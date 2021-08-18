Athleta is known for great workout clothes to outfit you for yoga classes whether you're doing them outside or at home, but it also has a stylish line of cloth face masks, including an option designed for active lifestyles. Right now, when you buy a mask at Athleta, you can get 20% off one item at full price with the offer code ATLRPMP20.

The sportswear brand sells these reusable masks for adults and children, in addition to a selection of comfy at-home essentials. As the Delta variant, the new dominant coronavirus strain, makes its way across the country causing a rise in infections, we could see a new mask mandate . Right now, you can stock up on the Everyday Non-Medical Masks from Athleta, a favorite mask for families, for back-to-school or back-to-the-office shopping.

There are three kinds of Athleta cloth masks -- Made to Move, Activate and Everyday -- and all are soft, breathable, lightweight and available in packs of multiples. As their name implies, the Athleta Activate and Made to Move masks are designed for days when you're more active. These machine-washable face masks are made with a breathable soft-cotton liner and come in an assortment of five colors, perfect for an entire week of use. They include a filter pocket and an interchangeable head strap to alleviate pressure on the back of your ears -- just attach the strap to the elastic ear loops and position it wherever it's most comfortable, whether that's at the nape of your neck, the crown of your head or wrapped around your ponytail. The Athleta Everyday mask is more straightforward, with a lightweight outer layer and two inner layers made of soft, breathable cotton.

According to Athleta's website, the company is donating 100,000 non-medical masks to a major healthcare organization in support of frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Since 2020, many retailers have offered face masks that are alternatives to true personal protective equipment (PPE), which are disposable and predominantly used by medical staff. These everyday, reusable options include face masks for adults, face masks for kids, clear face masks, face masks with matching outfits and face masks for exercising. Well-known apparel and fashion brands like Levi's, J.Crew, Old Navy, The Honest Company, Forever 21, Gap and Kim Kardashian's SKIMS sell their own lines of masks as well. Additionally, check out ET Style’s curated list of face mask accessories.

Below, shop both styles of Athleta face masks in adult and kids' sizes.

Athleta face masks for adults:

Athleta face masks for girls:

