Abercrombie & Fitch is coming through this weekend with can’t-miss 4th of July deals. Summer is here and the warmer weather calls for a wardrobe refresh filled with denim shorts, linen dresses, and stylish sandals. During Abercrombie's 4th of July Sale, you can score 20% off nearly everything, including vacation essentials and the brand's most popular jeans.

Shop Women's Sale

Shop Men's Sale

The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through summer looking impossibly stylish. From everyday tops with pops of color and tailored shorts to cutout maxi dresses and versatile skirts, make sure to stock up on summer-ready pieces for a fraction of the price. Select styles are also an additional 15% off for even bigger savings.

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.

These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with our ten favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch 4th of July sale before it's too late.

Classic Suiting Blazer Abercrombie Classic Suiting Blazer Blazers are a closet staple and this one is high quality, a perfect fit, and comes in 4 colors. $120 $96 Shop Now

Poplin Midi Skirt Abercrombie & Fitch Poplin Midi Skirt This high-waisted pull-on midi skirt is office-appropriate without feeling stifling. It can easily transition from a meeting to wherever your PTO may take you. $70 $48 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 4th of July swimsuits.

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best 4th of July Swimsuit Sales to Shop for All Your Summer Plans

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Summer

Save Up to 50% On NuFace, Dyson, Kate Somerville and More at Sephora

The Best Linen Wardrobe Staples to Keep You Cool All Season Long

The Best 4th of July Beauty Sales to Revitalize Your Routine

Save Up to 60% On Best-Selling Luggage at Calpak's 4th of July Sale

15 Trendy 4th of July Swimsuits That You Can Wear All Summer Long

The 15 Best Denim Shorts You’ll Be Living in All Summer

10 Best Linen Shirts for Men to Keep Cool All Summer