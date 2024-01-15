Sales & Deals

35 Best MLK Day Deals on Amazon to Shop Right Now: Dyson, Samsung, TurboTax and More

Amazon MLK Day Sale
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:24 PM PST, January 15, 2024

Shop Amazon's best MLK Day deals on tech, home, fashion, and beauty available for the holiday weekend.

We're only two weeks into 2024 and the first holiday weekend is here. Major retailers are dropping deals on their sites today that are as hard to pass up as sleeping in on a long winter weekend.

Right now, Amazon's sale is bursting with must-see markdowns on our favorite brands. From home to fashion and tech, shoppers can save up to 86% on items across every category. Whether you've been putting off replacing your worn-out cookware or hesitating to give your bedding the refresh it deserves, now is the time to score deals all those items designed to make life easier and more comfortable.

To spare you the time, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon deals to shop t from your favorite brands like Dyson, Apple, Samsonite, Keurig and more. Don’t sweat missing out on Amazon's Black Friday deals because there is still a treasure trove of savings waiting for you. 

Keep scrolling to check out the top MLK Day deals worth shopping at Amazon today.

Best Amazon MLK Day Deals Overall

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum

The Roomba 694 features iRobot's 3-Stage Cleaning system, which works to effectively lift dirt, dust and debris from carpets and hard floors. The Roomba's technology can even suggest additional cleanings during peak allergy and pet shedding seasons.

$275 $160

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants
Colorfulkoala Buttery Soft High Waisted Yoga Pants

No workout wardrobe would be complete without some high-waisted yoga pants. These yoga pants by Colorfulkoala have some extra support in the waistband, so they won't ride down while you exercise. 

$30 $23

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence
COSRX Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Formulated with 96% snail secretion filtrate, this Emily Ratajkowski-used lightweight essence soothes and hydrates for a quenched complexion.

$25 $13

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Listen to high-quality sound with Amazon deal, the noise-cancelling earbuds from Apple. The unique case charges the Apple AirPods Pro for longer battery life. 

$249 $189

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software

TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software
TurboTax Deluxe 2023 Tax Software

Get your taxes done right this year and your maximum refund with Turbo Tax Deluxe. The tax software is recommended if you own a home, have charitable donations, high medical expenses and need to file both Federal & State Tax Returns. 

$70 $45

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat

This small, quiet space heater is perfect for a desk at work or a smaller room in the home.

$60 $27

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket
Levi's Men's Sherpa Trucker Jacket

This sherpa-lined denim jacket from Levi's adds a casual layer of style to any chilly day outfit.

$108 $43

With Coupon

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager

RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager
RENPHO Eyeris Smart Eye Massager

Reduce eye strain and improve sleep with the RENPHO heated eye massager that utilizes oscillating pressure and rhythmic percussion to relax the skin around the eyes, leaving it feeling smoother and more youthful.

$130 $81

With Coupon

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Refresh your home and seamlessly keep it clean with the Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum model that's hailed for its easy ability to clean up even the hardest-to-reach spots of your home.

$600 $495

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine
Nespresso Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine

A bestseller on Amazon, Nespresso's deluxe coffee and espresso machine brews 6 sizes of full-bodied coffee topped with a smooth crown of crema. At only 5.5 inches wide, it's perfect for small spaces.

$209 $127

Best Amazon MLK Day Tech Deals

Whether you're a member of Amazon Prime or not, you can find unbelievable MLK weekend deals on tech from headphones and laptops to the newest TVs. Even Apple products that rarely go on sale are marked down right now to save on MacBooks, AirTags, iPads and more.

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)
Apple iPad (10th Generation + WiFi)

This is one fun iPad, and it comes in blue, pink, yellow and silver. It makes multitasking with various apps, note-taking, gaming and getting work done on the go a breeze with its compact size and powerful processor. 

$449 $349

Apple AirTag 4-Pack

Apple AirTag 4-Pack
Apple AirTag 4-Pack

For anyone with a knack for losing track of their belongings, AirTags are equally reliable and worthwhile. 

$99 $79

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV
65" Samsung S95C OLED 4K TV

This Samsung OLED TV has a high performance upscaling process that smoothly converts your content into stunning 4K in real time. The high 120Hz refresh rate keeps fast-paced action from breaking the TV's image apart.

$3,300 $2,598

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV
65" LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV

Get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms. The LG OLED evo C3 blends into the background with an almost invisible bezel for a seamless look. When you're finished watching, display paintings, photos and other content to blend the TV into your space.

$2,500 $1,747

Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound for up to 8 hours. 

