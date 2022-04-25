ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are on sale right now. For a limited time, Abercrombie is taking up to 66% off select clearance styles. Now's your chance to refresh your spring wardrobe.

Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and spring-ready. The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through moody spring weather looking impossibly stylish well into summer and warmer weather — from light sweaters, cool tops with pops of color, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic floral dresses and versatile skirts.

Shop Abercrombie's Sale

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.

These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with major savings. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the Abercrombie & Fitch sale.

