12 Best Walmart Grill Deals for Your Labor Day BBQ: Shop Weber, Blackstone, and More
Along with taking much needed time off and sitting poolside with your friends and family, Labor Day weekend just isn't complete without a tasty BBQ. If you're the grillmaster this year, but you need a new grill (and preferably on a budget) Walmart should be your first stop.
From feature-packed models that double as air fryers to camping and portable grills, Walmart's grilling deals offer a wide range of outdoor grills on sale to suit any budget. Whether you want to smoke enough delicious racks of ribs to feed a crowd or grill juicy burgers for only a few close friends, we've found durable and high-quality grills that will take on your grilling challenges from top brands like Weber, Kenmore, Blackstone and more.
The great thing about Walmart's discounted grills is that once you purchase the one best suited for your needs, you won't just use it on Labor Day, but it just might become your go-to cooking method throughout the fall and beyond.
Below, check out the best Labor Day grill deals at Walmart to shop now.
The Best Labor Day Grill Deals at Walmart
By incorporating elements like porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grates that preserve uniform heat distribution, you can be certain of savoring the most delicious results with this propane grill.
This one of a kind griddle can bake, sear, roast, saute, and air fry. The 524-square-inch cooking surface with two independent cooking zones provides you with all the room you need to cook large meals. It also has one 2-quart air fryer drawer and a warming drawer.
The Bluetooth-connected grill allows you to simultaneously monitor 4 meat probe temperatures, the ambient temperature in the fire box, see current propane tank levels, set timers, alarms and graph temperature changes. Even the novice griller can easily navigate this user-friendly grill.
Inside this portable gas grill, you’ll find a 199 square inches of cooking space. Below that are two stainless steel burners controlled independently with the easy Press-and-Turn ignition system. Each burner supplies 8,000 BTUs combining to offer up 16,000 BTUs.
A traditional cart style meets portability with two wheels and a handle with non-slip for positioning and legs that fold and latch for travel. Enjoy 524 square inches of cooking space with two independently controlled cooking zones that provide ultimate control with a combined 34,000 BTUs.
With this versatile grill you can BBQ, bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-grill. Since it's a pellet grill you'll get the delicious wood-smoked flavors.
The top lid is assembled with a thermometer to easily read the temperature while wooden handles effectively prevent you from being burnt. The front wood shelf is designed for putting grilling tools or spices on it.
Fire up this grill for your Labor Day get-together. With 542 square inches of cooking space, this grill is large enough to cook for your whole family plus friends.
Get ready to cook in a snap – with its quick ignition and instant searing, this grill will have you set to grill in just 5 minutes, so you can spend more time with your family this Labor Day weekend.
This grill has it all - 30,000 total BTUs of power, a natural gas converter, large cast iron griddle, fold out prep table and lots of storage space.
Complete with a stove and side table, this stainless steel grill features porcelain-enameled cast iron for even cooking throughout the grates.
Crafted to perform for years, the Bronco grill is not only perfect for a backyard Labor Day party, but you can also take it on the road for tailgates and more.
