ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback! The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are up to 70% off. The Abercrombie Winter Sale is offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off almost everything.

Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and cozy for winter. The Abercrombie sale boasts everything from chunky sweaters, cool graphic sweatshirts, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic coats (nylon puffers, fur-lined parkas and wool-blend dusters are just the tip of their styles) -- everything you need to get you through cold weather looking impossibly stylish.

Don't forget to look at the awesome, expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range -- specifically made for hourglass figures. There's a fit for everyone!

Don't wait too long. These products are flying off the shelves, so you ensure you're getting the best prices on all your winter wares. Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch winter sale now, while it lasts, and browse through ET's favorite picks below.

Oversized Puffer Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Puffer When the weather outside is frightful, this wind and water resistant puffer will help you stay dry and cozy. $180 $72 Buy Now

A&F 3-in-1 Parka Abercrombie & Fitch A&F 3-in-1 Parka Get three looks for the price of one with this extra warm parka with removable faux fur vest. Take off the fur-lined hood for a more utilitarian look, or wear the faux fur vest alone. $240 $134 Buy Now

Boyfriend Flannel Abercrombie & Fitch Boyfriend Flannel Whether you're picking the perfect tree or cozied up on the couch, this oversized flannel fits any occasion. $59 $19 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Kendall Jenner's Chic Winter Shoes Are 25% Off at Nordstrom

The Best SkinCeuticals Deals on Celeb-Loved Winter Skincare Products

11 Must-Have Items to Help Fight the Winter Blues

Shop Today's Ulta Beauty Deals & Save 50% on Winter Skincare Upgrades

Coach Winter Sale: Take 50% Off the Chicest Handbags, Wallets and More

Amazon's Best Deals on Winter Coats and Jackets

The Best Face Masks for Winter