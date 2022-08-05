Best Buy just launched its Anniversary Sale today and the savings are epic. Celebrating the retailer's anniversary, discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket items from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale has everything from laptops and TVs to vacuums and massage guns marked down now.

We are seeing some of the biggest discounts to date on Amazon Fire TVs, Apple MacBooks, and Beats headphones. If you're looking for a 4K UHD TV, there are options from LG, Insignia, TCL and Samsung. To help you find the best deals, we've gone through Best Buy's Anniversary Sale and gathered the biggest bargains below.

TV Deals at Best Buy

From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.

Laptop and Tablet Deals at Best Buy

August means it's back-to-school season and Best Buy's Anniversary sale is great opportunity to save on a new laptop for the school year. You can save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, Microsoft Surface Pros and more.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Best Buy Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 option from Microsoft. The SurfacePro acts as both a laptop and tablet with its touch screen and removable keyboard—available now for $330 below retail. $1,030 $700 Buy Now

Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.

Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Best Buy Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode. $350 $200 Buy Now

Home and Kitchen Deals at Best Buy

You don't need to wait until Labor Day to shop the best deals on home and kitchen appliances. From home security to coffee makers, shop Best Buy's Anniversary Sale for deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.

Ring Video Doorbell 4 Best Buy Ring Video Doorbell 4 Video Doorbell 4 is the upgraded Ring doorbell camera with improved video previews. New features include an improved battery life and performance, enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi, a quick-release battery for easy recharging, and Quick Replies. $220 $170 Buy Now

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Best Buy Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea. $190 $130 Buy Now

Appliance Deals at Best Buy

