The North Face Jackets Are Majorly On Sale at Zappos: Shop The Best Women's Styles Up to 45% Off

By ETonline Staff
With another couple months of snow days ahead, you might be wishing your over-worn cold-weather wardrobe was warmer and trendier. A warm, protective layer is essential, but is typically a pricier purchase — especially when the jacket is a coveted puffer or down parka from The North Face. Luckily, Zappos is having a huge outwerwear sale where The North Face jackets are marked down by as much as 45% off. 

For a limited time, Zappos offering rare discounts on The North Face jackets for women. If finding the perfect chilly weather jacket to you means snagging one at the best price, then the Zappos sale is your time to save big. Popular winter coat styles from the Thermball Eco Parka to versatile Canyonlands Hybrid Jacket are included in the sale's excellent selection. 

Ahead, brave the winter and shop the best North Face deals available now. For more outerwear savings, check out Amazon's best winter coats on sale from Levi's, Columbia, Orolay and more. Plus, save on best-selling Patagonia jackets at REI. 

The North Face Women's Jacket Deals

The North Face Thermoball Eco Parka
The North Face Thermoball Eco Parka
Zappos
The North Face Thermoball Eco Parka

The thigh-length ThermoBall Eco Parka features a unique quilting pattern and recycled insulation for lightweight warmth, durability, and packability.

$250$175
The North Face Gotham Jacket
The North Face Gotham Jacket
Zappos
The North Face Gotham Jacket

Bundle up and block out winter's chill in this weatherproof coat from The North Face, with a detachable faux fur-trimmed hood.

$230$161
The North Face Canyonlands Hybrid Jacket
The North Face Canyonlands Hybrid Jacket
Zappos
The North Face Canyonlands Hybrid Jacket

Warmth and mobility come hand-in-hand with the slim-fit Canyonlands Hybrid Jacket. Insulated with Heatseeker Eco for reliable warmth even in wet conditions, you can count on this Jacket for durable coverage season-in and season-out.

$139$97
The North Face Heavenly Down Jacket
The North Face Heavenly Down Jacket
Zappos
The North Face Heavenly Down Jacket

Made with a waterproof DryVent shell, this all-mountain ski jacket will help keep you dry without sacrificing breathability. Water-resistant and insulated, The North Face Heavenly Down Jacket offers excellent wind protection.

$280$196
The North Face Tamburello Parka
The North Face Tamburello Parka
Zappos
The North Face Tamburello Parka

This parka's Heatseeker Eco insulation supplies warmth even in wet weather. From city commutes to the hitting the slopes, this standard fit parka is everything you need for winter.

$149$104
The North Face Belleview Stretch 600 Fill Power Down Parka
The North Face Belleview Stretch 600 Fill Power Down Parka
Zappos
The North Face Belleview Stretch 600 Fill Power Down Parka

Perfect for layering on cold, journey-filled days, this hooded parka offers two-way stretch and 600-fill-power down insulation. 

$330$231
The North Face Metropolis Parka
The North Face Metropolis Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Hooded Parka
Zappos
The North Face Metropolis Parka

This water-repellent hooded parka offers extended coverage and helps you stay warm with cozy 550-fill-power down and a fuzzy brushed-tricot collar. 

$300$210
The North Face Arctic Water Repellent 550-Fill Power Down Parka
The North Face Arctic Water Repellent 550-Fill Power Down Parka
Zappos
The North Face Arctic Water Repellent 550-Fill Power Down Parka

Warmed with body-mapped down and Heatseeker Eco insulation, this parka keeps you warm and toasty no matter what the day's forecast.

$350$245
The North Face New Dealio Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Parka
The North Face New Dealio Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Parka
Zappos
The North Face New Dealio Water Repellent 550 Fill Power Down Parka

When you want to embrace the extreme cold, this parka's hood has a removable faux-fur trim.

$300$210

