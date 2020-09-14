Adidas Sneakers and Apparel Up to 60% off at the Amazon Sale
Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family with the Amazon Sale event! The Adidas sale on Amazon is happening right now. This is your chance to score up to 40% off on Adidas. No promo code is needed.
Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about.
Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, these Amazon sales are helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon sale event.
We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, men's clothing, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50 and jewelry.
Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.
Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for the Amazon Sale featuring Adidas.
These super-cute Primeblue training leggings are on sale now at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. Get 'em while they last!
This lightweight but sturdy Stella McCartney x Adidas bomber jacket will keep you warm, dry and stylish whenever the weather isn't cooperating.
The classic Adidas Original sneaker everyone needs! Get 56% off during Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.
In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 27% off, while supplies last.
Alert sneakerheads: These adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker are on sale for under $60.
Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with three different color options.
The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 30% off the retail price, while supplies last.
These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 20% off at Amazon's Sale, while supplies last.
These Adidas stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole are 30% off, while supplies last at the Amazon Sale.
These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 30% off the retail price.
Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one for 53% off the retail price, while supplies last.
This medium support, compression fit sports bra is 23% off, while supplies last.
This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways.
You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks. Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.
