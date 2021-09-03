Chic Fall Essentials We're Buying From Abercrombie's Labor Day Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback, and their early Labor Day sale is one you don't want to miss! The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are up to 40% off.
Gone are the days of their logo-emblazoned polos. Abercrombie is now nearly unrecognizable (in the best way) with on-trend pieces you wouldn't expect from the retailer. Standouts include stunning, elevated dress silhouettes, cool graphic sweatshirts, sleek bodysuits and an awesome, expansive range of denim styles. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range -- specifically made for hourglass figures.
If you're looking for more fashion deals ahead of the long holiday weekend, be sure to check out Kate Spade bundles, celeb-beloved Crocs clogs, Gap Factory dresses and Amazon leggings.
Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch sale and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below.
