Abercrombie Sale: Save Up to 70% Off Almost Everything -- Jeans, Coats and More

By ETonline Staff
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback! The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are up to 70% off. The Abercrombie Winter Sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off almost everything. 

Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and cozy for winter. The Abercrombie sale boasts everything from chunky sweaters, cool graphic sweatshirts, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic coats (nylon puffers, fur-lined parkas and wool-blend dusters are just the tip of their styles) -- everything you need to get you through cold weather looking impossibly stylish.

Don't forget to look at the awesome, expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range -- specifically made for hourglass figures. There's a fit for everyone! 

Don't wait too long. These products are flying off the shelves, so you ensure you're getting the best prices on all your winter wares. Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch winter sale now, while it lasts, and browse through ET's favorite picks below.

Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are smaller at the waist (goodbye waist gaps!) and roomier on the hips and thighs. This light-wash skinny jean with knee rip will easily become your go-to denim. 
$90$79
High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Black jeans are a staple for every season. The front slit hem adds a trendy look to this classic high-waist jean. 
$89$71
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Enjoy the resurgence of Y2K trends this winter with this boot-cut flare jean. Don't worry, this one has a high-rise waist in case you're not into the comeback of the low-rise. 
$99$79
Faux Fur Aviator Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Winter white has never been more glam. Spruce up any look with this luxe faux fur coat.
$200$160
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
This twist-front, wide-leg jumpsuit in red would look so gorgeous for Valentine's Day. 
$120$80
Oversized Puffer
Abercrombie & Fitch
When the weather outside is frightful, this wind and water resistant puffer will help you stay dry and cozy.
$180$72
Short Wool-Blend Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
You don't have to sacrifice style for warmth during the long winter months with this ultra-chic wool-blend coat.
$200$128
Long-Sleeve Button-Through V-Neck Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
With its puff sleeves and sweetheart neckline, this dressy top is perfect for pairing with jeans. 
$65$21
A&F 3-in-1 Parka
Abercrombie & Fitch
Get three looks for the price of one with this extra warm parka with removable faux fur vest. Take off the fur-lined hood for a more utilitarian look, or wear the faux fur vest alone. 
$240$134
Oversized Cable Crew Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch
This sophisticated cable-knit pairs perfectly with your favorite jeans or leggings.
$89$43
Scoopneck Corset Sweater Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Try on a new style with this body-hugging scoopneck sweater top, guaranteed to pair perfectly with high-waisted denim or even leather!
$59$33
Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Mockneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Make any outfit more polished and chic with this mockneck bodysuit.
$45$25
Boyfriend Flannel
Abercrombie & Fitch
Whether you're picking the perfect tree or cozied up on the couch, this oversized flannel fits any occasion.
$59$19
Grateful Dead Split-Hem Tunic Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
This cozy Grateful Dead tunic is so hot right now, it's flying off the shelves. Get it before it's gone!
$65$52

