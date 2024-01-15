We're only two weeks into 2024 and the first holiday weekend is here. Major retailers are dropping deals on their sites today that are as hard to pass up as sleeping in on a long winter weekend.

Right now, Amazon's sale is bursting with must-see markdowns on our favorite brands. From home to fashion and tech, shoppers can save up to 86% on items across every category. Whether you've been putting off replacing your worn-out cookware or hesitating to give your bedding the refresh it deserves, now is the time to score deals all those items designed to make life easier and more comfortable.

Shop Amazon's MLK Day Deals

To spare you the time, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon deals to shop t from your favorite brands like Dyson, Apple, Samsonite, Keurig and more. Don’t sweat missing out on Amazon's Black Friday deals because there is still a treasure trove of savings waiting for you.

Keep scrolling to check out the top MLK Day deals worth shopping at Amazon today.

Best Amazon MLK Day Deals Overall

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons. $275 $160 Shop Now

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software Amazon TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. $70 $45 Shop Now

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager Amazon RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful. $130 $81 With Coupon Shop Now

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest-to-reach spots of your home. $600 $495 Shop Now

Best Amazon MLK Day Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable MLK weekend deals on tech from headphones and laptops to the newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds The Beats Studio Buds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound for up to 8 hours. $150 $100 Shop Now

Best Amazon MLK Day Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's New Year's sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Amazon Fullstar Vegetable Chopper Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes. $40 $29 Shop Now

Best Amazon MLK Day Fashion Deals

With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.

Best Amazon MLK Day Beauty Deals

From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.

Crest 3D Whitestrips Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use. $55 $30 Shop Now

