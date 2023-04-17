ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are on sale right now. For a limited time, Abercrombie is taking up to 25% off almost everything. Plus, with code SPRINGAF, you can save an additional 15% off until today, April 17.

Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and spring-ready. The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through moody spring weather looking impossibly stylish well into summer — from everyday shorts for men, light sweaters, cool tops with pops of color, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic floral spring dresses and versatile skirts.

Shop Abercrombie's Sale

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.

These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with major savings. Below, shop ET's favorite picks from the Abercrombie & Fitch sale before it's too late.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save On TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans at Their Spring Sale

The Best Denim Jackets to Add to Your Spring 2023 Wardrobe

Hailey Bieber's Favorite Denim Shorts Are On Sale Now at Amazon

The 18 Best Amazon Deals on Levi's Jeans for Spring

15 Spring Dresses for Every Occasion

The Best Transitional Sweaters to Keep You Warm from Winter to Spring

15 Spring Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

Our Favorite Maxi Dresses on Amazon You Can Wear Into Spring

The 21 Best Pairs of White Sneakers for Women to Wear This Spring

The 15 Most Stylish Sunglasses Under $50 to Shop for Spring

Kate Middleton’s Go-To Sneakers Are On Sale for $55 Right Now

Shop Draper James' Must-Have Spring Wardrobe Essentials