Abercrombie Has a Secret Sale on Swimsuits, Skirts, Denim Shorts and More Summer Styles Right Now
ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are on sale right now. For a limited time, Abercrombie is taking up to 25% off select styles.
Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and summer-ready. The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through moody spring weather looking impossibly stylish well into summer — from everyday shorts, cool tops with pops of color, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic floral summer dresses and versatile skirts.
Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.
These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with major savings. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the Abercrombie & Fitch sale before it's too late.
The versatile linen top pairs with its matching Abercrombie pant, short or skirt ensemble or make it your own with your favorite summer bottoms.
Whether it's for a vacation or you want a summer dress, the soft poplin fabric makes this an easy, breezy floral white dress you'll want to wear again and again.
A groovy one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit with flattering scrunch fabric.
Show off your figure in this flattering, ruched top.
Bring the '00s back with this cute mini skirt. You can curate several fashionable summer outfits with this one — plus, it has several functioning pockets.
This pink bikini from Abercrombie boasts feminine ruffle details that'll make you look flirty and cute by the poolside.
This adorable flutter sleeve smocked waist top will take you from spring to summer. You can even rock it with a leather jacket in the fall!
The relaxed fit of Abercrombie's dad shorts give off a vintage vibe.
The Abercrombie Sheer Cotton Peasant Top will keep you cool this summer and will look perfect moving into fall with jeans.
This high-waisted pull-on midi skirt is office-appropriate without feeling stifling. It can easily transition from a meeting to wherever your PTO may take you.
The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
This soft chiffon short-sleeve blouse is perfect to pair with denim for any summer occasion.
