ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are up to 50% off with an extra 20% off on select items.

Their logo-emblazoned polos are a thing of the past, replaced with tons of on-trend pieces that are stylish and cozy for winter. The Abercrombie Presidents' Day sale boasts you need to get you through cold weather looking impossibly stylish well into spring — from chunky sweaters, cool sweatshirts, sleek bodysuits, to a wide range of chic jackets.

Don't forget to look at the expansive range of denim styles, too. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range specifically made for hourglass figures.

These deals are flying off the shelves, so ensure you're getting the best prices on all your wardrobe additions. Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch President's Day sale now, while it lasts, and browse through ET's favorite picks below.

Oversized Puffer Abercrombie & Fitch Oversized Puffer When the weather outside is frightful, this wind and water resistant puffer will help you stay dry and cozy. $180 $56 Buy Now

DreamLush Slim Short Cardigan Abercrombie DreamLush Slim Short Cardigan Get ready for spring weather with a slim-fitting cardigan that pairs nicely with a tank or live dangerously and wear just a bra or bralette underneath it. $59 $39 Buy Now

A&F 3-in-1 Parka Abercrombie & Fitch A&F 3-in-1 Parka Get three looks for the price of one with this extra warm parka with removable faux fur vest. Take off the fur-lined hood for a more utilitarian look, or wear the faux fur vest alone. $240 $80 Buy Now

Boyfriend Flannel Abercrombie & Fitch Boyfriend Flannel Whether you're picking the perfect tree or cozied up on the couch, this oversized flannel fits any occasion. $59 $23 Buy Now

