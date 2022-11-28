Just because Black Friday is over doesn't mean the pre-holiday sales have to end. Following Black Friday offerings on NuFace, Foreo, PMD and more, Ulta's deals on makeup, skincare, hair products and fragrance are still going strong with the Holiday Beauty Blitz. The month-long sale leads up to December 24 with weekly deals on all of your favorite brands.

Shop Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz

The Holiday Beauty Blitz sale is a revolving door of steals and deals, with new discounts every week. Now through December 3: Save on Tarte's best-selling Shape Tape concealer, Revlon hair tools, Lancôme eye makeup, and Kristin Ess hair care.

December 4 through December 10: Score deals on Morphe brush sets, skincare from Mario Badescu and The Body Shop, and hair tools from Babylisspro and Chi.

December 11 through December 17: Enjoy discounts on Benefit Cosmetics mascara, Conair hair tools, Philosophy moisturizers, and Urban Decay's famous Naked eye palette.

December 18 through December 24: Wrap up the event with savings on Cerave skincare, IT Brushes for Ulta, Too Faced lip plumper, and select fine fragrances.

Below, we've gathered the best deals to score this week, from ultra-creamy concealer to blowout-boosting brushes. Be sure to check back each week to score up to 50% off products from these beloved brands.

Tarte Shape Tape Ulta Tarte Shape Tape With its full-coverage formula that smooths and brightens the skin for 16 hours of flawless wear, it's no wonder that this iconic concealer sells once every 12 seconds. $31 $20 Shop Now

