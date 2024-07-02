Head to Athleta's Semi-Annual Sale and save as much as 70% on fan-favorite activewear for summer.
Summer is the perfect time to get moving outdoors, but having the right activewear is crucial to enhance your performance and comfort. Plus, it never hurts when the clothes are also cute. If your workout wardrobe could use a summer refresh, look no further than Athleta where you can find everything you need on sale right now.
Until Thursday, July 4, the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale is offering massive savings on gym clothes, swimsuits, supportive sports bras, comfy loungewear and so much more. You can save up to 70% on some of the brand's most popular styles.
Celebs like Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell have been spotted sporting pieces from Athleta and the brand has even dropped special collections with Alicia Keys, Simone Biles, and Allyson Felix. Combining style and comfort, Athleta designs are made to move with you while helping you look and feel your best.
From buttery-soft leggings and tennis skorts to tank tops and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work, and travel this summer. Even people who don’t love to exercise love Athleta's stylish activewear that works just as well as an everyday outfit for walking the dog.
Ahead, shop our top picks from the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale before the deals disappear.
Ease In Tank
Athleta's best-selling Ease In Tank dries in a flash, making it perfect for outdoor workouts during warmer months.
Mesh Racer Run Mid Rise 4 Short
Designed for long-distance, short-distance and trail running, these sleek shorts will stay securely in place during your toughest workouts.
Salutation Stash High Rise Capri
These leggings are super soft and flattering. Airflow moves easily through the leggings and they have just enough compression to smooth out your figure.
With Ease Tee
This ultra-lightweight tee features a smooth, cool-to-the-touch fabric that drapes beautifully.
Ace High Rise 13 1/2 Tennis Skort
Designed for tennis, running, or golf, this skort is incredibly lightweight. Plus, it is cool and slick to the touch.
Aurora Seamless One Shoulder Tank
Perfect for yoga or studio practice, this ribbed one-shoulder tank features a seamless construction for enhanced comfort and minimal chafing.
With Ease Cinch Tee
Spruce up your workout style with this cinched tee, available in a vibrant orchid hue.
Aurora Seamless 7" Short
These biker shorts have a wide, ribbed waistband that provides support and comfort.
Salutation High Rise Jogger
These joggers are lightweight and airy while still providing cozy coverage for cooler summer nights.
