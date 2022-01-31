Valentine's Day is a great holiday to celebrate any relationship. With Feb. 14 not too far away, it's officially crunch time. If you're still scrambling to find unique Valentine's Day gift ideas, Kate Spade New York has you covered with some of the best romantic gifts. Kate Spade has purses, bags, jewelry and other accessories to gift to celebrate love.

The Kate Spade Valentine's Day gift guide is especially filled with beautiful jewelry options -- a classic Valentine's Day Gift. While chocolate and other edible treats don't last, a bracelet or ring can be worn for years. Kate Spade hosts a variety of timeless pieces of jewelry and other accessories that your partner is sure to love.

From Spell It Out Heart Studs to the Precious Pansy Wrap Ring, Kate Spade has a ton of V-Day-themed gifts. The brand also has a lot more than jewelry to spark your V-day gift inspiration, such as an adorable heart print tumbler, chic bags and stylish phone cases.

If you need to find any other inspo for the most romantic day of the year, check out ET's Valentine's Day gift guide. Check out our top picks of the best Kate Spade Valentine's Day gifts below.

The best gifts under $50

That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Kate Spade New York That Sparkle Princess Cut Large Studs Is there a more classic Valentine's Day gift than princess cut stud earrings? Okay, maybe a heart-shaped box of chocolate is a bit more quintessential of Valentine's Day, but the princess cut takes the reign in the Valentine's Day jewelry department. $48 Buy Now

Mini Hearts Stainless Steel Tumbler Kate Spade New York Mini Hearts Stainless Steel Tumbler Is there a better way to show your affection for someone than to gift them something covered in hearts? This stainless steel tumbler is a creative way to remind someone that you care because they'll think of you any time they sip their tea or coffee. $20 Buy Now

Spencer Ditsy Rose Sticker Pocket Kate Spade New York Spencer Ditsy Rose Sticker Pocket If your valentine has trouble staying organized, this cute rose-print pocket might be their new favorite gift. Just stick it on the back of your phone or phone case, and you can store your all your cards. $28 $22 Buy Now

Hearts AirPods Pro Case Kate Spade New York Hearts AirPods Pro Case If you're going to surprise your loved one with AirPods, complete the set by getting them this adorable heart-covered case to help protect the AirPods when not in use. $35 Buy Now

TIny Twinkles Mini Pearl Mini Hoops Kate Spade New York TIny Twinkles Mini Pearl Mini Hoops Pearls of any shape, size or hue are perfect for a Valentine's Day gift. Your valentine is sure to love this mini pearl hoop earrings as they twinkle in their next set of Instagram photos. $38 Buy Now

The best gifts under $100

Heart 3D Coin Purse Kate Spade New York Heart 3D Coin Purse This heart-shaped coin purse can do so much more than merely keep your change in order. You can attach it to the outside of your crossbody bag, backpack or purse -- it's the perfect accessory for your accessory. $98 Buy Now

Lawson Slippers Kate Spade New York Lawson Slippers These satin slippers look super comfortable. If you need something to pair with the Kate Spade Long PJ Set, these slippers are perfect. $78 Buy Now

Precious Pansy Wrap Ring Kate Spade New York Precious Pansy Wrap Ring The Precious Pansy Wrap Ring would look beautiful with the above Precious Pansy Bracelet. The intricate design of this ring makes it look like the pansy is hugging your finger. $88 Buy Now

Spencer Slim Crossbody Kate Spade New York Spencer Slim Crossbody This pink crossbody bag if the perfect accessory to slip your phone in. It even has a few pockets on the back specifically for your cards and money. $98 Buy Now

