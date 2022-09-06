Shopping

Channel Meghan Markle’s Refined Style With 10 Black Turtlenecks Your Fall Wardrobe Needs

By Lauren Gruber‍
Meghan Markle Black Turtleneck
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When we read Meghan Markle's latest profile in The Cutwe weren't just captivated by the exclusive look into the former Duchess' post-royal life. For the magazine's cover shoot, Markle's piercing gaze is accompanied by slicked-back hair, emerald statement earrings, and a sleek black turtleneck—right in time for fall. 

A timeless, chic staple for cooler weather, the turtleneck as we know it originated in the 19th century, worn by athletes and fishermen for a bit of added warmth. With the rise of the "Gibson Girl" as the feminine ideal in the early 20th century, the style became a mainstay in women's fashion, synonymous with elegance and class. Nowadays—aside from its association with a certain biotech fraudster—the turtleneck remains an understated fashion staple, especially during the colder months.

If you're looking for an easy way to emulate Markle's refined style—and let's be honest, who isn't?—then a black turtleneck is a must. Whether in tee, sweater, or dress form, the turtleneck is an essential basic for pairing with your favorite pairs of jeans, boots, and jackets. To help guide your search for this closet staple, we've rounded up ten black turtlenecks to add to your fall and winter wardrobe at every price point. From simple long-sleeves to statement sweaters, browse our must-have black turtlenecks for fall.

Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit
Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit
Madewell
Madewell Turtleneck Bodysuit

One of Madewell's best-selling pieces is this stretchy bodysuit with an adjustable thong bottom—available from size XX Small to 3XL.

$50
Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Mockneck Top
Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Mockneck Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Long-Sleeve Mockneck Top

At under $30, this basic long-sleeve is an affordable addition to your fall wardrobe.

$29
Superdown Tasha Cut Out Sweater
Superdown Tasha Cut Out Sweater
Revolve
Superdown Tasha Cut Out Sweater

A sexier alternative to your basic black turtleneck, this cutout top is great for going out during the colder months.

$64
Good American Wide Rib Crop Turtleneck Sweater
Good American Wide Rib Crop Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Good American Wide Rib Crop Turtleneck Sweater

This cropped knit sweater pairs easily with your favorite jeans, and is available in a wide range of sizes—from XS to 3XL.

$115
Missguided Plus Ribbed Roll Neck Midaxi Dress
Missguided Plus Ribbed Roll Neck Midaxi Dress
ASOS
Missguided Plus Ribbed Roll Neck Midaxi Dress

This turtleneck dress makes getting ready this season a cinch—just throw on your favorite boots and layering jacket for an easy outfit.

$44
Vince Sleeveless Turtleneck
Vince Sleeveless Turtleneck
Nordstrom
Vince Sleeveless Turtleneck

For layering under a blazer at the office or pairing with jeans on the weekend, this staple piece's tank sleeves will keep you cool during the transitional weather.

$125
Reiss Clemmy Turtleneck Wool & Cashmere Sweater Dress
Reiss Clemmy Turtleneck Wool & Cashmere Sweater Dress
Nordstrom
Reiss Clemmy Turtleneck Wool & Cashmere Sweater Dress

Sleek and understated, this turtleneck midi dress is ultra soft thanks to a wool and cashmere fabric blend.

$320$192
Prettygarden Women’s Turtleneck Knit Sweater
Prettygarden Women’s Turtleneck Knit Sweater
Amazon
Prettygarden Women’s Turtleneck Knit Sweater

Contour stitching above the bust adds an elevated look to an otherwise simple sweater.

$41$34
1.State Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater
1.State Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
1.State Cutout Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater

An unexpected cutout makes this cotton blend sweater a great choice for date nights.

$79
ASOS Design Roll Neck Ribbed Crop Top
ASOS Design Roll Neck Ribbed Crop Top
ASOS
ASOS Design Roll Neck Ribbed Crop Top

If you're looking to show a bit more skin, go for this affordable cropped option from ASOS.

$18$13

