Abercrombie Has a Secret Sale on Swimsuits, Skirts, Denim Shorts and More Summer Styles Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Abercrombie & Fitch Spring Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are on sale right now. For a limited time, Abercrombie is taking up to 25% off select styles

Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and summer-ready. The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through moody spring weather looking impossibly stylish well into summer — from everyday shorts, cool tops with pops of color, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic floral summer dresses and versatile skirts. 

Shop Abercrombie's Sale 

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures. 

These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with major savings. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the Abercrombie & Fitch sale before it's too late. 

Linen-Blend Foldover Set Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Linen-Blend Foldover Set Top

The versatile linen top pairs with its matching Abercrombie pant, short or skirt ensemble or make it your own with your favorite summer bottoms.

$40$32
Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Whether it's for a vacation or you want a summer dress, the soft poplin fabric makes this an easy, breezy floral white dress you'll want to wear again and again.

$110$88
90s One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
90s One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

A groovy one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit with flattering scrunch fabric.

$80$64
Sleek Seamless Fabric Ruched High-Neck Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Sleek Seamless Fabric Ruched High-Neck Top

Show off your figure in this flattering, ruched top.

$29$23
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt

Bring the '00s back with this cute mini skirt. You can curate several fashionable summer outfits with this one — plus, it has several functioning pockets.

$75$60
Ruffle Strap Underwire Bikini Top & Tall-Side High-Leg Cheeky Bottom
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruffle Strap Underwire Bikini Top & Tall-Side High-Leg Cheeky Bottom

This pink bikini from Abercrombie boasts feminine ruffle details that'll make you look flirty and cute by the poolside. 

$55TOP: $44
$35BOTTOMS: $28
Flutter Sleeve Smocked Waist Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Flutter Sleeve Smocked Waist Top

This adorable flutter sleeve smocked waist top will take you from spring to summer. You can even rock it with a leather jacket in the fall! 

$50$25
Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short

The relaxed fit of Abercrombie's dad shorts give off a vintage vibe.

$70$49
Short-Sleeve Cotton Sheer Peasant Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Short-Sleeve Cotton Sheer Peasant Top

The Abercrombie Sheer Cotton Peasant Top will keep you cool this summer and will look perfect moving into fall with jeans.

$50$30
Poplin Midi Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Poplin Midi Skirt

This high-waisted pull-on midi skirt is office-appropriate without feeling stifling. It can easily transition from a meeting to wherever your PTO may take you.

$70$56
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$89$76
Ruched Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruched Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top

This soft chiffon short-sleeve blouse is perfect to pair with denim for any summer occasion. 

$60$33

