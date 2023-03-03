Shopping

Abercrombie Spring Getaway Sale: Shop the Best Deals on Spring Styles for Men and Women

By ETonline Staff
Abercrombie & Fitch Spring Getaway Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are on sale right now. For a limited time, Abercrombie is taking up 20% off select spring styles and 15% off almost everything else. Now's your chance to refresh your spring wardrobe. 

Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and spring-ready. The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through moody spring weather looking impossibly stylish well into summer — from everyday shorts for men, light sweaters, cool tops with pops of color, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic floral spring dresses and versatile skirts. 

Shop Abercrombie's Sale 

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures. 

These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with major savings. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the Abercrombie & Fitch Spring Getaway Event. 

Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$89$76
Ruched Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top
Ruched Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruched Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top

This soft chiffon short-sleeve blouse is perfect to pair with denim for any spring occasion. 

$60$48
Smocked Bodice Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Smocked Bodice Linen-Blend Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Smocked Bodice Linen-Blend Midi Dress

This lightweight linen-blend midi dress features puff sleeves and a flowy tiered skirt for a stylish look this spring. 

$110$88
Camp Collar Linen-Blend Button-Up Shirt
Camp Collar Linen-Blend Button-Up Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Camp Collar Linen-Blend Button-Up Shirt

This soft linen-blend short sleeve button-up shirt will keep you comfortable on warm spring days. 

$60$48
Cotton Seamless Fabric Henley Bodysuit
Cotton Seamless Fabric Henley Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Cotton Seamless Fabric Henley Bodysuit

A cotton bodysuit is a life-saver on hot days. Not only is it cute, but will let your skin breathe.

$45$38
Ruched Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress
Ruched Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruched Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress

This poplin flutter sleeve mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and tiered skirt is a spring wardrobe staple. 

$80$64
9 Inch Linen-Blend Pull-On Short
9 Inch Linen-Blend Pull-On Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
9 Inch Linen-Blend Pull-On Short

Made in a lightweight linen-blend fabric and relaxed-fit silhouette, these pull-on shorts are a great lightweight option for men. 

$60$48
Curve Love High Rise Mom Short
Curve Love High Rise Mom Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Mom Short

Get ready for spring with Abercrombie & Fitch's classic high rise denim mom shorts in the Curve Love fit. 

$60$48
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise Ankle Straight Jean

These jeans will hug your curves just right.

$90$77
Vintage-Inspired Tee
Vintage-Inspired Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vintage-Inspired Tee

Abercrombie's Vintage-Inspired Tee is a wardrobe staple for men this spring. 

$29$23
Ruffle Strap Linen-Blend Babydoll Top
Ruffle Strap Linen-Blend Babydoll Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruffle Strap Linen-Blend Babydoll Top

This flattering babydoll blouse can be dressed up or down for a chic spring look.

$60$48
A&F 7 Inch All-Day Short
A&F 7 Inch All-Day Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F 7 Inch All-Day Short

Abercrombie's comfortable 7-inch shorts are crafted with stretchy All-Day fabric for 24/7 wear. 

$60$48
Keyhole Halter Midi Dress
Keyhole Halter Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Keyhole Halter Midi Dress

A very necessary spring dress.

$80$68
Chiffon Column Midi Skirt
Chiffon Column Midi Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Chiffon Column Midi Skirt

Pair this flowy midi skirt with a pair of sandals or a low-block heel this spring. 

$70$60
Athletic Slim Jean
Athletic Slim Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Athletic Slim Jean

Abercrombie's Athletic Slim Jeans offer extra room through the hip and thigh for a comfortable fit. 

$80$68

 

