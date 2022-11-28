Shopping

Ulta’s Holiday Beauty Blitz Is Offering Savings All Month Long With Up to 50% off Tarte, Lancôme and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty

Just because Black Friday is over doesn't mean the pre-holiday sales have to end. Following Black Friday offerings on NuFace, Foreo, PMD and more, Ulta's deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance are still going strong with the Holiday Beauty Blitz. The month-long sale leads up to December 24 with weekly deals on all of your favorite brands. 

Shop Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz

The Holiday Beauty Blitz sale is a revolving door of steals and deals, with new discounts every week. Now through December 3: Save on Tarte's best-selling Shape Tape concealer, Revlon hair tools, Lancôme eye makeup, and Kristin Ess hair care.

December 4 through December 10: Score deals on Morphe brush sets, skincare from Mario Badescu and The Body Shop, and hair tools from Babylisspro and Chi.

December 11 through December 17: Enjoy discounts on Benefit Cosmetics mascara, Conair hair tools, Philosophy moisturizers, and Urban Decay's famous Naked eye palette. 

December 18 through December 24: Wrap up the event with savings on Cerave skincare, IT Brushes for Ulta, Too Faced lip plumper, and select fine fragrances.

Below, we've gathered the best deals to score this week, from ultra-creamy concealer to blowout-boosting brushes. Be sure to check back each week to score up to 50% off products from these beloved brands.

Tarte Shape Tape
Tarte Shape Tape
Ulta
Tarte Shape Tape

With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds.

$31$20
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer
Ulta
Tarte Shape Tape Ultra Creamy Concealer

For an extra dose of hydration, the ultra-creamy Shape Tape is infused with a built-in eye cream.

$30$20
Tarte Shape Tape Best Sellers Set
Tarte Shape Tape Best Sellers Set
Ulta
Tarte Shape Tape Best Sellers Set

For beauty lovers on the go, this travel-sized trio features Tarte's best-selling Shape Tape concealer, Maracuja juicy lip balm, and Maneater mascara.

$29$20
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush
Ulta
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush

Look like you've just stepped out of a salon every day with this blowout-boosting hair dryer brush.

$75$45
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls
Revlon
Revlon One-Step Blowout Curls

If voluminous curls are on your wish list, go for this curling iron-blow dryer hybrid from Revlon.

$75$45
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara
Ulta
Lancôme Hypnôse Drama Instant Volumizing Mascara

Take 50% off Lancôme's volumizing mascara for long, clump-free lashes.

$29$15
Lancôme Artliner Precision Point Liquid Eyeliner
Lancôme Artliner Precision Point Liquid Eyeliner
Shop Now
Lancôme Artliner Precision Point Liquid Eyeliner

Create eye-defining wings and graphic liner looks with ease using Lancôme's liquid liner, available in brown, black, blue and brown metallic.

$31$16
Lancôme Le Crayon Khôl Smoky Eyeliner
Lancôme Le Crayon Khôl Smoky Eyeliner
Ulta
Lancôme Le Crayon Khôl Smoky Eyeliner

You can create so many different looks with a blendable kohl pencil, available in four colors.

$28$14
Kristin Ess NANOBLACK 3-In-One Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Kristin Ess NANOBLACK 3-In-One Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener
Ulta
Kristin Ess NANOBLACK 3-In-One Ceramic Flat Iron Hair Straightener

The ceramic plates on this styling iron deliver negative ions to hair — eliminating frizz and locking in moisture.

$100$70
Kristin Ess Scalp Purifying Micellar Shampoo
Kristin Ess Scalp Purifying Micellar Shampoo
Ulta
Kristin Ess Scalp Purifying Micellar Shampoo

This purifying shampoo treatment gets rid of build-up to reveal smooth, shiny hair.

$15$11

RELATED CONTENT:

Alo Yoga's Epic Cyber Monday Sale Is Full of Celeb-Loved Activewear

The 22 Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals to Shop Now

NuFace Cyber Monday Sale: Save 25% On Facial Toning Devices and Sets

Oribe Cyber Monday Sale: Save 20% On Celeb-Favorite Gold Lust Haircare

Apple AirTags Are On Sale for $25 This Cyber Monday

Kourtney Kardashian's Booty-Lifting Spanx Leggings Are On Sale

Last Chance: Alo Yoga's Cyber Monday Sale Is Extended for Today Only