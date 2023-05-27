Abercrombie & Fitch is coming through this weekend with can’t-miss Memorial Day deals. Summer is nearly here and the warmer weather calls for a wardrobe refresh filled with denim shorts, linen dresses, and stylish sandals. During Abercrombie's Memorial Day Sale, you can score 20% off nearly everything, including vacation essentials and the brand's most popular jeans.

Shop Women's Sale

Shop Men's Sale

The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through summer looking impossibly stylish. From everyday tops with pops of color and tailored shorts to cutout maxi dresses and versatile skirts, make sure to stock up on summer-ready pieces for a fraction of the price. Select styles are also an additional 15% off for even bigger savings.

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.

These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with our ten favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch Memorial Day sale before it's too late.

Poplin Midi Skirt Abercrombie & Fitch Poplin Midi Skirt This high-waisted pull-on midi skirt is office-appropriate without feeling stifling. It can easily transition from a meeting to wherever your PTO may take you. $70 $48 Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best 2023 Memorial Day sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oprah’s Favorite Cooling Bedding Is 30% Off With Our Exclusive Code

Cariuma Just Launched Its Newest Pantone Collaboration for Summer

The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon

The Best Linen Pants for Women to Stay Cool & Comfortable This Summer

The 15 Best Denim Shorts You’ll Be Living in All Summer

The 15 Best Graduation Dresses Under $100 to Shop

16 Wedding Guest Dresses for Every Budget

The 20 Best Dresses to Wear at Every Type of Event

Save on TikTok's Favorite Jeans At Abercrombie's Sale