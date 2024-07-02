Summer is the perfect time to get moving outdoors, but having the right activewear is crucial to enhance your performance and comfort. Plus, it never hurts when the clothes are also cute. If your workout wardrobe could use a summer refresh, look no further than Athleta where you can find everything you need on sale right now.

Until Thursday, July 4, the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale is offering massive savings on gym clothes, swimsuits, supportive sports bras, comfy loungewear and so much more. You can save up to 70% on some of the brand's most popular styles.

Shop the Athleta Sale

Celebs like Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell have been spotted sporting pieces from Athleta and the brand has even dropped special collections with Alicia Keys, Simone Biles, and Allyson Felix. Combining style and comfort, Athleta designs are made to move with you while helping you look and feel your best.

From buttery-soft leggings and tennis skorts to tank tops and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work, and travel this summer. Even people who don’t love to exercise love Athleta's stylish activewear that works just as well as an everyday outfit for walking the dog.

Ahead, shop our top picks from the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale before the deals disappear.

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

SIGN UP FOR MORE DEALS LIKE THESE! By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: