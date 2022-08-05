Best Buy Just Launched a Huge Anniversary Sale: Shop the Best Deals on TVs, Laptops, Headphones and More
Best Buy just launched its Anniversary Sale today and the savings are epic. Celebrating the retailer's anniversary, discounts are being rolled out on big-ticket items from Apple, Samsung, Dyson and many more top brands. Whether you're back-to-school shopping or thinking about upgrading your TV and home appliances, the Best Buy Anniversary Sale has everything from laptops and TVs to vacuums and massage guns marked down now.
We are seeing some of the biggest discounts to date on Amazon Fire TVs, Apple MacBooks, and Beats headphones. If you're looking for a 4K UHD TV, there are options from LG, Insignia, TCL and Samsung. To help you find the best deals, we've gone through Best Buy's Anniversary Sale and gathered the biggest bargains below.
TV Deals at Best Buy
From Samsung OLED TVs to Amazon Fire TVs, Best Buy has deals on high-quality TVs to bring a cinematic viewing experience to your home. Check out a few of the best deals we found on 4K TVs.
With 8.3 million self lit pixels and ultra powerful 4K AI Neural Processing, this Samsung OLED TV delivers an unbelievably real picture. Dolby Atmos sound built in and a LaserSlim design make the viewing experience even more intensely cinematic.
Amazon Fire TV 4-Series brings 4K Ultra HD entertainment, vivid picture quality, and access to more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Just press and ask Alexa to watch what you want, when you want.
Binge watch your favorite Netflix show and upgrade at-home movie nights with this 55” option from Best Buy’s Insignia brand, now on sale for $280. Fire TV access syncs easily with your accounts for effortless streaming.
Laptop and Tablet Deals at Best Buy
August means it's back-to-school season and Best Buy's Anniversary sale is great opportunity to save on a new laptop for the school year. You can save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, Microsoft Surface Pros and more.
Lenovo's IdeaPad 3 boasts 8GB of system memory, HDMI outputs, and a built-in 720p webcam. Engineered for long-lasting performance, this IdeaPad is the perfect laptop for your everyday tasks.
Get the best of both worlds with this 2-in-1 option from Microsoft. The SurfacePro acts as both a laptop and tablet with its touch screen and removable keyboard—available now for $330 below retail.
Headphone Deals at Best Buy
Beats by Dre brings you some of the best noise-cancelling headphones available. The sleek designs are made to be taken anywhere, so you can feel like you're in the studio on the go.
Designed with a custom acoustic platform, Beats Studio Bud are engineered to deliver powerful, immersive sound. These earbuds feature two listening modes, Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode, to give you total control of your sound.
Get a premium listening experience with Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling to actively block external noise. The stylish Beats Studio 3 have Apple's W1 chip, which makes them pair perfectly with Apple devices. They also have an impressive battery life up to 40 hours in low-power mode.
Home and Kitchen Deals at Best Buy
You don't need to wait until Labor Day to shop the best deals on home and kitchen appliances. From home security to coffee makers, shop Best Buy's Anniversary Sale for deals on kitchen gadgets and appliance upgrades.
Video Doorbell 4 is the upgraded Ring doorbell camera with improved video previews. New features include an improved battery life and performance, enhanced dual-band Wi-Fi, a quick-release battery for easy recharging, and Quick Replies.
Give yourself one less chore to do with a robot vacuum. This model from Shark even empties itself, keeping your floors clean and debris-free for a fraction of the effort.
Brew a single cup of coffee whenever you like with this Keurig K-Elite Single Serve Coffee Maker. This versatile machine makes a range of hot and cold beverages, including hot and iced coffee and tea.
Appliance Deals at Best Buy
Over 1,000 five-star reviewers raved about this freestanding gas range, and it’s now available for $650. Five color options, from slate to black to white, let you find the perfect match for your home.
Sleek and stylish, this washer/dryer duo lets you save a whopping $1,000 off retail prices. Both feature an AI-powered smart dial to help you find the best cycle possible based on your washing habits and preferences.
State-of-the-art quality appliances for under $600 are hard to come by, making this Whirlpool dishwasher a steal. It features four wash cycles, a triple filtration system, and sanitizing options to make doing the dishes less of a pain.
Save $222 on the latest refrigerator technology. This LG smart refrigerator lets you see your groceries without opening the door with the InstaView window and comes in silver and black stainless steel to match your kitchen aesthetic.
