 31. Summersalt swimwear is not only sustainable, but high-quality, comfortable, and size-inclusive too.

Use code LONGWEEKEND for an extra 40% off sale styles and 30% off fall favorites at Madewell. Seasonal must-haves like cute jackets, jeans, and midi dresses are on sale just in time for the new season.

The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell The Bradley Lugsole Loafer Madewell's newest leather loafers have a cute puffed keeper strap and superchunky lug soles to strut right into fall. The MWL Cloudlift Lite padding makes us want to wear these comfortable slip-ons all day. $158 $111 WITH CODE LONGWEEKEND Buy Now

Best Labor Day Tech Deals 2022

Save big on top-rated tech during the Samsung Labor Day Sale. From TVs and smartphones to washers and dryers, Samsung's limited-time offers include discounts on new product releases.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The main reason to choose the S22 Ultra is the phone's 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, making it the best of Samsung's phones at capturing photos in low light—and now you can save up to $900 with enhanced trade-in. $1,400 $350 WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN Buy Now

Best Buy's Labor Day sale is stocked with TVs, laptops, home appliances, and gaming consoles. Until August 28, get a free game with your Xbox Series S purchase. Pick from 25 games, including Elden Ring, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ If you can't decide between a tablet or a laptop, then why not go for a 2-in-1? This Microsoft Surface Pro 7 can act as either a tablet or a laptop. Speaking of versatility, this 2-in-1's battery can last up to 15 hours, so you can work on plenty of projects before it needs to recharge. $930 $600 Buy Now

Shop Amazon's early Labor Day deals on Apple products to save on AirPods, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods won't directly help you tone your core or build your stamina, but they will motivate you to stay active. $249 $180 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max These noise-canncelling headphones have knit-mesh canopy and memory foam ear cushions to give you an exceptional fit﻿ for your ears. $549 $479 Buy Now

Best Labor Day Furniture Deals 2022

Take up to 40% off Pottery Barn furniture, bedding, and decor. You'll find everything you need to decorate your home with exclusive savings.

Mateo Platform Bed Pottery Barn Mateo Platform Bed The Mateo Collection at Pottery Barn has a weathered, distressed finish with a depth of color that will bring warmth and character to your space. $1,099 $9,89 Buy Now

Apt2B is having one of their biggest sales of the year, offering 15% off sitewide. No promo code is needed and if you buy more, you save more with 20% off orders $2,999+, 25% off orders $3,999+, and 30% off orders $5,499+.

The Overstock Labor Day Sale has massive discounts on thousands of furniture items up to 70% off. Get free shipping on everything, too.

Shop up to 40% off at Ashley’s Labor Day sale, with deals on bestselling living room seating, sofas, dressers, and more.

From patio dining sets to best-selling outdoor lighting, Wayfair's Summer Save-a-Thon is stocked with thousands of deals on patio furniture, rugs, indoor furniture and other essential items — all up to 60% off.

Best Labor Day Home & Kitchen Deals 2022

Now through Tuesday, September 6, shop the Our Place Goodbye Summer sale to save 25% on the all-in-one Always Pan, Perfect Pot, dinnerware, glassware, and more kitchen upgrades.

The Perfect Pot Our Place The Perfect Pot Another game-changer from Our Place, the Perfect Pot does everything from boiling to baking and crisping to steaming. $165 $123 Buy Now

Shop the Brooklinen Surprise Savings Event and get 15% off sitewide.

Classic Core Sheet Set Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set The Classic Core Sheet Set, made from a lightweight cotton percale weave, is basically our dream bedding. This sheet collection includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. These cooling sheets are perfect for hot sleepers, too. $169 $144 Buy Now

Super-Plush Bath Towels Brooklinen Super-Plush Bath Towels Turn your bathroom into a spa with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. $75 $64 Buy Now

Save up to $200 on select Dyson vacuums and air purifiers. Dyson's cordless stick vacuums are lightweight and versatile for quick cleaning while the brand's air purifiers double as cooling fans.

Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan Dyson Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Purifying Fan Only Dyson purifiers have Air Multiplier technology. The TP01 purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw even distant pollutants into the machine, projecting purified air throughout the room. The adjustable oscillation projects the purified air around the whole room. $420 $300 Buy Now

Dyson V7 Advanced Dyson Dyson V7 Advanced Dyson's lightweight V7 vacuum reduces noisy turbulence and has polycarbonate vanes on the brush bar that lift tangled strands directly into the bin. The V7 has soft nylon bristles for cleaning delicate fabrics and surfaces. $400 $300 Buy Now

Oprah's favorite bedding brand Cozy Earth has sitewide deals on bestsellers, like cooling pajamas and sheets. The Cozy Earth Labor Day Sale is marking down Oprah's hand-selected picks that made it onto Oprah's Favorite Things lists four years in a row.

