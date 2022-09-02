15 Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Summer Sale: Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, and More
Natural skincare and sunscreen are just a couple of products in everyone's beauty arsenal this summer. If you're always on the hunt for new deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Dr. Dennis Gross, and Estée Lauder, then you know the Nordstrom Summer Sale is a can't-miss event to stock up on makeup and skincare—just in time for Labor Day weekend. Nordstrom's Summer Sale does end September 12 though, so now is the time to snag the biggest savings.
Even if you aren't a cardholder, you can shop for the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Summer Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like Olaplex, celeb-loved products like Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow, and even hyper-popular anti-aging treatments from Estee Lauder. Because the Nordstrom Summer Sale is one of the retailer's biggest sales of the year, the most popular products tend to sell out quickly. We've gathered the best deals you can still snag below.
Nordstrom Summer Sale 2022 Beauty Deals
Charlotte Tilbury's cream eyeshadow pencil set includes Pillow Talk and Smokey Pillow Talk.
Save on a set of Olaplex's best-selling products packaged together for one simple hair-repair routine.
Take nearly 50% off Estée Lauder's night repair serum to reduce the look of multiple signs of aging. Better yet, this set includes 3 deluxe travel sizes to take with you wherever you go.
Save over $100 on this luxe set from Lancome that includes full-sized anti-aging serum and eye cream as well as a hydrogel melting sheet mask.
Unwind during the long weekend with heavenly scented bath salts, milk soak, and body polish from natural beauty brand Herbivore Botanicals.
This set includes full sizes of Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Dry Shampoo. Build incredible volume with the spray while using the dry shampoo to prevent hair damage.
Treat yourself to a new lippie from Kevyn Aucoin Beauty—on sale for 50% off.
Nourish your locks with rosemary mint-scented shampoo and conditioner, plus a refreshing citrus hand cream.
The thin, marker-like tip of Stila's popular liquid liner makes sure it glides on with ease, won't skip, smudge, pull or run, and stays in place until you're ready to take it off.
Take 50% off this hydrating light-to-medium coverage foundation with a unique dropper dispenser.
Decrease signs of aging signs and creasing while you sleep with slip's silk pillowcases that are now 30% off.
Hydrates and purify your skin with Dr. Dennis Gross' professional steamer and moisture cushion to reveal a dewy, soothed complexion.
Let fine lines and wrinkles be a thing of the past with help from NuFace's FIX Line Smoothing Device.
This set will help brighten the look of dark circles under your eyes. Plus, it's 50% off.
This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.
