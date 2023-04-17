Abercrombie Spring Sale Ends Today: Save Up to 25% on Jeans, Dresses, Shorts and More Spring Styles
ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are on sale right now. For a limited time, Abercrombie is taking up to 25% off almost everything. Plus, with code SPRINGAF, you can save an additional 15% off until today, April 17.
Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and spring-ready. The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through moody spring weather looking impossibly stylish well into summer — from everyday shorts for men, light sweaters, cool tops with pops of color, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic floral spring dresses and versatile skirts.
Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.
These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with major savings. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the Abercrombie & Fitch sale before it's too late.
The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
This flattering babydoll blouse can be dressed up or down for a chic spring look.
This soft linen-blend short sleeve button-up shirt will keep you comfortable on warm spring days.
A cotton bodysuit is a life-saver on hot days. Not only is it cute, but will let your skin breathe.
This poplin flutter sleeve mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and tiered skirt is a spring wardrobe staple.
Made in a lightweight linen-blend fabric and relaxed-fit silhouette, these pull-on shorts are a great lightweight option for men.
A very necessary spring dress.
Get ready for spring with Abercrombie & Fitch's classic high rise denim mom shorts in the Curve Love fit.
These jeans will hug your curves just right.
Abercrombie's Vintage-Inspired Tee is a wardrobe staple for men this spring.
Pair this flowy midi skirt with a pair of sandals or a low-block heel this spring.
This soft chiffon short-sleeve blouse is perfect to pair with denim for any spring occasion.
Abercrombie's comfortable 7-inch shorts are crafted with stretchy All-Day fabric for 24/7 wear.
Abercrombie's Athletic Slim Jeans offer extra room through the hip and thigh for a comfortable fit.