$150 $100

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

The JBL Flip 5 is a waterproof, bass-boosting powerhouse. Though it's small enough to hold in your hand, this portable Bluetooth speaker is durable and has 12 hours of playtime on just one charge.

$130 $90

Best Amazon MLK Day Home Deals

Give your kitchen, patio and every room of your home the refresh it deserves with Amazon's New Year's sale on home goods. From best-in-class iRobot Roomba robot vacuums to Keurig coffee makers and outdoor furniture, save on home upgrades below.

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper

Slice and dice like a pro with even cuts every time by using this helpful veggie chopper that's become a social media sensation. The four different plates allow you to spiralize and chop in various sizes.

$40 $29

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

With Ninja's wide temperature range (from 105 to 400 degrees), you can gently remove moisture to dehydrate fruits or cook snacks quickly. 

$130 $100

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender
Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender

Vitamix blenders are known as being the best of the best. You'll love having this powerful blender in your kitchen that's currently discounted by 20%.

$350 $300

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer
Ninja Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer

Ninja's SF301 Speedi Rapid Cooker & Air Fryer allows you to create an entire meal in just one pot that'll be ready in just 15 minutes.

$200 $126

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"
Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Signature Iron Handle Skillet, 9"

Get ready to fry, sear, roast, and cook all of your favorite dishes with evenly distributed heat and a finish that nears perfection after each use without the regular hassle of seasoning the cast iron after each use. 

$175 $100

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker

Save $50 on delicious coffee made in minutes. 

$130 $80

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set
Rachael Ray Brights Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Dishwasher and oven safe, this 10-piece set from Rachael Ray has all the pots and pans needed to whip up a delicious meal.

$190 $140

Best Amazon MLK Day Fashion Deals

With the winter in full swing, many of us are refreshing our wardrobes. Cozy sweaters, boots, puffer jackets and handbags are all items we're keeping at the top of our list and Amazon's sale is here to help with stylish picks.

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper
UGG Men's Tasman LTA Slipper

This outdoor slipper has a lightweight puff upper that's warm yet breathable.

$110 $75

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover
Champion Men's Reverse Weave Pullover

You can never have too many hoodies. 

$65 $30

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots
Sorel Women's Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots

For those seeking chic winter boots, the Sorel Out N About III Conquest Waterproof Boots stand out with a playful midsole shape and a faux shearling collar.

$145 $98

Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket

Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket
Columbia Women's Suttle Mountain Long Insulated Jacket

This synthetic down-filled parka features a faux fur collar for coziness and style.

$230 $120

adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants

adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants
adidas Men's Tiro 21 Track Pants

Designed with Adidas' moisture-absorbing AEROREADY fabric, these track pants are an optimal choice for workouts, lounging and more.

$50 $30

Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots

Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots
Dr. Martens Women's Sinclair 8 Eye Leather Platform Boots

With 8 eyes, grooved sides and yellow stitching, the 1460 has style for the ages. The Sinclair is kitted out with a removable jungle piece zip and tons of Docs attitude.

$210 $157

Best Amazon MLK Day Beauty Deals

From moisturizers to celeb-loved skincare wands, restock all of your skincare, hair care, and beauty products for the winter while they're on sale.

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest 3D Whitestrips
Crest 3D Whitestrips

Crest's 3D Whitestrips are the leading teeth whitening products. Crest says the strips can get your teeth up to 12 levels whiter in just 10 days of use.

$55 $30

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser

Tula Purifying Face Cleanser
Tula Purifying Face Cleanser

Achieve squeaky-clean skin without drastically stripping moisture using TULA's gel-based cleanser. Prebiotics, probiotic extracts & turmeric leave skin purified, clarified and balanced. 

$34 $22

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum
L'Oreal Paris Revitalift 1.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum

This hyaluronic acid serum claims to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while providing plenty of hydration. With dermatologist-approved ingredients, this skincare product is a must-have for your skincare routine.

$33 $21

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream
COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizing Cream

COSRX Hyaluronic Acid Intensive Cream is designed to deliver moisture thanks to a healthy dose of hyaluronic acid. Locking the moisture into your skin, the thirst-quenching cream provides long-lasting nourishment and hydration.

$24 $17

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Water Gel

This gel cream for extra dry skin applies and absorbs like a gel, but provides all the hydration benefits of a cream — making it an ideal moisturizer for warmer months.

$27 $15

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Eye Cream

Keep your skin looking supple and hydrated every day. This unique water gel-cream formula absorbs quickly, like a gel, but has the long-lasting moisturizing power of a cream to quench your extra-dry skin’s thirst.

$27 $14

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

