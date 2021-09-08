Shopping

Chic Wardrobe Essentials We're Buying From Abercrombie's Fall Sale

By ETonline Staff
abercrombie
Abercrombie & Fitch

ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback! And if you feel like celebrating, its fall sale is one you don't want to miss. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are up to 40% off.

Gone are the days of their logo-emblazoned polos. Abercrombie is now nearly unrecognizable (in the best way) with on-trend pieces you wouldn't expect from the retailer. Standouts include stunning, elevated dress silhouettes, cool graphic sweatshirts, sleek bodysuits and an awesome, expansive range of denim styles. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range -- specifically made for hourglass figures. 

If you're looking for more fashion deals this long holiday weekend, be sure to check out Labor Day discounts on Kate Spade bundles, celeb-beloved Crocs clogs, Gap Factory dresses and Amazon leggings

Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch fall sale now, while it lasts, and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below. 

Oversized Shirt Jacket
Oversized Shirt Jacket
Abercrombie & Fitch
Oversized Shirt Jacket
This 90s-chic Oversized Shirt Jacket covers everything. 
$77 (REGULARLY $120)
Cutout Elevated Knit Midi Dress
Cutout Elevated Knit Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cutout Elevated Knit Midi Dress
Can't get enough of Kate Hudson's cut out dress from the Venice Film Festival? Try this sexy toned down version. 
$47 (REGULARLY $79)
90s Boyfriend Chambray Shirt
90s Boyfriend Chambray Shirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
90s Boyfriend Chambray Shirt
The chambray shirt is one of those reappearing 90s trends we can't get enough of. 
$33 (REGULARLY $65)
Open Tie-Back Slip Midi Dress
Open Tie-Back Slip Midi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Open Tie-Back Slip Midi Dress
Another stunning wedding guest look, this luxe crepe midi dress in the muted light green hue is simply elegant. Peep the gorgeous open back. 
$77 (REGULARLY $110)
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are smaller at the waist (goodbye waist gaps!) and roomier on the hips and thighs. This light-wash skinny jean with knee rip will easily become your go-to denim. 
$76 (REGULARLY $99)
Knotted Crew Tee
Knotted Crew Tee
Abercrombie & Fitch
Knotted Crew Tee
Stock up on this knotted crewneck t-shirt in multiple colors. 
$10 (REGULARLY $19)
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jeans
Haven't you heard? Y2K fashion trends are back! Get the look with this boot-cut flare jean. Don't worry, this one has a high-rise waist in case you're not into the comeback of the low rise. 
$84 (REGULARLY $99)
Mid-Length Cardigan
Mid-Length Cardigan
Abercrombie & Fitch
Mid-Length Cardigan
A cozy cardigan with balloon sleeves to throw on whenever you need a bit of warmth. 
$38 (REGULARLY $69)
Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
This super chic brown faux leather mini skirt will be the perfect addition for your fall wardrobe. Wear it with a knit or bodysuit and throw on your fave pair of boots! 
$37 (REGULARLY $55)
Double-Layered Seamless Sweetheart Bodysuit
Double-Layered Seamless Sweetheart Bodysuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Double-Layered Seamless Sweetheart Bodysuit
This double-layered, seamless bodysuit is buttery soft. 
$27 (REGULARLY $39)
Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt
Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie & Fitch
Boyfriend Crew Sweatshirt
Abercrombie sweatshirts are the softest. Run to grab this retro-style graphic crewneck, stat. 
$37 (REGULARLY $55)
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
Abercrombie & Fitch
Twist-Front Cutout Jumpsuit
From Abercrombie's collaboration with The Knot, this twist-front, wide-leg jumpsuit is such a chic fall wedding guest outfit. 
$84 (REGULARLY $120)
High Rise Skinny Jeans
High Rise Skinny Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise Skinny Jeans
Black jeans are a staple for fall. The front slit hem adds a trendy look to the classic high-waist jean. 
$53 (REGULARLY $99)
Drapey Trench Coat
Drapey Trench Coat
Abercrombie & Fitch
Drapey Trench Coat
Score this timeless trench coat ahead of fall. 
$83 (REGULARLY $140)
High Rise 80s Mom Jeans
High Rise 80s Mom Jeans
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 80s Mom Jeans
A vintage-inspired mom jean with a high-rise waist and a fit that's relaxed through the thigh and tapered at the ankle. 
$84 (REGULARLY $99)

