Amazon Prime Day Deals on Designer Handbags You Can Still Shop: Kate Spade, Coach and More

By ETonline Staff
Michael Kors Handbags
It is still the perfect time to shop for perfect designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon for great fashion finds. While you might be shopping for summer swimsuits and sandals, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals, from favorite brands like Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Hermès Birkin, Christian Dior, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.

While you're probably stocking up on cute summer dresses and tops to go with her sandals to enjoy sunny days ahead, you can snag a great deal on designer bags with Amazon's Prime Day sales still going on. You always need just the right accessory to bring your favorite outfit together and there's no better embellishment than a designer handbag. Whether you're shopping for an everyday leather satchel bag, a luxury handbag that makes a statement, or a simple crossbody or a mini tote bag, there is more time to find a deal on designer handbags for all your favorite fashion trends with Amazon Prime Day Sale still going on. 

Amazon Prime Day 2022 might be officially over on the calendar but, you can still shop these stylish designer bags deals below. 

Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
Frye Melissa Leather Hobo
Amazon
Frye Melissa Leather Hobo

This antique pull up leather bag will last a lifetime with its metal hardware. 

$398$266
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Baby Bag Tote
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Baby Bag Tote
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Chelsea Baby Bag Tote

This tote bag features all pockets you need to store your items. It has an interior front zip and back slip pockets, removable changing pad, and drop in top zipper.

$135$116
Michael Kors Jet Set Zip Shoulder Crossbody
Michael Kors Jet Set Zip Shoulder Crossbody
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Zip Shoulder Crossbody

The dividers inside the small crossbody allow for ease of grabbing what is needed. Great for a travel day.

$348$81
Coach Rowan File Bag
Coach Rowan File Bag
Amazon
Coach Rowan File Bag

This coach crossbody is the perfect size and very high quality if you're always on the go. 

$150$121
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag
Amazon
Frye Melissa Zip Satchel Handbag

A quality leather handbag from Frye? And it's on sale? Say no more because you've found your new everyday bag.

$250$194
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody
Amazon
Calvin Klein Gabrianna Novelty Mini Bucket Crossbody

This adorable mini bucket bag is one of the more versatile of women's handbags. It comes with an adjustable shoulder strap so you can wear it as a shoulder bag or a crossbody bag. 

$128$81
The Sak De Young
The Sak De Young
Amazon
The Sak De Young

The Sak has more than its classic style hand-crocheted handbag. This leather bag is lightweight and hangs nicely on the shoulder. It's big enough for all the essentials with an outside pouch big enough for a cell phone.

$149$75
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Canvas Tote Bag with Interior Pocket

Whether you're toting groceries home from the store or you're toting a bathing suit and snacks to the beach, this Kate Spade tote holds everything you need. Available in other prints including flowers, books, and more.

$35$27
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Satchel
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Satchel
Amazon
Kate Spade New York Staci Medium Saffiano Satchel

This Kate Spade bag has a feminine silhouette and is crafted in grain leather — what you'd expect from a luxury handbag. This bag also comes in 3 different colors so you can find one to match your fashion goals.

$170$140
Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas
Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas
Amazon
Coach City Tote In Signature Canvas

Shop the Coach City Tote in multiple different colorways from pink lemonade to brown black (both of which are on sale).

$167$156
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle
Amazon
Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Large Chain Shoulder Tote Bundle

Grab this Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Bundle ahead of all your summer adventures. It includes a sturdy and stylish travel tote handbag, as well as a trifold wallet to keep all your cards organized.

$298$263

