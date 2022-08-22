You can take advantage of endless savings at the Amazon Labor Day sale. There is no better place than Amazon to look for the best deals on furniture, kitchen appliances, electronics and so much more. The retailer is serving up deals and discounts on customer-loved products for you to upgrade all of your essentials ahead of Labor Day weekend. Take a look at incredible markdowns on Apple, Beats, and so much more while supplies last.

This sale beats Prime Day and Black Friday deals, so you can enjoy a hassle-free shopping experience. Whether you're looking for a portable air conditioner, a new mattress, or you just need a pair of leggings, we've found a Labor Day deal for it. Below, shop the best Labor Day deals available right now.

Labor Day Deals on Tech

Acer Chromebook 512 Amazon Acer Chromebook 512 Powered by Chrome OS, this Chromebook has built-in virus protection, updates automatically, boots up in seconds, and keeps running fast for years to come. $200 $130 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Pro Amazon Apple AirPods Pro Get $70 off a pair of AirPods Pro, which feature Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound. They’re also sweat and water resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. $250 $180 Buy Now

Apple AirPods Max Amazon Apple AirPods Max If you love the sound quality of AirPods but prefer the over-the-ear headphones fit, then the AirPods Max were practically made for you. You can activate the Active Noise Cancellation mode to reduce ambient noise while you're enjoying your music. Otherwise, you can activate the Transparency mode, which allows you to hear when someone is trying to get your attention. $549 $479 Buy Now

Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Amazon Mini WiFi Projector for iPhone Get the best brightness and image display quality for your home theater needs. Even if you don't have WiFi, you can connect the projector to your iPhone with an original cable line easily. $150 $75 WITH COUPON Buy Now

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Amazon Powerbeats Pro Wireless Bluetooth Headphones The Powerbeats Pro has adjustable earhooks that help keep your wireless headphones secure and in your ears -- even during your most rigorous reps. The earbuds also have volume and track controls built onto the earphones, so you don't need to pull your phone out every time you want to change the song. Mixed with the device's sweat-resistance, built-in microphone and stellar sound quality these headphones are perfect for anyone who leads an active life. $250 $200 Buy Now

Labor Day Deals on Home and Kitchen

If you need a portable air conditioner or an air purifier this fall, there are hundreds of Labor Day deals on home appliances, including Bluetooth speakers, robot vacuums, GE appliances and more.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Whether you’re relaxing at home or out enjoying life, Roomba i3 EVO takes care of dirt and messes with a Premium 3-Stage Cleaning System. It cleans intelligently in straight lines back and forth, thoroughly cleaning your floors while navigating around furniture. $350 $249 Buy Now

Labor Day Deals on Amazon Devices and Fire TVs

Amazon devices are an easy way to make your day-to-day routine a bit more bearable. Ahead, shop the best Labor Day deals on everything from Amazon Fire TVs that can start your favorite TV series with a voice command to the convenient Luna Controller.

Ring Alarm Pro Amazon Ring Alarm Pro This 14-piece home security system has a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router. It also provides 24x7 backup internet for your laptop, mobile phone, and smart TV in the event that your internet goes down. $380 $300 Buy Now

Fire TV Cube Amazon Fire TV Cube This Fire TV Cube is 50% off, and you can get all access, including the built-in speaker to ask Alexa to check the weather and turn off the lights while the TV is off. $120 $70 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon Amazon Fire TV Stick Turn virtually any television into a smart TV with a Fire Stick, which lets you stream millions of movies and TV shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. $50 $30 Buy Now

Labor Day Deals on Fashion

Check out the last-minute sales on summer dresses, swimsuits, braided sandals and a ton of fitness apparel.

BALEAF Women's Cycling Shorts Amazon BALEAF Women's Cycling Shorts Compared to traditional bike shorts, these shorts have a stretchy and more breathable fabric. A streamlined "V" design at the waist and high waist allows for less restriction and increased comfort whilst cycling. $40 $30 Buy Now

Labor Day Deals on Mattresses

Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Homestore Has a Ton of Deals on Trendy Furniture for Labor Day

Instant Pot Products Are Up to 25% Off at Amazon Ahead of Labor Day

Save Up to $600 on Casper Mattresses at This Labor Day Sale

Save on Brooklinen Sheets, Towels, and Loungewear Ahead of Labor Day

Get a Solo Stove Fire Pit for Up to 35% Off with Labor Day Deals

21 Best Labor Day Deals at Walmart: Save on Cookware, Home and More

The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on One-Piece Swimsuits

Shop the Best Early Labor Day Tech Deals on Amazon for Your Home

Solo Stove Fire Pits Are Up to 45% Off Right Now

UGG Labor Day Deals: Save Up to 50% On Sandals and Slippers at Amazon

The Best Amazon Labor Day Luggage Deals: Save Up to 60% On Samsonite

Shop The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Caraway Cookware

The Best Amazon Labor Day Deals on Keurig's Top-Rated Coffee Makers