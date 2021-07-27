The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Opens to Everyone Tomorrow -- Shop the Best Deals
We're just one day away from one of the biggest sales of the year, but if you already have a Nordstrom card, it's time to start filling your carts! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially on and Early Access is open! Every Nordy Club cardmember with either the Icon, Ambassador or Influencer status can take advantage of the deep discounts right now before the sale opens to the public tomorrow.
Deals span across categories of fashion, beauty and home, and they're selling fast! If you're a Nordstrom cardholder, expect to find a ton of your favorite brands on sale, such as Spanx, Nike, Zella, Alo, Adidas, Ugg, Diptyque, Barefoot Dreams, Charlotte Tilbury, La Mer, NARS, MAC, Olaplex, T3, NuFace, Kiehl's, Urban Outfitters, Dyson, Vince, Veronica Beard, Good American, Levi's, Free People, Madewell, Topshop, Coach, Longchamp, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs and so many more.
Cardholders have one more day to unlock the early access benefits of their Nordstrom credit card before tomorrow. The Nordstrom sale ends on Aug. 8.
Browse through the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale and purchase these best-sellers ASAP or add them to your wish list to scoop up tomorrow once the sale opens to the public.
ET Style's Picks for the Best Deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale:
