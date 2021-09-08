ICYMI: Abercrombie & Fitch is having a major comeback! And if you feel like celebrating, its fall sale is one you don't want to miss. The iconic retailer is quickly becoming a Gen Z favorite (and winning over the hearts of Millennials once again), and a ton of their super stylish, TikTok-approved items are up to 40% off.

Gone are the days of their logo-emblazoned polos. Abercrombie is now nearly unrecognizable (in the best way) with on-trend pieces you wouldn't expect from the retailer. Standouts include stunning, elevated dress silhouettes, cool graphic sweatshirts, sleek bodysuits and an awesome, expansive range of denim styles. Abercrombie jeans have gone viral not only for their looks, but also for their comfortable and flattering fits. Abercrombie offers short, regular and long lengths, along with the Curve Love range -- specifically made for hourglass figures.

If you're looking for more fashion deals this long holiday weekend, be sure to check out Labor Day discounts on Kate Spade bundles, celeb-beloved Crocs clogs, Gap Factory dresses and Amazon leggings.

Shop the Abercrombie & Fitch fall sale now, while it lasts, and browse through ET Style's favorite picks below.

Mid-Length Cardigan Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Length Cardigan A cozy cardigan with balloon sleeves to throw on whenever you need a bit of warmth. $38 (REGULARLY $69) Buy Now

Vegan Leather Mini Skirt Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Mini Skirt This super chic brown faux leather mini skirt will be the perfect addition for your fall wardrobe. Wear it with a knit or bodysuit and throw on your fave pair of boots! $37 (REGULARLY $55) Buy Now

