Tom Brady may have retired from the NFL, but it turns out he won't be staying too far from the football field.

The 46-year-old former pro athlete opened up about his first season off the gridiron, revealing that his 13-year-old son, Benjamin, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, is getting ready to try his own hand at the sport this year. While speaking on the season 3 premiere episode of his SiriusXM show, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, Brady spilled on his new role as a football dad.

"I'm always gonna love throwing that ball," he said. "My son is gonna play football this year, Benny, so I've been throwing the ball to him in the backyard."

Brady may be the G.O.A.T. when it comes to quarterbacks, but he says the teen actually wants to emulate one of his famous teammates: Rob Gronkowski.

"He wants to be a tight end like Gronk, and he's gonna be a little beast," Brady said of his kiddo. "He's an amazing kid and he's got a lot of talents. He's a really talented musician and artist. And then he told me this year, 'Dad, I'm playing football.' And I was like, 'What do you wanna play?' And he was like, 'Tight end. I wanna be like Gronk!' So I actually texted Gronk and I'm like, 'Yo, my boy wants to be like you!' And he loved it."

Benjamin isn't the only one of Brady's children to show athletic prowess. The six-time Super Bowl winner also said that he's been "kicking the soccer ball" around with his 10-year-old daughter, Vivian, while his ex, Bridget Moynahan, with whom he shares 16-year-old son Jack, recently revealed that their son is an avid basketball and lacrosse player.

Brady said he's "really enjoying this new experience. And there's so much to life that is here to live."

After 32 years of playing ball, from high school to college to two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady is set to return to Gillette Stadium on Saturday as his former team takes on the Philadelphia Eagles. The former player has remained close with the team's owner, Robert Kraft, even after famously moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his final three seasons.

"I was very blessed to play for as long as I did, and I loved it. And now I get to see other guys do it, and I also get to see football from a different perspective," Brady said, noting that he's set to join Fox Sports as an NFL analyst for the 2024 season next year.

"I'll be on Fox next year, so I have a chance to really sit back and watch and learn a different career," he explained. "I'll be able to really watch this year with kind of a different eye. You know, I used to watch it from the lens of a quarterback. Now I see it more from maybe broadcasting, but also as a fan, and then also still from a quarterback. So maybe a few different perspectives to learn, which will be a really fun thing."

Things have been changing in Brady's personal life, as well. After splitting from Bündchen last year, Brady has recently been romantically linked to Bradley Cooper's ex, Irina Shayk.

In a recent interview with ET, Brady opened up about putting his family first.

"I always love my time with my kids, and my family is my number one priority," he said in June. "So, I think, for all of us, showing them different experiences and going on trips and vacations and family stuff is great, and then seeing them in school and achieve and overcome obstacles is really fun too. We've all got these amazing journeys and we're going to make the best of them."

