Shopping

Abercrombie Sale: Save Up to 65% on Spring Styles from Dresses to Jeans

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie & Fitch Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are on sale right now. For a limited time, Abercrombie is taking up to 66% off select clearance styles. Now's your chance to refresh your spring wardrobe. 

Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and spring-ready. The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through moody spring weather looking impossibly stylish well into summer and warmer weather — from light sweaters, cool tops with pops of color, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic floral dresses and versatile skirts. 

Shop Abercrombie's Sale 

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures. 

These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with major savings. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the Abercrombie & Fitch sale. 

High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Jeans

These light-wash ripped jeans features built-in stretch for superior comfort.

$99$84
Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi Dress
Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi Dress

If you've been wanting to add a flattering billowy dress to your wardrobe, try Abercrombie's Puff Sleeve Poplin Midi.

$89$70
Cotton Seamless Fabric Henley Bodysuit
Cotton Seamless Fabric Henley Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cotton Seamless Fabric Henley Bodysuit

A cotton bodysuit is a life-saver on hot days. Not only is it cute, but will let your skin breathe.

$39$33
Ruffle Tiered Mini Dress
Ruffle Tiered Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruffle Tiered Mini Dress

A flirty spring dress perfectly crafted with an elastic waistline and plunging v-neckline.

$80$68
Relaxed Resort Shirt Dress
Relaxed Resort Shirt Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Relaxed Resort Shirt Dress

A cute shirt dress is a must-have vacation dress.

$69$60
High Rise Mom Shorts
High Rise Mom Shorts
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Mom Shorts

The perfect pair of shorts that can be dressed up or kept casual. 

$59$50
Cinch-Front Midi Dress
Cinch-Front Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cinch-Front Midi Dress

Don't let the slim-fit worry you, this floral midi dress is extremely flattering and comfy.

$89$70
Linen-Blend Vest Set Top
Linen-Blend Vest Set Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Linen-Blend Vest Set Top

A slim-fitting linen vest that'll spice up your regular rotation of sleeveless tops. 

$45$15
Satin Asymmetrical Cowlneck Cami
Satin Asymmetrical Cowlneck Cami
Abercrombie & Fitch
Satin Asymmetrical Cowlneck Cami

A sexy cami for date night.

$45$25
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jeans

These jeans will hug your curves just right.

$89$40
Keyhole Halter Midi Dress
Keyhole Halter Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Keyhole Halter Midi Dress

A very necessary spring dress.

$79$40
Off-The-Shoulder Linen-Blend Top
Off-The-Shoulder Linen-Blend Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Off-The-Shoulder Linen-Blend Top

A fun, flattering top with the on-trend off-the-shoulder detail.

$49$17
Long-Sleeve Button-Through V-Neck Top
Long-Sleeve Button-Through V-Neck Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Button-Through V-Neck Top

With its puff sleeves and sweetheart neckline, this dressy top is perfect for pairing with jeans. 

$65$23
Tie-Strap V-Neck Cami
Tie-Strap V-Neck Cami
Abercrombie & Fitch
Tie-Strap V-Neck Cami

A slim-fitting, cute cami that goes with most outfits.

$39$17
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit

This twist-front, wide-leg jumpsuit in red would look so gorgeous on a romantic night out. 

$120$60

 

RELATED CONTENT:

Hailey Bieber's Go-To Levi's Denim Shorts Are Nearly 50% Off and Perfect for Your Spring Wardrobe

TikTok Is Obsessed With These Abercrombie Jeans — And They’re on Sale!

25 TikTok Spring Fashion Trends Available on Amazon for Under $35

12 Stylish Swimsuits From Abercrombie We're Shopping for Summer

The New Abercrombie & Fitch Activewear Line Is Here: 8 Must-Have Looks From the YPB Collection

19 Cute Swimsuits to Shop Before Summer Arrives from One-Pieces to High-Waisted Bikinis

The 22 Best Spring Dresses for 2022: Shop Linen, Midi, Mini and Slip Dresses Starting at Just $25

10 Celeb-Loved Sunglasses for Spring 2022: J.Lo, Hailey Bieber & More

Meghan Markle’s Spring Dress Is Finally on Sale — Shop The Look

 