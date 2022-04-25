Abercrombie Sale: Save Up to 65% on Spring Styles from Dresses to Jeans
ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are on sale right now. For a limited time, Abercrombie is taking up to 66% off select clearance styles. Now's your chance to refresh your spring wardrobe.
Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and spring-ready. The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through moody spring weather looking impossibly stylish well into summer and warmer weather — from light sweaters, cool tops with pops of color, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic floral dresses and versatile skirts.
Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.
These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with major savings. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the Abercrombie & Fitch sale.
These light-wash ripped jeans features built-in stretch for superior comfort.
If you've been wanting to add a flattering billowy dress to your wardrobe, try Abercrombie's Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi.
A cotton bodysuit is a life-saver on hot days. Not only is it cute, but will let your skin breathe.
A flirty spring dress perfectly crafted with an elastic waistline and plunging v-neckline.
A cute shirt dress is a must-have vacation dress.
The perfect pair of shorts that can be dressed up or kept casual.
Don't let the slim-fit worry you, this floral midi dress is extremely flattering and comfy.
A slim-fitting linen vest that'll spice up your regular rotation of sleeveless tops.
A sexy cami for date night.
These jeans will hug your curves just right.
A very necessary spring dress.
A fun, flattering top with the on-trend off-the-shoulder detail.
With its puff sleeves and sweetheart neckline, this dressy top is perfect for pairing with jeans.
A slim-fitting, cute cami that goes with most outfits.
This twist-front, wide-leg jumpsuit in red would look so gorgeous on a romantic night out.
