Celebrity-Favorite Fashion Pieces Up to 40% Off at Prime Day
Take style cues from your favorite celebrity and save serious cash with these incredible deals included in Prime Day 2020! From Kate Middleton’s two favorite sneaker brands to Meghan Markle's chic espadrille sandals, we’ve rounded up the best celebrity-fave pieces on sale now on Amazon.
Amazon Prime Day deals include white hot sales and discounts from loads of fashion brands such as Calvin Klein Underwear, Adidas, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's and more. Now, you can score a great deal on a variety of fashion items worn by your favorite stars.
The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing these sleek New Balance sneakers on multiple occasions. Available in a variety of colors, these monochrome sneakers will pair perfectly with all of your athleisure outfits.
With its knit upper and molded foam heel, the New Balance Fresh Foam Cruz V2 Sneaker is a great comfortable workout shoe.
These classic Superga sneakers are the perfect everyday shoe, available in over 30 colors. It's another favorite sneaker of Middleton's. These simple canvas shoes go with pretty much everything. Pair them with leggings while you're out running errands.
The Superga 2750 Cotu style is a wardrobe staple -- style with dresses, leggings or trousers.
Two different footwear styles the Duchess of Sussex has worn are also part of Prime Day deals. The Castañer espadrille wedges she rocked while visiting Australia are 21% off. Another royal-approved sneaker on discount is the classic Reebok running shoe, which Markle was seen in numerous times (with a yoga mat in tow) years before she became duchess.
Score 21% off this royal-approved espadrille wedge sandal from Castañer before it sells out.
These retro-style Reebok sneakers are timeless, featuring the iconic rubber outsole.
Snag Justin Bieber’s signature slip-on shoes, Crocs, on sale. Unisex, waterproof and available in a range of colors, these shoes are a great option for effortless wear.
If you're into Crocs, save on the classic clog.
In addition to these celebrity-loved fashion pieces, Prime Day is offering price cuts on loungewear, electronics, women’s clothing, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, swimwear, men's clothing, jewelry, tie dye pieces and so many more products.
