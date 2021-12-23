Shopping

Amazon's Best Deals on Designer and Fine Jewelry Gifts You Can Still Get by Christmas Eve

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Jewelry Deals - Gorjana
Amazon/Gorjana

Doing some last-minute shopping? Whether you're looking for a gift for or you want something sparkly for yourself Amazon has tons of deals on fine jewelry that you can still have delivered by Christmas Eve! 

Wanting pretty baubles doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune. You can always find great jewelry deals at Amazon's Holiday sale. Enjoy up to 62% off jewelry and accessories from Kate Spade New York, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott and other luxury brands. Right now, you can find markdowns on various styles of bracelets, necklaces and earrings that'll elevate any jewelry collection. They make for a great birthday gift, anniversary gift or a little treat for yourself. 

ET's Favorite Amazon's Holiday Sale onEngagement Rings for All Budgets.

Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace
Amazon
Freshwater Cultured Pearl Pendant Necklace
This pearl pendant is just right. 
$89
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle
Amazon
Alex and Ani Expandable Bangle
Charm her with a charm bracelet this holiday season. 
$34$21
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
Amazon
M MOOHAM Dainty Layered Initial Necklaces
A layered necklace with her initial will make her holiday. 
$15
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings
Amazon
14k Gold Hand Engraved Diamond-cut Round Hoop Earrings
These are pretty hoops at a pretty price. 
$100
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Amazon
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch
Anne Klein Women's Genuine Diamond Dial Bangle Watch will make the perfect holiday gift this year. While it features a scratch resistant mineral crystal lens and Japanese quartz movement, it's also water resistant up to 99 feet.
$75$36
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
PAVOI 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings Studs
Amazon
Pavoi 14K Gold Handpicked White Freshwater Cultured Pearl Earrings
These 14-karat gold pearl stud earrings are perfect for a special occasion or everyday wear.
$22
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
Amazon
1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver
Score this huge deal on diamond stud earrings. These round diamond earrings is the perfect gift under $100.
$60
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
Amazon
VIKI LYNN Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set
This elegant Freshwater Cultured Pearl Necklace Set makes a classic, timeless gift for your mother or the mothers in your life.
$100
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
lucky_brand_pearl_lariat_necklace
Amazon
Lucky Brand Pearl Lariat Necklace
This Lucky Brand Lariat Pearl Necklace is a gorgeous piece for the price. It's bold yet still delicate and feminine. 
$39$27
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Jewelry Stainless Steel Bracelet Embellished with Stones, Color: Silver
Amazon
Tommy Hilfiger Women's Stainless Steel Bracelet
One of Tommy Hilfiger's fine jewelry items, this elegant bracelet will make your jewelry box sparkle a little more. 
$65
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' 18 mm Freshwater Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
Amazon
Silpada 'Modern Fairytale' Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings
These gorgeous pearl earrings have that vintage jewelry look that can dress up a t-shirt. 
$50