Bamboo Sheet Set Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set Oprah loves the Cozy Earth bamboo sheet set for its soft comfort and breathable, moisture-wicking fabric. The media mogul added the sheet set to her list of Favorite Things in 2018, writing it's "the softest ever and may help regulate body temperature, meaning both chilly sleepers and hot flashers can get a good night’s rest." This set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet and two pillowcases. $369 $295 Buy Now

Best Labor Day Beauty Deals 2022

Cult-favorite skincare is up to 25% off at the SkinStore Labor Day sale. Just use code LABOR to save on brands like Sunday Riley, NuFace, Estée Lauder and many more.

NuFace Mini Starter Kit SkinStore NuFace Mini Starter Kit Celebs like Bella Hadid and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with NuFace, and for good reason. This mini starter kit gives you the perfect portable toning device that reduces the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines and other signs of aging. $209 $157 WITH CODE LABOR Buy Now

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale event starts on Sunday, August 28. Each day of the sale, a handful of products will be marked down at 50% off for 24 hours only.

Use code CELEBRATE6 to get Nicole Kidman's favorite hair products for 25% off at Vegamour's Anniversary Sale. Now through September 6, this Labor Day sale has discounts on Vegamour's award-winning, vegan hair, lash, and brow products.

GRO Hair Serum Vegamour GRO Hair Serum The brand notes that you can experience the maximum benefits of the GRO Hair Serum after about four months. If you fall in love with the serum, you can also save 17% and get free shipping when you sign up for the monthly delivery plan. $58 $44 WITH CODE CELEBRATE6 Buy Now

GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit The Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit is fortified with Karmatin — a vegan b-SILK protein version of keratin. As opposed to keratin, Karmatin sticks to your hair to moisturize it and keep it silky-soft even after you've rinsed out your shampoo and conditioner in the shower. Karmatin also helps to protect your hair from chlorine and the sun, which can impact your hair color. $96 $65 WITH CODE CELEBRATE6 Buy Now

During Macy's Ultimate Shopping Event, shoppers can take an extra 15% off skin care, fragrances, makeup and hair care with code ULTIMATE.

Beat Labor Day Mattress Deals 2022

Saatva's luxury mattresses are on sale for up to $525 off through August 29. Get $350 off the Solaire Adjustable Mattress, which is customizable with 50 precise firmness options.

Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva Saatva Classic Mattress Saatva's luxury hybrid innerspring mattress combines a dual layer of coils with CertiPUR-US certified premium high-density foam to deliver true comfort and support. Choose between three firmness levels – Plush Soft, Luxury Firm, and Firm. $1,770 $1,545 Buy Now

Upgrade your sleeping setup with some of Casper's best mattress deals of the year. At the Casper Labor Day sale, you can save up to $600 on select mattress including the best-selling Original Mattress and Casper's highest-rated Original Hybrid mattress.

Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress Casper Wave Hybrid Snow Mattress By preventing overheating and giving you a cooling sensation, the Wave Hybrid Snow allows you to sleep without interruptions throughout the night. It will help align your lower back for those with back pain. $3,395 $2,875 Buy Now

Original Hybrid Mattress Casper Original Hybrid Mattress Get unbeatable zoned support from a perfect combination of premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for a good night's sleep every night with the Original Hybrid Mattress $1,695 $1,445 Buy Now

Get 35% off any size Cocoon Chill or Chill Hybrid mattress as well as free pillows and a free sheet set.

Save up to $700 off Leesa mattresses like the Original, Hybrid, and Legend. You'll also get two free pillows worth $120 with your mattress for extra summer savings.

Use code LABORDAY20 to take 20% off everything at Allswell, including luxury mattresses. Now through September 7, save up to $259 on Allswell mattresses.

Layla's Labor Day mattress sale is taking up to $200 off mattresses including the Hybrid Mattress and the Memory Foam Mattress and giving you 2 free pillows. Plus, you can save up to 65% on cooling products like a memory foam topper and bamboo sheets.

Nectar's sale takes $200 off mattresses and includes a free sheet set, premium pillows, and mattress protector for a total savings of $699.

Now through September 5, Brooklyn Bedding is taking 25% off its entire site with code LABORDAY25.

Aurora Luxe Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe This cooling mattress from Brooklyn Bedding has a PCM surface infusion of GlacioTex that maintains skin temperature at an ideal 88 degrees for sleep. Choose between three levels of firmness to decide the level of support you need. $1,874 $1,405 Buy Now

