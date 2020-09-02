Shopping

Amazon Labor Day Sale: Up to 63% Off Adidas Sneakers and Apparel

Published
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer. Promotions in this article are subject to availability, expiration and other terms as determined by partner.
Adidas Shell Toe Sneaker
Amazon

Shop these big deals on Adidas clothing, accessories and footwear for the whole family with  the Amazon Labor Day Sale event! The Adidas sale on Amazon is happening right now. This is your chance to score up to 40% off on Adidas. No promo code is needed.

Get deep discounts on popular Adidas running shoe styles, jackets, leggings, three-stripe track pants, workout tees, sports bras, socks and so many more options from the brand. You're sure to find essential items and something new to wear for your at-home workouts, the gym or when you're out and about. 

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed until later in the year, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is helping the struggling fashion world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, this is a great opportunity to shop white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley Levi'sTumi luggage, Karl LagerfeldMarc Jacobs, SkechersSoludosSuperga, Eddie Bauer and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale event.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories today including travel gear, designer handbags, designer dressesluggagesandalssneakersswimwearmen's clothingshoes, diamondsdeals under $50 and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. 

Shop Adidas deals at Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale. 

Ahead, check out ET Style's top picks for Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale featuring Adidas. 

Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Amazon
Fits+ Primeblue Training Leggings
Adidas by Stella McCartney

These super-cute Primeblue training leggings are on sale now at Amazon's Big Summer Sale. Get 'em while they last! 

REGULARLY $120

Bomber Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney
Adidas by Stella McCartney Bomber Jacket
Amazon
Bomber Jacket
Adidas by Stella McCartney

This lightweight but sturdy Stella McCartney x Adidas bomber jacket will keep you warm, dry and stylish whenever the weather isn't cooperating. 

REGULARLY $200

Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas
Women's Superstar Sneaker
Amazon
Originals Women's Superstar Sneaker
Adidas

The classic Adidas Original sneaker everyone needs! Get 40% off during Amazon's Big Summer Sale, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $80

Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Essentials Track Jacket
Amazon
Essentials Track Jacket
Adidas

In our opinion, every girl needs an Adidas Essentials Track Jacket. Get it now for 46% off, while supplies last.

 

ORIGINALLY $50

Men's Super Star Sneaker
adidas
adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker
Amazon
Men's Super Star Sneaker
adidas

Alert sneakerheads: These adidas Originals Men's Super Star Sneaker are on sale for under $50.

ORIGINALLY $80

T10 Pants
Adidas
Adidas T10 Pants
Amazon
T10 Pants
Adidas

Score the famous Adidas three-stripe track pants for under $30 with three different color options. 

REGULARLY $45

Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe
Amazon
Mavia X Running Shoe
Adidas

The Adidas Mavia X Running Shoe is a trendy knit Adidas sneaker which is now priced at 30% off the retail price, while supplies last. 

REGULARLY $80

Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas
adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
adidas

These adidas Originals Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes are 45% off at Amazon's Big Labor Day Sale, while supplies last.

ORIGINALLY $70

Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Amazon
Pro Model 2g Basketball Shoe
Adidas

These Adidas stylish basketball shoes with rubber outsole are 30% off, while supplies last at the Amazon Big Summer Sale.

REGULARLY $100

Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Pulseboost Hd Running Shoe
Amazon
Pulseboost Hd Women's Running Shoe
Adidas

These Adidas Pulseboost sneakers are ready to keep up with your active lifestyle, especially at 30% off the retail price. 

REGULARLY $140

Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas
Adidas Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Amazon
Kids' Ultraboost 20 C Running Shoe
Adidas

Get these kids' Adidas Ultra Boost shoe for your little one for 53% off the retail price, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $90

Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas
Adidas Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Amazon
Don't Rest Alphaskin Bra
Adidas

This medium support, compression fit sports bra is 24% off, while supplies last.

REGULARLY $30

Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas
Adidas Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Amazon
Defender III Small Duffel Bag
Adidas

This bestselling and affordable Adidas duffel bag is great for the gym or weekend getaways.

REGULARLY $35

Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas
Adidas Super No Show Climate Socks
Amazon
Super No Show Climate Socks
Adidas

You can never have too many pairs of no-show socks.  Get yourself a 6-pack of these and throw the old ones away.

REGULARLY $20

 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Leggings Worn by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez and More Stars

The Best Leggings for Working Out, Yoga and Lounging

Carbon38 Sale: Up to 70% Off Leggings, Bras, Dresses and Jackets

DSW Sale: 20% Off Everything + 40% Off Kids Backpacks

Reebok Sale: Take 40% Off Sitewide

 