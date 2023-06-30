Shop

Abercrombie's 4th of July Sale Is Packed With Summer Must-Haves from Denim Shorts to Linen Shirts

By ETonline Staff
Abercrombie & Fitch is coming through this weekend with can’t-miss 4th of July deals. Summer is here and the warmer weather calls for a wardrobe refresh filled with denim shorts, linen dresses, and stylish sandals. During Abercrombie's 4th of July Sale, you can score 20% off nearly everything, including vacation essentials and the brand's most popular jeans. 

The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through summer looking impossibly stylish. From everyday tops with pops of color and tailored shorts to cutout maxi dresses and versatile skirts, make sure to stock up on summer-ready pieces for a fraction of the price. Select styles are also an additional 15% off for even bigger savings. 

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures. 

These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with our ten favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch 4th of July sale before it's too late. 

Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant
Abercrombie
Linen-Blend Tailored Wide Leg Pant

Linen is a go-to this season, and these pants are the perfect fit for everyday wear.

$80$64
Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Flutter Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Whether it's for a vacation, graduation party, or you want a summer dress, the soft poplin fabric makes this an easy, breezy floral white dress you'll want to wear again and again.

$110$60
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

These versatile trousers can be styled for an office look or an elevated going out look.

$90$72
Classic Suiting Blazer
Classic Suiting Blazer
Abercrombie
Classic Suiting Blazer

Blazers are a closet staple and this one is high quality, a perfect fit, and comes in 4 colors.

$120$96
Linen-Blend High-Slit Maxi Skirt
Linen-Blend High-Slit Maxi Skirt
Abercrombie
Linen-Blend High-Slit Maxi Skirt

Channel a European summer with this linen maxi skirt that also has a matching top available for purchase.

$70$56
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked. 

$89$60
90s One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
90s One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
90s One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit

A groovy one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit with flattering scrunch fabric.

$80$54
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
2000s Utility Micro Mini Skirt

Bring the '00s back with this cute mini skirt. You can curate several fashionable summer outfits with this one — plus, it has several functioning pockets.

$75$51
Ruffle Strap Underwire Bikini Top & Tall-Side High-Leg Cheeky Bottom
Ruffle Strap Underwire Bikini Top & Tall-Side High-Leg Cheeky Bottom
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruffle Strap Underwire Bikini Top & Tall-Side High-Leg Cheeky Bottom

This pink bikini from Abercrombie boasts feminine ruffle details that'll make you look flirty and cute by the poolside. 

TOP: $55$37
BOTTOMS: $35$24
Flutter Sleeve Smocked Waist Top
Flutter Sleeve Smocked Waist Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Flutter Sleeve Smocked Waist Top

This adorable flutter sleeve smocked waist top will take you from spring to summer. You can even rock it with a leather jacket in the fall! 

$50$34
Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short
Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 7 Inch Dad Short

The relaxed fit of Abercrombie's dad shorts give off a vintage vibe.

$70$56
Short-Sleeve Cotton Sheer Peasant Top
Short-Sleeve Cotton Sheer Peasant Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Short-Sleeve Cotton Sheer Peasant Top

The Abercrombie Sheer Cotton Peasant Top will keep you cool this summer and will look perfect moving into fall with jeans.

$50$34
Poplin Midi Skirt
Poplin Midi Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Poplin Midi Skirt

This high-waisted pull-on midi skirt is office-appropriate without feeling stifling. It can easily transition from a meeting to wherever your PTO may take you.

$70$48
Ruched Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top
Ruched Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ruched Puff Sleeve Sweetheart Top

This soft chiffon short-sleeve blouse is perfect to pair with denim for any summer occasion. 

$60$23

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 4th of July swimsuits.

