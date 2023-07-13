Amazon's highly anticipated, Prime Day 2023 ended yesterday, but the sale is still here, bringing can't-miss bargains across every category, including headphones. Even after the 48 hour sale, there are still unbelievable deals on Beats headphones and earbuds.

Right now, the Beats Studio3 noise-cancelling headphones are still $120 off for Prime Day. That's a 35% discount on the highly rated over-ear headphones we love for listening to studio-quality music on the go.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time. If you're an Amazon Prime Member, get same-day shipping on these best-selling headphones. $350 $232 Shop Now

Beats Studio3 connect to your Apple iPhone or Android smartphone via Bluetooth, offering a premium listening experience with support for spatial audio. Whether you are commuting to the office or working from home, they are built with a comfortable over-the-ear design and the adaptive noise cancellation can tune out any background sounds.

Equipped with Apple's W1 chip, the Studio3 headphones can easily pair with Apple devices. The headphones can last up to 22 hours with Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) turned on and up to 40 hours with ANC turned off. They also come with a carrying case to take on your next vacation or throw in your backpack for wherever the day may take you.

Amazon still has you covered with more post-prime day deals on Beats headphones, including Beats Studio Buds for working out. If you're looking to elevate your listening experience, take a look at all the best post-Prime Day deals on Beats still available at Amazon right now.

The Best Post-Prime Day Deals on Beats Headphones and Earbuds

Beats Studio Buds + Amazon Beats Studio Buds + With up to 1.6x more noise cancelling power and a 3x larger microphone than the classic Beats Studio Buds, these earphones are an upgrade from the standard model. $170 $150 Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds Beats Studio Buds are engineered to deliver powerful, balanced sound in a compact design, through an entirely customized acoustic platform. One charge provides crystal-clear audio that lasts up to eight hours. During the Prime Day sale, take 40% off all 6 colors of the Studio Buds. $150 $90 Shop Now

