Best Buy Just Launched a Huge Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More

By ETonline Staff
Best Buy Anniversary Sale
Samsung

Best Buy just launched its Anniversary Sale today and the savings are epic. Celebrating the retailer's anniversary, discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket items from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale has everything from laptops and TVs to vacuums and massage guns marked down now. 

Shop the Anniversary Sale

We are seeing some of the biggest discounts to date on Amazon Fire TVs, Apple MacBooks, and Beats headphones. If you're looking for a 4K UHD TV, there are options from LG, Insignia, TCL and Samsung. To help you find the best deals, we've gone through Best Buy's Anniversary Sale and gathered the biggest bargains below. 

TV Deals at Best Buy

From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs. 

Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV
Best Buy
Samsung 65” Class S95B OLED 4K Smart Tizen TV

With 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.

 

$3,000$2,600
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Amazon 50" 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, and access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Just press and ask Alexa to watch what you want, when you want.

$470$260
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
Best Buy
Insignia 55" F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV

Binge watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale for $280. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.

$450$270

Laptop and Tablet Deals at Best Buy

August means it's back-to-school season and Best Buy's Anniversary sale is great opportunity to save on a new laptop for the school year. You can save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, Microsoft Surface Pros and more. 

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop
Best Buy
Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15" HD Touch Screen Laptop

Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 boasts 8GB of system memory, HDMI outputs, and a built-in 720p webcam. Engineered for long-lasting performance, this IdeaPad is the perfect laptop for your everyday tasks.


$500$380
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+
Best Buy
Microsoft Surface Pro 7+

Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 option from Microsoft. The SurfacePro acts as both a laptop and tablet with its touch screen and removable keyboard—available now for $330 below retail.

$1,030$700

Headphone Deals at Best Buy

Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go. 

Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
Best Buy
Beats Studio Buds Totally Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds

Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Bud are engineered to deliver powerful, immersive sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.

$150$100
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy
Beats Studio 3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

 

Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode.

$350$200

Home and Kitchen Deals at Best Buy

You don't need to wait until Labor Day to shop the best deals on home and kitchen appliances. From home security to coffee makers, shop Best Buy's Anniversary Sale for deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades. 

Ring Video Doorbell 4
Ring Video Doorbell 4
Best Buy
Ring Video Doorbell 4

Video Doorbell 4 is the upgraded Ring doorbell camera with improved video previews. New features include an improved battery life and performance, enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi, a quick-release battery for easy recharging, and Quick Replies. 

$220$170
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base
Best Buy
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum RV912S with Self-Empty Base

Give yourself one less chore to do with a robot vacuum. This model from Shark even empties itself, keeping your floors clean and debris-free for a fraction of the effort.


$550$450
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Keurig - K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker
Best Buy
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea.

$190$130

Appliance Deals at Best Buy

GE 5.0 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Gas Range
GE 5.0 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Gas Range
Best Buy
GE 5.0 Cu. Ft. Freestanding Gas Range

Over 1,000 five-star reviewers raved about this freestanding gas range, and it’s now available for $650. Five color options, from slate to black to white, let you find the perfect match for your home.

$855$650
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer
Best Buy
Samsung 6.0 cu. ft. Total Capacity Smart Dial Washer and Dryer

Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $1,000 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.

$3,600$2,600
Whirlpool 24" Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher
Whirlpool 24" Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher
Best Buy
Whirlpool 24" Tall Tub Built-In Dishwasher

State-of-the-art quality appliances for under $600 are hard to come by, making this Whirlpool dishwasher a steal. It features four wash cycles, a triple filtration system, and sanitizing options to make doing the dishes less of a pain.

$612$530
LG 27 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Craft Ice
LG 27 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Craft Ice
Best Buy
LG 27 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Smart Refrigerator with Craft Ice

Save $222 on the latest refrigerator technology. This LG smart refrigerator lets you see your groceries without opening the door with the InstaView window and comes in silver and black stainless steel to match your kitchen aesthetic.

$2,222$2,000

