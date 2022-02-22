Shopping

Abercrombie's Presidents' Day Deals Are Still Live: Save Up to 70% on Jackets, Bodysuits and More

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch

ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are up to 50% off with an extra 20% off on select items. 

Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and cozy for winter. The Abercrombie Presidents' Day sale boasts you need to get you through cold weather looking impossibly stylish well into spring — from chunky sweaters, cool sweatshirts, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic jackets. 

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures. 

These deals are flying off the shelves, so ensure you're getting the best prices on all your wardrobe additions. Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch President's Day sale now, while it lasts, and browse through ET's favorite picks below.

Oversized Puffer
Oversized Puffer
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Puffer
When the weather outside is frightful, this wind and water resistant puffer will help you stay dry and cozy.
$180$56
Luxe Terry Cargo Joggers
Abercrombie Luxe Terry Cargo Joggers
Abercrombie
Luxe Terry Cargo Joggers
Functional pockets are always welcome and these comfy joggers have double the functional pockets!
$59$35
Faux Fur Aviator Jacket
Fur Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Faux Fur Aviator Jacket
Winter white has never been more glam. Spruce up any look with this luxe faux fur coat.
$200$96
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
This twist-front, wide-leg jumpsuit in red would look so gorgeous on a romantic night out. 
$120$80
Short Wool-Blend Coat
Wool Blend Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Short Wool-Blend Coat
You don't have to sacrifice style for warmth during the long winter months with this ultra-chic wool-blend coat.
$200$80
Long-Sleeve Button-Through V-Neck Top
Long-Sleeve Button-Through V-Neck Top
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Button-Through V-Neck Top
With its puff sleeves and sweetheart neckline, this dressy top is perfect for pairing with jeans. 
$65$23
DreamLush Slim Short Cardigan
Abercrombie DreamLush Slim Short Cardigan
Abercrombie
DreamLush Slim Short Cardigan
Get ready for spring weather with a slim-fitting cardigan that pairs nicely with a tank or live dangerously and wear just a bra or bralette underneath it.
$59$39
A&F 3-in-1 Parka
A&F 3-in-1 Parka
Abercrombie & Fitch
A&F 3-in-1 Parka
Get three looks for the price of one with this extra warm parka with removable faux fur vest. Take off the fur-lined hood for a more utilitarian look, or wear the faux fur vest alone. 
$240$80
Oversized Cable Crew Sweater
Cable Crew Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Cable Crew Sweater
This sophisticated cable-knit pairs perfectly with your favorite jeans or leggings.
$89$49
Scoopneck Corset Sweater Top
Scoopneck Sweater
Abercrombie & Fitch
Scoopneck Corset Sweater Top
Try on a new style with this body-hugging scoopneck sweater top, guaranteed to pair perfectly with high-waisted denim or even leather!
$59$30
Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Mockneck Bodysuit
Mockneck Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Long-Sleeve Seamless Fabric Mockneck Bodysuit
Make any outfit more polished and chic with this mockneck bodysuit.
$45$25
Cable Knit Twist Halter Sweater
Abercrombie Cable Knit Twist Halter Sweater
Abercrombie
Cable Knit Twist Halter Sweater
A sweater top made for subtle sexiness.
$69$35
Boyfriend Flannel
Flannel Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Boyfriend Flannel
Whether you're picking the perfect tree or cozied up on the couch, this oversized flannel fits any occasion.
$59$23

