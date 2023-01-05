Best Winter Boots on Sale at Nordstrom: Save Up to 60% on UGG, L.L.Bean, Sam Edelman and More
No, it's not your imagination — winter weather has been extremely tough this season, and it's only just begun. With multiple snow, ice, and rain storms crossing the country, we've been fearing for the warmth of our feet (and the lives of our old shoes!). Luckily, Nordstrom's Winter Boot Sale has arrived just in time.
With winter boots up to 60% off, we can finally be ready to brave the cold and walk the winter streets with finesse. Gone are the days of clunky snow boots and plastic galoshes. All-Weather Boots now come in your favorite styles, like the Darielle Bootie from Circus by Sam Edelman, equipped with weather-resistant fabric and ground-gripping soles, so you can stay dry, warm and fashionable all winter long.
If you need more convincing, Nordstrom's Winter Boot Sale is filled to the brim with incredible markdowns on all the biggest shoe designers, including UGGs, which stars like Keke Palmer and Gigi Hadid can't get enough of. Or, with Valentine's Day around the corner, maybe it's time to feel that self-love and treat yourself to a pair you've been admiring for months. Whatever your style, Nordstrom has it all, and the prices have never been better!
Below, ET has gathered some of our favorite winter boots from Teva, UGG, L.L.Bean, Sam Edelman and more. Shop while you can because these sales are too good to last long.
Make these chic, knee-high boots from Dune London part of your winter wardrobe.
Warm on the inside and waterproof on the outside, UGG's Classic Clear Mini gives you the best of both worlds and stands out in all levels of downpour. Updating the iconic original, this new waterproof boot delivers fashion, function, and feel – all in one.
If sneakers are more your style, these Lando platform booties will give you the sneaker look but are more weatherproof and will keep your feet dry.
Upgrade your snow boot style with these lace-up, L.L.Bean boots with deep traction grooves.
Keep your feet extra cozy this winter with quilted weather-resistant bootie, ready for anything.
The thick lug sole and knit panels give this Chelsea bootie an extra layer of cool we didn't know we needed.
This timeless UGG boot is comfier and cozier than ever, with a soft lining crafted from genuine shearling.
Stay extra warm in these sturdy L.L.Bean boots, complete with plush fleece lining.
Get the style of the season with these sleek, modern platform boots.
The breathable lining and sporty edge make these the perfect Chelsea boots for when you're constantly on the go or run hot.
