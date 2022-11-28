Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz Is Offering Savings All Month Long With Up to 50% off Tarte, Lancôme and More
Just because Black Friday is over doesn't mean the pre-holiday sales have to end. Following Black Friday offerings on NuFace, Foreo, PMD and more, Ulta's deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance are still going strong with the Holiday Beauty Blitz. The month-long sale leads up to December 24 with weekly deals on all of your favorite brands.
Shop Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz
The Holiday Beauty Blitz sale is a revolving door of steals and deals, with new discounts every week. Now through December 3: Save on Tarte's best-selling Shape Tape concealer, Revlon hair tools, Lancôme eye makeup, and Kristin Ess hair care.
December 4 through December 10: Score deals on Morphe brush sets, skincare from Mario Badescu and The Body Shop, and hair tools from Babylisspro and Chi.
December 11 through December 17: Enjoy discounts on Benefit Cosmetics mascara, Conair hair tools, Philosophy moisturizers, and Urban Decay's famous Naked eye palette.
December 18 through December 24: Wrap up the event with savings on Cerave skincare, IT Brushes for Ulta, Too Faced lip plumper, and select fine fragrances.
Below, we've gathered the best deals to score this week, from ultra-creamy concealer to blowout-boosting brushes. Be sure to check back each week to score up to 50% off products from these beloved brands.
With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.
For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra-creamy Shape Tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.
For beauty lovers on the go, this travel-sized trio features Tarte's best-selling Shape Tape concealer, Maracuja juicy lip balm, and Maneater mascara.
Look like you've just stepped out of a salon every day with this blowout-boosting hair dryer brush.
If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.
Take 50% off Lancôme's volumizing mascara for long, clump-free lashes.
Create eye-defining wings and graphic liner looks with ease using Lancôme's liquid liner, available in brown, black, blue and brown metallic.
You can create so many different looks with a blendable kohl pencil, available in four colors.
The ceramic plates on this styling iron deliver negative ions to hair — eliminating frizz and locking in moisture.
This purifying shampoo treatment gets rid of build-up to reveal smooth, shiny hair.
