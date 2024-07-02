Shop
Athleta Semi-Annual Sale Is Here: Save Up to 70% on Activewear Favorites for Summer

Athleta 4th of July Sale
Athleta
By ETonline Staff
Published: 6:41 AM PDT, July 2, 2024

Head to Athleta's Semi-Annual Sale and save as much as 70% on fan-favorite activewear for summer.

Summer is the perfect time to get moving outdoors, but having the right activewear is crucial to enhance your performance and comfort. Plus, it never hurts when the clothes are also cute. If your workout wardrobe could use a summer refresh, look no further than Athleta where you can find everything you need on sale right now.

Until Thursday, July 4, the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale is offering massive savings on gym clothes, swimsuits, supportive sports bras, comfy loungewear and so much more. You can save up to 70% on some of the brand's most popular styles. 

Shop the Athleta Sale

Celebs like Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell have been spotted sporting pieces from Athleta and the brand has even dropped special collections with Alicia KeysSimone Biles, and Allyson Felix. Combining style and comfort, Athleta designs are made to move with you while helping you look and feel your best.

From buttery-soft leggings and tennis skorts to tank tops and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work, and travel this summer. Even people who don’t love to exercise love Athleta's stylish activewear that works just as well as an everyday outfit for walking the dog.

Ahead, shop our top picks from the Athleta Semi-Annual Sale before the deals disappear.

Ease In Tank

Ease In Tank
Athleta

Ease In Tank

Athleta's best-selling Ease In Tank dries in a flash, making it perfect for outdoor workouts during warmer months. 

$39 $15

Shop Now

Mesh Racer Run Mid Rise 4 Short

Mesh Racer Run Mid Rise 4 Short
Athleta

Mesh Racer Run Mid Rise 4 Short

Designed for long-distance, short-distance and trail running, these sleek shorts will stay securely in place during your toughest workouts.

$49 $34

Shop Now

Salutation Stash High Rise Capri

Salutation Stash High Rise Capri
Athleta

Salutation Stash High Rise Capri

These leggings are super soft and flattering. Airflow moves easily through the leggings and they have just enough compression to smooth out your figure.

$99 $50

Shop Now

With Ease Tee

With Ease Tee
Athleta

With Ease Tee

This ultra-lightweight tee features a smooth, cool-to-the-touch fabric that drapes beautifully.

$49 $29

Shop Now

Ace High Rise 13 1/2 Tennis Skort

Ace High Rise 13 1/2 Tennis Skort
Athleta

Ace High Rise 13 1/2 Tennis Skort

Designed for tennis, running, or golf, this skort is incredibly lightweight. Plus, it is cool and slick to the touch.

$69 $48

Shop Now

Aurora Seamless One Shoulder Tank

Aurora Seamless One Shoulder Tank
Athleta

Aurora Seamless One Shoulder Tank

Perfect for yoga or studio practice, this ribbed one-shoulder tank features a seamless construction for enhanced comfort and minimal chafing.

$59 $27

Shop Now

With Ease Cinch Tee

With Ease Cinch Tee
Athleta

With Ease Cinch Tee

Spruce up your workout style with this cinched tee, available in a vibrant orchid hue.

$49 $28

Shop Now

Aurora Seamless 7" Short

Aurora Seamless 7" Short
Athleta

Aurora Seamless 7" Short

These biker shorts have a wide, ribbed waistband that provides support and comfort.

$69 $40

Shop Now

Salutation High Rise Jogger

Salutation High Rise Jogger
Athleta

Salutation High Rise Jogger

These joggers are lightweight and airy while still providing cozy coverage for cooler summer nights. 

$89 $53

Shop Now

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

