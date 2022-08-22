Shopping

The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals: Fashion, Beauty, Electronics and More

By Wesley Horvath‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals 2022 June 21
Amazon and ET Online

You can take advantage of endless savings at the Amazon Labor Day sale. There is no better place than Amazon to look for the best deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics and so much more. The retailer is serving up deals and discounts on customer-loved products for you to upgrade all of your essentials ahead of Labor Day weekend. Take a look at incredible markdowns on Apple, Beats, and so much more while supplies last.

This sale beats Prime Day and Black Friday deals, so you can enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience. Whether you're looking for a portable air conditioner, a new mattress, or you just need a pair of leggings, we've found a Labor Day deal for it. Below, shop the best Labor Day deals available right now. 

Labor Day Deals on Tech

Acer Chromebook 512
Acer Chromebook 512
Amazon
Acer Chromebook 512

Powered by Chrome OS, this Chromebook has built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds, and keeps running fast for years to come. 

$200$130
Samsung Galaxy Buds2
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Headphones
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Buds2

If you need to upgrade your headphone situation, why not spoil yourself with the Samsung Galaxy Buds2?

$150$120
Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Get $70 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort.

$250$180
Apple AirPods Max
Apple AirPods Max
Amazon
Apple AirPods Max

If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. 

$549$479
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone
Amazon
Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone

Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. 

$150$75 WITH COUPON
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Canceling Bluetooth Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

The Beats Studio3 Headphone's Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling feature consistently reduces external ambient sounds. The Beats Studio3 delivers fine-tuned sounds, so you always know you're listening to a quality version of any song, audiobook or movie.

$350$250
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones

The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life.

$250$200

Labor Day Deals on Home and Kitchen

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Labor Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, GE appliances and more.

Instant HEPA Air Purifier
Instant HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
Instant HEPA Air Purifier

Clear the air from allergens, dust and pet dander with this HEPA filter. Perfect for medium sized rooms.

$250$180
Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer
Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer
Amazon
Dreo 4-Quart Air Fryer

Short on time? Simply load the 4-qt capacity fryer basket, set the temperature and timer, and within minutes your food comes out crispy every time.

$90$70
Cusinart 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Cuisinart 11-Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
Cusinart 11-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

This stainless steel cookware set includes three saucepans, a stockpot, two skillets, and a steamer insert with glass covers. Plus, it is still discounted at 71% off. 

$450$129
Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Oven, 5.25 Qt
Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Oven, 5.25 Qt
Amazon
Le Creuset Signature Deep Round Oven, 5.25 Qt

Le Creuset's Deep Round Oven ensures delicious results every time with its high quality heat distribution and retention qualities. 

$380$250
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3 EVO

Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture.

$350$249
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender
Amazon
Black+Decker Crush Master 10-Speed Blender

This blender's dishwasher-safe pitcher, lid, and blade make cleanup a breeze. 

$50$35

Labor Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Luna Controller.

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet
Fire HD 8 Kids tablet
Amazon
Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

The Fire HD 8 tablet is built to withstand the not-so-gentle hands of a kid. It comes with a sturdy kid-proof case in either blue, pink, or purple.

$140$70
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa
Amazon
Amazon Fire 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV with Alexa

For high picture quality, this TV will give you an entertainment experience like never before. With its spectacular color, contrast, clarity, and brightness, you'll get the most out of your TV screen.

$830$500
Ring Alarm Pro
Ring Alarm Pro
Amazon
Ring Alarm Pro

This 14-piece home security system has a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router. It also provides 24x7 backup internet for your laptop, mobile phone, and smart TV in the event that your internet goes down.

$380$300
50" Insignia F50 Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Insignia 50" Class F50 Series Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV
Amazon
50" Insignia F50 Smart 4K UHD QLED Fire TV

Ask the built-in Alexa to find your favorite movie or switch over to cable to catch up on the news.

$430$280
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Amazon
Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Hook your family up with this Roku streaming stick. They can catch up on all their favorite shows with ease.

$50$40
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon
58" Insignia F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

This full fire HD TV will give you 4 times the resolution of picture quality when you watch your favorite shows and movies. Picture it like you're at the movies theaters, while you're at home.

$480$320
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids
Amazon
Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids

With Amazon's Echo Dot, kids can play their favorite music, call friends and family, ask Alexa homework questions, enjoy Audible books, and more. Plus, parents are able to set daily time limits, filter explicit content, and review activity via Amazon's Parent Dashboard. 

$60$35
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4k UHD Smart TV
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 43" 4-Series 4k UHD Smart TV

This Amazon Fire Smart TV features Amazon's Alexa so you can find your favorite apps, discover new shows, check the weather, and more in seconds. 

$370$300
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube
Amazon
Fire TV Cube

This Fire TV Cube is 50% off, and you can get all access, including the built-in speaker to ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off.

$120$70
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV
Amazon
Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Smart Fire TV

This compact, 24-inch Smart TV is perfect for your kitchen, child's room, home office and more. You can now access your favorite content instantly and choose from a variety of streaming services. 

$170$90
Amazon Fire TV Stick
Fire TV Stick
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Stick

Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more.

$50$30
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV 50"

This Amazon TV offers all of your favorite streaming services and you can talk to Alexa anytime of the day or night to start any show off of your recommendation list. 

$510$370

Labor Day Deals on Fashion

Check out the last-minute sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel.

Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts
Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts
Amazon
Tempt Me One Shoulder Tummy Control Top with Shorts

If you haven't tried a tankini swimsuit, they're some of the best swimsuits out there because they give you the coverage of a one piece swimsuit with the convenience of a two-piece. If you have water sports planned, you can switch out the bottoms for board shorts.

$37$35
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Two-Strap Slide Sandals
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Two-Strap Slide Sandals
Amazon
Crocs Unisex-Adult Classic Two-Strap Slide Sandals

Crocs Classic Sandals are the same look and feel as the original Classic Clogs and Crocs Slides, now in sandal form.

$40$35
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses
Amazon
Ray-Ban RB4171 Erika Round Sunglasses

These Ray-Ban sunglasses come with round lenses for a cool look this summer.

$140$98
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men
BRONAX Cloud Slides for Women and Men
Amazon
Bronax Cloud Slides for Women and Men

Step into the trend of the season with these ultra-cushioned platform pool slides, made with non-slip vinyl for a secure stride. Shop the comfy footwear popularized by TikTok for 40% off.

$40$24
BALEAF Women's Cycling Shorts
BALEAF Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
BALEAF Women's Cycling Shorts

Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. 

$40$30
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets
Amazon
Colorfulkoala High Waisted Seamless Leggings with Pockets

Crafted from a brushed, buttery soft and stretchy fabric, these leggings provide unrestricted movement and have side pockets for storing your personal items when you’re on the go. 

$35$28
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals
Amazon
Strappy Braided Heeled Sandals

Step out in these cute braided sandals with heels before your meet your friends for brunch.

$75$50
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger
Amazon
Daily Ritual Relaxed Fit Terry Cotton and Modal Patch Pocket Jogger

Relax in these soft joggers on your days off or use them to get active in your home gym. 

$30$22
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets
Amazon
Silkworld Men's Swim Trunks Quick Dry Beach Shorts with Pockets

These swim trunks are made with quick-drying fabric, so you don't have to stay wet through lunch. Plus, it features deep pockets to hold all of your essentials.

$25$20

Labor Day Deals on Mattresses

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale. 

Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Adaptive Foam Mattress

Adaptive foam made with gel and graphite makes this memory foam mattress one of the most best-reviewed on Amazon. In fact, the company has said their adaptive foam is "engineered based on customer feedback" for relief where customers need it the most.

$995$796
Serta Queen 9" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Serta Queen 9-Inch Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Serta Queen 9" Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress

Sleep easier on this Serta cooling memory foam gel mattress. It's designed to create better airflow while you sleep, so heat and moisture won't build up as you rest. This Serta mattress comes compressed, with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year limited warranty.

$499$385
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress
Amazon
Tuft & Needle Original Queen Mattress

Nod by Tuft & Needle makes great sleep accessible to all without compromising quality or comfort. For stomach and back sleepers, the original mattress is made with foam that conforms to their bodies. 

$995$796
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Nectar Queen Mattress 12-Inch Medium Firm Gel Memory Foam Mattress

This Nectar mattress offers five different layers to keep you comfortable and supported throughout the night. Plus, this memory foam mattress is created with breathable material so that it won't lock in heat. With the Nectar Forever Warranty and the 365 Night Trial, this cooling mattress is risk-free.

$899$799
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Signature Design by Ashley Chime 12" Medium Firm Memory Foam Mattress
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Furniture Chime 12" Medium-Firm Memory Foam Mattress

Get the deep sleep you've always dreamed about with this 12" medium-firm foam mattress. With support from the ultra-plush foam core, which reduces motion transfer, you can sleep restfully. Simply unroll from box and enjoy. 

$546$370
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress
Amazon
ZINUS 12 Inch Green Tea Luxe Memory Foam Full Mattress

Experience a deep and refreshing sleep with the Green Tea mattress. The Green Tea is in every mattress layer and gives freshness and the ActivCharocal blocks out any moisture-induced smells that come into your room every day and night.

$549$335

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Homestore Has a Ton of Deals on Trendy Furniture for Labor Day

Instant Pot Products Are Up to 25% Off at Amazon Ahead of Labor Day

Save Up to $600 on Casper Mattresses at This Labor Day Sale

Save on Brooklinen Sheets, Towels, and Loungewear Ahead of Labor Day

Get a Solo Stove Fire Pit for Up to 35% Off with Labor Day Deals

21 Best Labor Day Deals at Walmart: Save on Cookware, Home and More

The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits

Shop the Best Early Labor Day Tech Deals on Amazon for Your Home

Solo Stove Fire Pits Are Up to 45% Off Right Now

UGG Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 50% On Sandals and Slippers at Amazon

The Best Amazon Labor Day Luggage Deals: Save Up to 60% On Samsonite

Shop The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Caraway Cookware

The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers