When we read Meghan Markle's latest profile in The Cut, we weren't just captivated by the exclusive look into the former Duchess' post-royal life. For the magazine's cover shoot, Markle's piercing gaze is accompanied by slicked-back hair, emerald statement earrings, and a sleek black turtleneck—right in time for fall.

A timeless, chic staple for cooler weather, the turtleneck as we know it originated in the 19th century, worn by athletes and fishermen for a bit of added warmth. With the rise of the "Gibson Girl" as the feminine ideal in the early 20th century, the style became a mainstay in women's fashion, synonymous with elegance and class. Nowadays—aside from its association with a certain biotech fraudster—the turtleneck remains an understated fashion staple, especially during the colder months.

If you're looking for an easy way to emulate Markle's refined style—and let's be honest, who isn't?—then a black turtleneck is a must. Whether in tee, sweater, or dress form, the turtleneck is an essential basic for pairing with your favorite pairs of jeans, boots, and jackets. To help guide your search for this closet staple, we've rounded up ten black turtlenecks to add to your fall and winter wardrobe at every price point. From simple long-sleeves to statement sweaters, browse our must-have black turtlenecks for fall.

Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit Madewell Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit One of Madewell's best-selling pieces is this stretchy bodysuit with an adjustable thong bottom—available from size XX Small to 3XL. $50 Buy Now

Vince Sleeveless Turtleneck Nordstrom Vince Sleeveless Turtleneck For layering under a blazer at the office or pairing with jeans on the weekend, this staple piece's tank sleeves will keep you cool during the transitional weather. $125 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Meghan Markle Says 'It Is Very Nice to Be Back in the U.K.' in Speech

Royal Family Disappointed After Meghan Markle's Interviews

Mariah Carey Discusses Diva Label on Meghan Markle's Podcast | ET's The Download

Meghan Markle Makes Royal Confessions With Mariah Carey on 'Archetypes' Podcast

Save Up to 50% on Patagonia Baggies Shorts, Fleece Jackets and More

Nordstrom Rack Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Fashion 2022

Anthropologie Labor Day Sale: Take An Extra 50% Off Our Fall Picks

The Best Fall Fashion Finds at Nordstrom's Labor Day Sale

Michael Kors Labor Day Sale: Take an Extra 25% Off Handbags for Fall