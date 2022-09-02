Shopping

15 Best Beauty Deals to Shop from Nordstrom's Summer Sale: Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Nordstrom Beauty Sale
Natural skincare and sunscreen are just a couple of products in everyone's beauty arsenal this summer. If you're always on the hunt for new deals on Charlotte Tilbury, Olaplex, Dr. Dennis Gross, and Estée Lauder, then you know the Nordstrom Summer Sale is a can't-miss event to stock up on makeup and skincare—just in time for Labor Day weekend. Nordstrom's Summer Sale does end September 12 though, so now is the time to snag the biggest savings. 

Shop Nordstrom's Summer Sale

Even if you aren't a cardholder, you can shop for the best beauty deals at the Nordstrom Summer Sale. The Nordstrom sale is overflowing with beauty deals on cult-favorite brands like Olaplex, celeb-loved products like Charlotte Tilbury eyeshadow, and even hyper-popular anti-aging treatments from Estee Lauder. Because the Nordstrom Summer Sale is one of the retailer's biggest sales of the year, the most popular products tend to sell out quickly. We've gathered the best deals you can still snag below. 

Nordstrom Summer Sale 2022 Beauty Deals

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set
Nordstrom
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Eyeshadow Pencil Set

Charlotte Tilbury's cream eyeshadow pencil set includes Pillow Talk and Smokey Pillow Talk.

$58$35
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set
Nordstrom
Olaplex Bond Maintenance Set

Save on a set of Olaplex's best-selling products packaged together for one simple hair-repair routine.

$137$79
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set
Nordstrom
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set

Take nearly 50% off Estée Lauder's night repair serum to reduce the look of multiple signs of aging. Better yet, this set includes 3 deluxe travel sizes to take with you wherever you go.

$209$110
Lancome The Glow of Génifique Set
Lancome The Glow of Génifique Set
Nordstrom
Lancome The Glow of Génifique Set

Save over $100 on this luxe set from Lancome that includes full-sized anti-aging serum and eye cream as well as a hydrogel melting sheet mask.

$192$87
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual
Nordstrom
Herbivore Botanicals Botanical Bath Ritual

Unwind during the long weekend with heavenly scented bath salts, milk soak, and body polish from natural beauty brand Herbivore Botanicals.

$58$27
Oribe Magic Set
Oribe Magic Set
Nordstrom
Oribe Magic Set

This set includes full sizes of Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray and Gold Lust Dry Shampoo. Build incredible volume with the spray while using the dry shampoo to prevent hair damage.

$97$65
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Unforgettable Lipstick
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Unforgettable Lipstick
Nordstrom
Kevyn Aucoin Beauty Unforgettable Lipstick

Treat yourself to a new lippie from Kevyn Aucoin Beauty—on sale for 50% off.

$30$15
Aveda Iconic Hair & Hand Set
Aveda Iconic Hair & Hand Set
Nordstrom
Aveda Iconic Hair & Hand Set

Nourish your locks with rosemary mint-scented shampoo and conditioner, plus a refreshing citrus hand cream.

$68$32
Stila Two Can Play Waterproof Eye Liner Duo
Stila Two Can Play Waterproof Eye Liner Duo
Nordstrom
Stila Two Can Play Waterproof Eye Liner Duo

The thin, marker-like tip of Stila's popular liquid liner makes sure it glides on with ease, won't skip, smudge, pull or run, and stays in place until you're ready to take it off. 

$44$32
Surratt Dew Drop Foundation
Surratt Dew Drop Foundation
Amazon
Surratt Dew Drop Foundation

Take 50% off this hydrating light-to-medium coverage foundation with a unique dropper dispenser.

$75$38
slip Pure Silk White King Pillowcase Set
Slip Pure Silk White King Pillowcase Set
Nordstrom
slip Pure Silk White King Pillowcase Set

Decrease signs of aging signs and creasing while you sleep with slip's silk pillowcases that are now 30% off. 

$220$154
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set
Nordstrom
Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer & Hyaluronic Marine Oil-Free Moisture Cushion Set

Hydrates and purify your skin with Dr. Dennis Gross' professional steamer and moisture cushion to reveal a dewy, soothed complexion.

$209$140
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device
NuFACE FIX™ Line Smoothing Device
Nordstrom
NuFACE FIX Line Smoothing Device

Let fine lines and wrinkles be a thing of the past with help from NuFace's FIX Line Smoothing Device.

$159$99
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set
Nordstrom
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Set

This set will help brighten the look of dark circles under your eyes. Plus, it's 50% off.

$140$70
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit
Nordstrom
Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Brow Kit

This three-piece Anastasia Brow kit comes with the Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, the Brow Definer and Clear Brow Gel. Everything you need to define your eyebrows.

$68$39

