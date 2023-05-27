Abercrombie's Memorial Day Sale Is Packed With Summer Must-Haves from Denim Shorts to Linen Shirts
Abercrombie & Fitch is coming through this weekend with can’t-miss Memorial Day deals. Summer is nearly here and the warmer weather calls for a wardrobe refresh filled with denim shorts, linen dresses, and stylish sandals. During Abercrombie's Memorial Day Sale, you can score 20% off nearly everything, including vacation essentials and the brand's most popular jeans.
The Abercrombie sale has everything you need to get you through summer looking impossibly stylish. From everyday tops with pops of color and tailored shorts to cutout maxi dresses and versatile skirts, make sure to stock up on summer-ready pieces for a fraction of the price. Select styles are also an additional 15% off for even bigger savings.
Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.
These deals are flying off the shelves, so make sure you're preparing for warmer days with our ten favorite finds from the Abercrombie & Fitch Memorial Day sale before it's too late.
Whether it's for a vacation, graduation, or you want a summer dress, the soft poplin fabric makes this an easy, breezy floral white dress you'll want to wear again and again.
The on-trend 90's-style is embodied in these ultra high rise straight jeans with Abercrombie's signature Curve Love fit. The built-in stretch provides superior comfort and these jeans feature the brand's highest rise that sits at your natural waist and looks great with your shirt tucked or untucked.
A groovy one-shoulder one-piece swimsuit with flattering scrunch fabric.
Bring the '00s back with this cute mini skirt. You can curate several fashionable summer outfits with this one — plus, it has several functioning pockets.
This pink bikini from Abercrombie boasts feminine ruffle details that'll make you look flirty and cute by the poolside.
This adorable flutter sleeve smocked waist top will take you from spring to summer. You can even rock it with a leather jacket in the fall!
The relaxed fit of Abercrombie's dad shorts give off a vintage vibe.
The Abercrombie Sheer Cotton Peasant Top will keep you cool this summer and will look perfect moving into fall with jeans.
This high-waisted pull-on midi skirt is office-appropriate without feeling stifling. It can easily transition from a meeting to wherever your PTO may take you.
This soft chiffon short-sleeve blouse is perfect to pair with denim for any summer occasion.
Gear up for summer!
